Why England must double down and become more ‘boring’ to defeat Fiji

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and we have reached the stage of the World Cup where winning is all-consuming, so branding a team as “boring” feels beside the point.

That said, as they bid to forge into the last four this weekend, Steve Borthwick’s side would do well to heed an Eddie Jones truism from 2016. After a 37-21 victory over South Africa, the England head coach ordered a portion of “fish and chips” for the following weekend against Fiji.

“You can’t join the party,” Jones said. “They want to have a cava party; we want to eat fish and chips, so we will be making sure we eat fish and chips on Saturday.”

The metaphor illustrates a well-worn maxim about facing Fiji: do not get drawn into a fast and loose affair, because they will be more comfortable than you. England won 58-15 seven years ago. Simon Raiwalui’s charges will come far closer in Marseille, and should be confident of winning. They are a more rounded and better prepared outfit these days. But the lesson from Jones to England rings true. It is always dangerous to divert away from one’s tactical identity.

Rucks are a good place to begin, because Fiji will be hyper-aggressive in this area. Led by Levani Botia and Josua Tuisova, they boast a fleet of scavengers. According to Opta, they are averaging 4.5 jackal turnovers per game at this World Cup. Only Ireland, with 5.3, can better that.

Josua Tuisova, centre, will expect to dominate the rucks on Sunday - AP/Laurent Cipriani

Just as important as how England engage in this breakdown battle – they will need to be robust and accurate over the ball to satisfy referee Mathieu Raynal – is where it plays out. Because controlling territory will not be as easy as it might have been in past encounters against Pacific Island teams. England lost five of 61 rucks against Samoa on Saturday. That success rate of 92 per cent was the lowest since Borthwick took charge.

Fiji have spent only 77 rucks in possession inside their own half at this tournament. Only Japan (76) and Namibia (68) have registered fewer. France, probably the best exponents of a “long and on” strategy – essentially kicking deep down the middle and waiting to pounce – have had 82 rucks behind the halfway line. England, with 96, are bang in the middle of the 20 nations competing at the World Cup. One imagines, though, that they will want to dip below their average of 24 per match on Sunday.

A cracker in Bordeaux on the opening weekend brought a tangible example of a side striving not to become embroiled in a shootout, or at least of a player knowing that they should avoid one. With time up at the end of the first period, Fiji were pressing close to the opposition try-line when they conceded a turnover. Rather than end the half by hacking into touch, however, Wales played three passes including a spinning offload that was dropped by George North.

Matthew Carley blew for the interval before Fiji could launch the attempted counter, but Dan Biggar was utterly seething. Rather unfairly, North was the target of Biggar’s expletive-loaded eruption. North was far less culpable than other team-mates who had better chances to put their feet through the ball.

Speaking of kicking, England are sixth across the World Cup as far as kicking metres per game with an average of 890. Hearty congratulations if you can name all five ahead of them. France (1,079m) top the table. Australia (1,016m) are next, ahead of Wales (1,005m). Georgia (983m) sit fourth. In fifth, with 928m, are Portugal, testament to the fact that we tend to forget kicking as long as the attacking off the back of that is sufficiently dashing. Incidentally, Fiji have averaged 720 kicking metres per game, 10th across the tournament and perhaps not as few as one might anticipate.

Borthwick selecting Marcus Smith at full-back will provide England with scope to spread the ball to space. It will also give England another kicking outlet, complementing their half-backs and the left-footed Elliot Daly. Outlast or outmanoeuvre Fiji in the kicking exchanges and England should be able to force more line-outs.

Smith gives England another playmaking option at full-back, but he may not be used creatively - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Frankly, the Fiji line-out has been a mess. England, on the other hand, have averaged 29.5 maul metres per game, second only to Argentina (37.3m), despite Andrew Brace not giving them the rewards they thought they deserved against Samoa. Fiji, incidentally, have conceded an average of 20 maul metres per match, with England the third stingiest in this regard, having surrendered just 2.8m per match through mauls.

The final facet for England to fix is solidity inside their own half. Against Fiji at Twickenham in August, they shipped nine turnovers behind halfway, the most of the Borthwick era. It should be stressed, though, that quantity matters little on this metric. England only shipped one turnover in their own half against Scotland in the Six Nations. That was Alex Dombrandt’s spill that shifted momentum.

Alertness and accuracy across the board should see England home. Excitement will be a happy bonus. More importantly, they must strive to stay true to themselves.

