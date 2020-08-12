Why The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Could Be Worth Watching

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Ensign Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Ensign Group

What is Ensign Group worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ensign Group’s ratio of 22.99x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 26.12x, which means if you buy Ensign Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Ensign Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, Ensign Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Ensign Group look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ensign Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ENSG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ENSG? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ENSG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ENSG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ensign Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ensign Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Ensign Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Story continues