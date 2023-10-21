Why every home should have a Tom Raffield Skipper pendant

Kirstin Prisk

The House Beautiful team pick a design classic we think you'll love forever – this time, the Tom Raffield Skipper pendant.

Who designed it?

Tom Raffield, a contemporary British craftsman who has a fascination for sustainable practices. The light was first produced in 2015, using a steam-bending technique that Raffield first fell in love with as a student studying 3D Sustainability & Design.



Why we love it?

While the Skipper performs its role as a light most admirably, the pendant could be better thought of as a sculpture for the ceiling. It was inspired by Scandinavian design philosophy, and its aesthetic style is matched by substance.

Handcrafted by a team of skilled makers in the company’s Cornwall studio, the standard-size version takes 13 metres of wood to create the light’s five layers of curved wooden petals.

All of the materials in the manufacturing process are sustainably sourced, with the brand championing ‘dry construction’, which means no glue or harmful chemicals are used. While the steam-bending process is rooted in craft tradition, Tom Raffield has used the technique to create a piece that is oh-so contemporary.

TIP: As the bulb is a visible part of the overall pendant, choose one that ups the style stakes. Tom Raffield recommends the options at Tala, a brand that produces sculptural bulbs that will become talking points in themselves.

Why you'll love it for ever?

The Skipper has the wow factor that makes it an instant focal point in any space, but it is still very easy to live with. Its wooden structure and organic curves give it a – pun intended – sense of lightness. 'The light is a statement,' says Raffield, 'but it is simplistic.'

It is available in a range of sizes, so will work well in different parts of the home. The smaller-size light is ideal in bedrooms and bathrooms, while the cluster of three large pendants creates serious impact in high-ceilinged rooms. It comes in ash, oak and walnut, and there are two different finishes for the ceiling mount and cord, giving the opportunity to create a configuration that will work perfectly in your home.

Story continues

Browse the full collection at tomraffield.com.

What makes a design icon?

For a piece to be truly iconic to the HB editors, it needs to:

Have longevity and really stand the test of time.

Illustrate innovative design, whether from the high street or a showroom.

Be recognisable homeware that deserves the spotlight.

Serve as an object of desire – beautiful, yes, but useful, too.

Be a piece that is used every day by House Beautiful editors.

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.



You Might Also Like