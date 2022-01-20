Why ‘Euphoria’ Star Algee Smith Is Missing This Season

Cheyenne Roundtree
·7 min read
HBO
HBO

Everyone’s favorite teen delinquents on HBO’s Euphoria finally returned to TV screens earlier this month, breaking ratings records for the network. But one of the show’s central figures was noticeably missing from the hotly anticipated second season: Chris McKay.

Played by actor Algee Smith, McKay is the lone elder friend of the group, having graduated from their dysfunctional high school and leaving its troubled, revenge-prone, pill-popping, and bejeweled teens behind for what he believed to be the greener pastures of college.

Fans had rooted for McKay, who seemed to be the only male character to view Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) as a human being, unlike his friends who would routinely demean Cassie and exploit her, passing around her nudes and their homemade sex tapes after breakups.

In spite of McKay’s best intentions, their relationship was strained by his discomfort with how men objectify Cassie, unfairly lashing out at her for how she dresses. He even sometimes ran afoul himself by using Cassie the same way her past boyfriends had. Internally, he’s also struggling with the realization that he’ll be a mediocre college football player, despite his high school star status, leaving him at a difficult crossroads.

‘Euphoria’ Pushes Zendaya’s Drugged-Out Rue Into the Shadows

McKay thus falls back into the classic lost-graduate trope, lingering among his former classmates while trying to bury his emotions, and looking to Cassie for solace. But even that is shattered when hooded fraternity members burst into his dorm room while he’s in the middle of hooking up with Cassie, shoving him to the ground and roughing him up while he lays naked and helpless on the floor in a harrowing depiction of university hazing.

By the end of the season, the couple’s relationship seems irrevocably broken after Cassie learns she’s pregnant and ultimately decides to have an abortion.

But instead of picking up where Season 1 left off, addressing how McKay was dealing with the abortion, as well his emasculation and humiliation at the hands of his future fraternity brothers, McKay’s appearances are sparse in Season 2.

Out of the seven episodes that HBO has provided to the press for the eight-episode season, McKay is really only seen once, attending the group’s extremely messy New Year’s Eve party during its season premiere. In a hurried scene, McKay takes Cassie aside to ask if there’s any chance of reviving their doomed relationship.

Cassie confirms they are done for good and that he shouldn’t expect much out of her because maybe she’s not “a good person,” withholding that she was nearly caught mid-sex in a bathroom with McKay’s best friend Nate (who also happens to be her own BFF Maddy’s on-off boyfriend). And McKay, after emerging from their breakup talk, has to further endure Nate menacingly breathing down his neck as he tries to coax him into spilling private details about his and Cassie’s sex life,

Beyond those moments, McKay is essentially a ghost for the rest of the season, failing to reappear in any significant context.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Smith admits that he’s just as much in the dark as fans as to what’s going on with McKay’s storyline, revealing that he and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson never discussed where his character was going nor the reasoning for his overall absence from the season.

“I’m not even really sure, to be honest with you,” Smith says of where McKay’s direction is heading. “I think that’s a question we have to ask our creator [Levinson], where he sees it going. We haven’t even gotten that far in the conversation, him and myself, on this, actually.”

It’s an unexpected creative decision, considering that McKay was a series regular whose life was deeply intertwined with some of the returning leads. And for a show that has prided itself on being inclusive and diverse in order to provide a more accurate picture of Gen Z adolescence, diminishing the storyline of the group’s only Black male friend makes the move that much stranger.

There was definitely room to expand upon McKay’s storyline as well, since it was never determined what exactly happened that night when McKay was hazed by his fellow fraternity brothers. (While many speculated that McKay was sexually assaulted—which has occurred numerous times as part of hazing rituals—Smith says that based on his script, there was nothing that indicated to him that McKay was assaulted, pinning the assumption on the editing.)

The 27-year-old, who this week was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, agrees there’s more ground to explore with McKay, who never really got closure with Cassie, or even as a character. There’s also now new ground to cover following that season premiere, where McKay could finally stand up to Nate, who has long pushed him around and is now engaged in a toxic love affair with his ex.

“That’d be a good breaking point for him to just walk away, go focus on how to better [himself],” Smith says, believing Nate’s tryst with Cassie could serve as the final push that McKay needs to let go of his high school glory days and his self-destructive friends in order to look to the future and confront his own feelings of inadequacy.

“Or it may not be the case, he may act of out of rage,” Smith adds, alluding to McKay heeding his father’s advice of bottling up his emotions and only allowing them to snap to the surface on the football field—the only place he deemed it appropriate for a Black man to showcase his anger and frustrations with the world without it negatively impacting him.

There have been rumors floating around online that the real reason why McKay’s storyline was drastically diminished for Season 2 was because Smith is unvaccinated. Smith says he complied with the production’s rigorous COVID-19 testing protocols, which was required multiple times a week even when he wasn’t on set, as well as day-off testing.

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Is an Orgy of Teen Sex, Bad Vibes, and Bloodshed

He also says that his unvaccinated status was never brought up or even alluded to during production, where he was on set over the summer, shooting hoops alongside co-star Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco.

In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, HBO denied that Smith’s vaccination status had anything to do with his limited screen time. “McKay’s storyline was written before the COVID-19 pandemic. To suggest otherwise would be incorrect,” the statement said.

However, HBO did not offer comment on why McKay’s storyline seemed to be left hanging and put on the back-burner for Season 2. Nor did it respond to questions on whether HBO made any policy regarding mandatory vaccinations for Euphoria or its other productions.

Smith just hopes that McKay’s storyline will be revisited in Season 3. “We’ll have to see, I’m just riding with the wave right now,” he adds.

In the meantime, Smith says he’s focusing on other projects, including an upcoming Japanese horror film, and has plans to release new music. His latest film, Hulu’s Mother/Android where he starred alongside Chloë Grace Moretz, premiered in December.

Euphoria broke records for HBO for the season premiere, so I’m just excited to be a part of that. It’s just weathering it out and seeing how it works out for next season. If it does, we’ll figure that out. And if it doesn’t, then it doesn’t.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Ottawa Senators score five times in 3rd period, rally for 6-4 victory over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Josh Norris scored a pair of goals as the Ottawa Senators erased a 3-1 third-period deficit in a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Adam Gaudette, Alex Formenton, Artem Zub and Zach Sanford also scored for the Senators (11-18-2), who have won two straight and won their first game this season when trailing after the second period. Chris Tierney had two assists. Senators starter Matt Murray stopped 33-of-37 shots. Zack Kassian, Kailer Yamamoto, Brendan Pe

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Canada captain Mihir Patel scores 96 in losing cause at ICC Under-19 World Cup

    BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts And Nevis — Captain Mihir Patel scored 96 in a losing cause Saturday as Canada was beaten by 49 runs by the United Arab Emirates in their opening match at the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The Emirates won the toss and elected to bat first at the Conaree Sports Club, scoring 284 runs at the expense of seven wickets in their 50 overs. Ali Naseer led the attack with 73 runs including five fours and four sixes in his 50-ball innings. Canadian bowlers Parmveer Kharoud