Why Erlebnis Akademie AG (FRA:EAD) Could Be Worth Watching

Erlebnis Akademie AG (FRA:EAD), is not the largest company out there, but it led the DB gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Erlebnis Akademie’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Erlebnis Akademie Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 21.46x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 24.38x, which means if you buy Erlebnis Akademie today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Erlebnis Akademie should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Erlebnis Akademie’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Erlebnis Akademie?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Erlebnis Akademie's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EAD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EAD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EAD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EAD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Erlebnis Akademie (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Erlebnis Akademie, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

