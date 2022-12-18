Why is every breakthrough moment for Australian football followed by a crushing own goal?

Jonathan Horn
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Future Publishing/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Future Publishing/Getty Images

It was all going so well. The national men’s team had made the last 16 of a World Cup. The crowds that gathered at Federation Square and AAMI Park in the dead of the night were unlike anything we had seen in this country. It was a mix of class, race and backgrounds. More so than any other sporting crowd, it was a neat snapshot of what our big cities in 2022 actually look like. The players themselves were drawn from all around the world. Four were born in Africa. One was born in the Balkans during the war in the 1990s. Two were from Scotland. “Many journeys, one jersey,” the coach said.

Astonishingly, it was only a fortnight ago. After the events of Saturday night, it feels pre-pandemic. There’s no tiptoeing around or justifying the scenes at AAMI Park. The last time sport was played at the arena, the Matildas won 4-0. It was a joyous occasion. This was the complete opposite. The thugs storming the pitch were, in a way, instantly familiar. They tended to bob up during the darkest days of the pandemic – forever aggrieved, at the margins, resentful of authority, thick as two planks and almost always male. They presented as a motley mix of the stupid, the far right, the selfish and the lost. Saturday night’s crew were from ‘Original Style Melbourne’. They thought they were Ultras. They thought they were fighting a worthy cause.

Right now, they’re the face of the sport in this country. Not the kids at 2:30 in the morning at Federation Square. Not the women who will represent their country at a home World Cup next year. These knuckleheads. For many, and for the AFL’s industrial complex, Saturday night’s scenes were heaven sent. The Herald Sun ran its ‘Anarchy at AAMI Park’ and ‘Soccer’s Shame’ headlines with lip-smacking glee. They’ve been jumping at flares for decades now. This was their proof that the administration, the fans and the sport itself were incorrigible. This apparently justified their long-held, gently whispered fears about football – that it’s a threat, and that it’s somehow un-Australian.

Related: ‘Our game is in tatters’: Australian football reacts with shock to Melbourne derby violence

Like I said, it was all so different two weeks ago. The AFL, being the AFL, dropped its fixture at 6am of the Socceroos’ game against Argentina. It’s not an organisation renowned for its wit or irony, but this was verging on being funny. Naturally, it set people off. There’s nothing like a code war at 6am on a Sunday while Lionel Messi is slicing through your defence.

A disclaimer is necessary in pieces like this. I mainly write about Australian rules football. It’s common for people like me to write tut-tutting pieces about the round-ball game, about how violence on the terraces is endemic, how the administration is a basket case, and what the sport needs to do to get a firmer foothold in this country. For a fortnight every four years, we’re all suddenly experts on the world game. We’re tweeting our thoughts on formations. We’re mispronouncing the players’ names. Simon O’Donnell, whose special subjects are more equine these days, was on SEN (of course) wondering who the AFL’s equivalent of Lionel Messi is. That, if you’re a football fan in this country, is what you’re up against and what you have to deal with.

That’s the least of their worries right now. Rusted-on Australian football fans are sick of having to defend their sport. They’re sick of the infantile code wars that play out on Twitter. They’re sick of the parochialism, the provincialism and the ignorance. They’re sick of the incompetent, self-serving people at the higher echelons of their sport. They’re sick of the AFL, which has monopolised and monetised nearly every minute of the sporting year, and which punches down at moments like this.

Most of all, they’re sick of the noisy, tiny minority who ruin it for everyone. You could see it on the faces of the families who remained in the stands as they waited for the Melbourne derby to be called off. You could hear it in the voice of commentator Robbie Thomson, who described the shame unfolding around him. You could read it in the tweets of those who have long defended their sport, and who can barely summon the energy any more.

In the lead up to Saturday night’s debacle, there were boycotts, walkouts and membership cancellations. It spoke of widespread frustration, but also a collective will to push back and to stand up for their sport. That too, is a distant memory. Right now, there’s just desolation, and a nagging, very familiar question – why is every breakthrough moment for football in this country followed by a crushing own goal?

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Cromwell says it's clear 'efforts were made' to improve Hockey Canada board

    OTTAWA — Former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell said Tuesday it was apparent a "serious effort" was made to improve diversity, gender balance and range of experience on Hockey Canada's board of directors. The candidates — five women and four men — were named a day earlier to fill the vacant board seats at the national sport organization. Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members will hold a Saturday vote on whether to accept or reject the entire slate of nominees. Cromwell, who head

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to steal the spotlight from Alex Ovechkin's latest pursuit of hockey history and help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice after Gustafsson's third goal of the game early in the third period. Many chanted “Ovi! Ovi!" after he checked Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins into the bench in the second, but they did not get to see Ovechkin sco

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1