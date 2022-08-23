Why the F**k Aren’t You Watching ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’?

Coleman Spilde
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/AMC
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/AMC

One of the most innovative and conceptual shows on television, one with a myriad of in-worlds and winking references to canonical fantasy series of the past decade, finally returned this week. No, I’m not talking about House of the Dragon. I’m referring to something much more groundbreaking and ingenious: the Annie Murphy-led sitcom skewerer Kevin Can F**k Himself.

The second and final season of this novel sitcom/dramedy (sit-dram-com-edy? dram-com-sit-edy?) aired its premiere episode Monday on AMC. Though it arrived to seemingly zero visible fanfare, it still feels as fresh as ever. Even if you happened to miss Season 1, you may recognize the title as a parody of the short-lived CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, which similarly only ran for two seasons after it couldn’t overcome the controversial and absurd decision it made going into its second season.

A month before the second season was due to air, it was announced that series regular Erin Hayes, who played Kevin James’ wife on Kevin Can Wait, would not be returning for the second season. Her character would, instead, be killed off to make way for Leah Remini, who was joining the show as a series regular in an attempt to save it from cancellation, capitalizing on James’ and Remini’s successful formula proven with The King of Queens. The cause of Hayes’ character’s death was never revealed in the show.

Spawned from that controversial decision, Kevin Can F**k Himself follows the private life of Allison (Murphy), the beleaguered wife of a conventional, bumbling sitcom husband, aptly named Kevin (Eric Peterson). When Allison interacts with Kevin, she’s a part of his sitcom—a brightly lit, multi-camera world where everyone around laughs at his bad jokes, gets roped in with his ludicrous plans, and joins in to quip at Allison’s expense.

‘Kevin Can F** k Himself,’ ‘WandaVision,’ and the Rise of the Ultra-Meta Sitcom

But the genius of Kevin Can F**k Himself is that whenever Allison leaves the poisonous orbit of her husband, the style instantly flips into a single-camera dramedy. The switch worked exceptionally well in Season 1, allowing the audience to feel the exhaustion that was deep-set in Allison’s bones. Trapped in her dead-end marriage without the resources to fall back on with a divorce, Allison hatches a plan to kill Kevin, but, by the end of Season 1, it’s clear that was never going to be as simple as she hoped it would be.

It would be easy for a show like this to use this gimmick as a crutch. A show can only last so long running on the fumes of its initial novelty. But with a final season that moves further into Allison’s broken psyche and her attempts to navigate it with her best friend Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), Kevin Can F**k Himself proves that its ambitious concept was a springboard to create one of the most defiant and powerful stories on television.

Season 2 picks up right where the first left off, with Allison and Patty standing over Neil (Alex Bonifer), Kevin’s best friend and Patty’s brother. Moments earlier, Neil had his hands around Allison’s neck after overhearing her plans to kill Kevin, until a beer bottle whopped him in the head, courtesy of Patty. Faced with the reality that their scheme has been found out and that they’ve just committed assault, Allison and Patty have to act fast by coming up with a plan to keep Neil silent when he regains consciousness.

<div class="inline-image__credit">AMC</div>
AMC

Neil’s discovery of their grand plan also means that it has to be retooled. Allison’s attempts to kill Kevin have gotten her and Patty into far more trouble than they bargained for—that is, if you count two assaults (one across state lines), drug dealing, and conspiracy to commit murder as trouble. With too many loose ends to maintain and Patty’s police officer girlfriend Tammy sniffing around the case, Allison has to find another way out of her own private hell before it's too late.

Allison decides that taking the Gillian Flynn route might be her only forward, resolving to try to fake her own death. But that’s an endeavor nearly as lofty as killing someone and not getting caught. To pull it off, she’ll need Patty’s help once more. Plotting your own fake death is hard enough as it is, but doing it alongside the person you love the most in this world is nearly impossible. Staying means being tied to Kevin forever but leaving means never seeing Patty again—and Allison is dead either way. It’s that constant emotional pull, and all of the internal hardships that come with it, that Kevin Can F**k Himself pulls off masterfully.

Few shows have been able to examine how hard it is to be an active participant in changing your life as well as this one. It’s not remotely easy by any means, especially when, like Allison, you’ve spent over a decade unwittingly digging yourself deeper into a rut. Kevin Can F**k Himself deftly depicts the consequences of being so weakened by the world that you’re forced to concede.

What remains indisputably true this season just as much as the last is that this show would not work without Annie Murphy. She shines like a supernova that refuses to stop radiating. Even when the sitcom scenes become grating, Murphy holds them together by reminding us that this is all grating by design. Her entrances back into Kevin’s sitcom are intended to feel bleak; we’re supposed to want her out of there as soon as possible, to get back to her own life, and to return to Patty, the one person who really loves her.

After all, this is as much a story about being trapped as it is being set free. With Patty by her side, Allison learned how to stop walking on eggshells. She discovered how to stick up for herself and how to put her foot down; how to laugh and how to slowly regain control of her own life, just by having one that didn’t revolve around Kevin. Allison and Patty have given each other that mutual gift of freedom, but as long as Kevin is in the picture, Allison’s can’t last forever.

The biggest question for a show like this, one that takes huge, impulsive creative swings, is if it can stick its landing. At the end of its 16 episodes, can Kevin Can F**k Himself turn its clever concept into an actual point?

A ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Love Story: Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy on Playing TV’s Best Siblings

In its finale, the show rounds us back to complete the circle and look at what we’ve seen as a whole. Kevin Can F**k Himself argued against those who might claim that the backlash against chauvinistic sitcom tropes is now so pervasive that it’s no longer relevant, in turn reaffirming their relevancy by ripping apart those tropes that still very much exist. I mean, Tim Allen’s latest sitcom just ended last year.

While I won’t dare say anything more, I will say that I was startled by just how much the finale affected me.

Instead of just crafting a series finale that neatly places a bow on all of Allison’s problems somehow—which would betray the entire conceit of the show—it effectively frames everything in a new light, one that’s not so tidy but a hell of a lot more thoughtful. What the show manages to recontextualize in its last 20 minutes is nothing short of remarkable.

Though it’s airing against a TV landscape overrun with series considered to be “lofty, prestige television,” Kevin Can F**k Himself manages to maintain an air of modesty. It’s focused on using its clever and completely original premise to amplify its storytelling Its nature may be unassuming, but that doesn’t make its impact any less powerful.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man Admits Faking Death To Avoid Sex Abuse Charges

    Jacob Blair Scott tried to fool Mississippi authorities into believing he had died in the Gulf of Mexico in 2018 but was found two years later living in an RV park.

  • Arson Suspect Arrested After Detroit Store Set Ablaze

    The Detroit Police Department (DPD) said it had arrested an arson suspect on Tuesday, August 23, after footage was released that showed a man starting a fire inside a gas station convenience store on Tuesday morning.Security-camera footage from inside the store shows a man entering, pouring out a bucket filled with an unknown flammable substance and igniting it before fleeing the scene.The footage was posted online at 2.19 pm by Project Green Light Detroit, a crime-reduction initiative that links the police department to real-time cameras inside over 400 local businesses. Just 20 minutes later, the DPD said a suspect had been taken into custody.“Great work by our arson investigators who tracked down the suspect, leading to an arrest in this case,” DPD wrote. Credit: Project Green Light Detroit via Storyful

  • Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park

    A hiker who went missing after flash floods hit Utah's Zion National Park last week has been found dead, park officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River on Monday and was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner, park officials said. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri," Zion National Park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement.

  • Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinarily damning' for Trump

    Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinarily damning' for Trump

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt