Why all our experts expect Northampton to beat Bath in Premiership final

Sam Matavesi and Alex Waller will feature at Twickenham on Saturday - Getty Images/David Rogers

The Premiership final is expected to be a hard-fought encounter between Northampton and Bath with little in it.

Telegraph Sport’s experts predict how they think Saturday’s match will play out, and the key areas that will decide the final.

Northampton Saints 17 Bath 15

Northampton to edge it. Bath will rely on the magic of Finn Russell and their set-piece aggression, and fearsome carrying options, which is why I expect it to be a tight, nervous contest. But Northampton are further ahead on their journey, and now have a pack and defence to back up their attacking instincts, making them a more complete team and also have the benefit from the big-match experience of going toe-to-toe with Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final.

Northampton Saints 35 Bath 25

This is a bold prediction with a far beefier margin than the bookies’ handicap, which seems to be settling around three or four points. And Bath could make me look very silly because there is a plausible path to victory for them. If Ben Spencer and Finn Russell tease Northampton around the pitch and Sam Underhill and Alfie Barbeary rule the ruck area, Phil Dowson’s side will find life difficult. Bath have a set piece that can squeeze for the entire 80 minutes and, quite obviously, possess the creativity and dynamism with which to score tries in several ways.

All that said, Saints simply look ready to take the next step. There is the significant emotional spur of big characters leaving, yes. Yet they are also a multi-faceted team that has learned from tricky situations. I would expect Northampton to be freer and more accurate than they were in each of their semi-finals this season, against Leinster and Saracens. They could have won the former, but for a horrible start, and should have pulled away in the latter. The domestic play-off will have offered them a valuable sighter on Christophe Ridley’s ruck interpretations as well.

Northampton Saints 30 Bath 24

A thankless task, because in a sense it is sad that there has to be a loser. Both are fully deserving of their spot in the final, finishing as the league’s top two teams - indeed, only being split in the table by points difference - and this weekend is set to be a cracker, with the fifth different winner guaranteed in as many years. But there is a reason Northampton finished top: their abilities on both sides of the ball have been marvellous. It will be a one-score game and Bath should not be discounted - certainly, if they can turn the screw at the scrum and maul then there is every chance that Ben Spencer will lift the trophy - but the Saints’ all-court game, alongside that dashing, dazzling backline, should see them marching into the history books.

Northampton 28 Bath 23

Something tells me this will all get a little bit cagey at the end. Fascinated by the scrum and whether Northampton can follow up last week’s demolition of Saracens by also hurting Bath in that area, although given the presence of in-form Beno Obano and Thomas du Toit, Saints will not get as much of an easy ride. It was a famous day for Bath last week but actually in patches they were a little sloppy with ball in hand - that cannot happen at Twickenham. Northampton gave Saracens barely a sniff of their try line until that late Owen Farrell grubber to set up Lucio Cinti, so Bath have to be ruthless to stay in the game.

Speaking to Charlie Ewels after Saturday’s semi-final, the Bath lock went through each area of Northampton’s game and struggled to find a weakness. There doesn’t really seem to be one. Add on top of that the emotional factor of saying goodbye to Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam and it all feels like Northampton’s day. Also, Bath if we’re honest feel slightly ahead of schedule in their great rebuild. They have been a welcome surprise all season. This just might be a step too far.

Where the game will be won and lost

By Charlie Morgan

Dictating the rhythm of the contact area

Patently, the Premiership decider pits two intrepid and classy attacking sides against one another. Seizing chances – whether from overlaps, concentration lapses or set-piece platforms – will go a long way towards deciding the title. As the Champions Cup final underlined, though, defences are critical when stakes are highest. Toulouse restricted Leinster to 22 points across 100 minutes in that game. They tore into the breakdown and scrambled desperately when their opponents did find space.

The contestants at Twickenham will appreciate the importance of disrupting the flow of their rivals. In a seminal away win over Exeter Chiefs in April, which maintained their play-off push while Finn Russell was injured, Bath scavenged superbly. Sam Underhill and Alfie Barbeary caused havoc, plundering crucial turnovers. Saints are devastating off the back of quick rucks. Burger Odendaal, a flinty midfield runner, can be a prominent spearhead. Scrapping on the floor and slowing them will be vital for Bath.

Northampton’s defence, overseen by Lee Radford, has been an almighty success story. But Bath boast a phalanx of fearfully powerful carriers from Thomas du Toit to Ted Hill and Barbeary via Ollie Lawrence. Typically, Saints have aimed to sap the speed of attacks with grapple-tackles and referee Christophe Ridley was not always pleased with their jackalling during the semi-final against Saracens. They will have to stand firm on the gain-line and keep their discipline to quell Russell, Cameron Redpath and co.

Teasing opponents in the territorial battle

For all the talk of mis-passes, mesmeric side-steps and athleticism, these two teams kick a lot. Ben Spencer, according to Stats Perform, has amassed the most kicking metres across the Premiership season, with 4,938. Finn Russell (3,587m) is the highest-ranked fly-half, while Saints have three players in the top 10: Alex Mitchell (3,834m), Tom James (3,420m) and Fin Smith (3,224m).

All of this emphasises two things. Firstly, both Bath and Saints are patient teams that covet territory. Second, their respective half-backs share the kicking load shrewdly as duos. Spencer is particularly important here as a means of alleviating pressure on Russell – think of the job Ben White does for Scotland. The former Saracens scrum-half has registered four 50:22s this Premiership season, twice the return of any other player. Russell’s ability to distort back-field defences needs no explanation.

Ben Spencer's kicking game will be vital for Bath - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Meanwhile, Mitchell’s poise with the boot has improved immeasurably over the past year. Smith is getting craftier all the time. Northampton can lean on kicking when games become stodgy. In Tommy Freeman, they have a wing who is growing into an elite operator in the air. Will Muir, his opposite mate, has been impressive in the same way. Bath’s superiority in the kicking exchanges saw off Sale Sharks last weekend. Rising to recover or tip back a high ball can bring about huge moments, especially when a team is dangerous in broken-field scenarios.

Use of the benches

Selection is under the microscope at the business end. As well as the assembly of a match-day 23, there will be huge scrutiny on how teams use their benches in the heat of battle. The past two finals have been heavily influenced by super subs. In 2022, Freddie Burns replaced George Ford to become the hero of Leicester Tigers. A year later, Theo Dan took over from Jamie George after just 11 minutes and produced a storming performance.

Saints have opted for a six-two split of forwards among their reserves for much of this term. Versatile backs such as George Furbank, Freeman and Fraser Dingwall make this possible. And they have arrived in June with the vast majority of their first-team squad fit and firing. That allowed Phil Dowson to start Tom Pearson for the first time since March against Saracens before introducing Lewis Ludlam in the 53rd minute. On the hour mark, Emmanuel Iyogun and Elliot Millar Mills were brought on for Alex Waller and Trevor Davison and promptly drove home a scrummaging advantage.

Du Toit and Will Stuart represent a fearsome one-two punch of tighthead props for Bath. Johann van Graan’s own six-two bench was vindicated in the semi-final. Stuart and Miles Reid, the latter taking the place of Underhill, were brought on just as Sale had carved out a 23-21 lead. Niall Annett and Elliot Stooke, two more replacements, joined the fray shortly afterwards, shunting Bath to Twickenham. Inevitably, across all facets of the contest, momentum will swing. At the line-out, for instance, one side may endure a tricky 10-minute spell. Coaches must judge when and how to intervene.