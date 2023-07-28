Why England are wearing black armbands at Women’s World Cup
England are back in action with their second Women’s World Cup 2023 against Denmark in Sydney.
Sarina Wiegman made two changes from the side that started in the 1-0 victory over Haiti.
Lauren James and Rachel Daly started at the Allianz Stadium, with the former curling a beautiful opener for the first Lionesses goal since the Finalissima against Brazil.
England’s players could be seen wearing black armbands for the Group D match.
The move is a gesture and tribute to the late Trevor Francis. Millie Bright was also wearing an armband to celebrate Indigenous People.
The former England striker, who was the first £1 million player, died on Monday, aged 69.
A picture and a message for Francis was also seen on the big screen at the Allianz Stadium.
Francis earned 52 England caps across a legendary career playing for Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.