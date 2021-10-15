Why everyone is talking about Robert Pattinson's voice in his latest role

Photo credit: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson tends to get a fair amount of attention - whether he means to or not. From the time he blew up his microwave cooking pasta during an interview or his confusing accent in Netflix's The Devil All The Time back in 2020, we're basically all ears for Pattinson antics. And, apparently so is the rest of the world, according to the reaction to the trailer for his latest role which - thanks to Pattinson's voice - has sent fans wild.

Pattinson is set to play Batman in the latest instalment about the superhero, name The Batman, which is due out early next year, but over the weekend fans were given a sneak peak and the upcoming film with a short teaser released on Twitter.

Famously the low, gruff Batman voice led to the most recent Batman star, Christian Bale, getting just a little bit of stick, but following the release of the teaser for Pattinson's version, fans were all flooding Twitter with comments about just how good his voice for the character is - which is impressive given it's not even his real accent, let alone the voice itself.

Shortly after the teaser was released a full-length trailer was also shared on Twitter, and wow does it look good.

The Batman is due to be released in March 2022.















