Why England must build their team around dog-of-war Jack Willis

England's Jack Willis scores their first try - Reuters/Paul Childs

A season that began in devastation for Jack Willis, with the news his beloved Wasps had plunged into administration, finished in a Stade de France bath cradling the Bouclier de Brennus alongside Antoine Dupont. Rollercoaster does not do it justice.

After a well-earned party to celebrate Toulouse winning the Top 14 title, by beating La Rochelle 29-26 on Saturday evening, Willis finally can rest. On his return to action, England should build their World Cup pack around him. As Steve Borthwick will know, few options are as valuable as absolute clarity over one’s best line-up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past six months, which have comprised a strong Six Nations and then a string of fine performances in the most intense matches of Toulouse’s season, Willis has made himself among England’s most valuable individuals. As far as Borthwick’s forwards, Jamie George would probably reside in the same bracket given the lack of experience at hooker and uncertainty surrounding Luke Cowan-Dickie’s fitness.

Competition for back-row spots is ferocious. Take the list of potential flankers alone. Courtney Lawes is an influential leader. Tom Curry looked explosive in the Premiership decider. Lewis Ludlam has been dogged in Test matches. Ben Earl has kicked on, as had Ben Curry before a cruel injury. Sam Underhill is back in camp. Just the other day, Borthwick was crowing about Tom Pearson’s WattBike scores. Zach Mercer could shift around. Willis, though, is a special breed of openside; a dog of war who galvanises craft with toughness.

Jack Willis of Toulouse lifts the Bouclier de Brennus trophy after his side wins the final in dramatic style Toulouse v La Rochelle - Shutterstock/David Winter

The Top 14 final was an intoxicating kaleidoscope of noise, colour, cute kicking and eye-watering collisions. Willis thrived, as he had done in the semi-final victory over Racing 92 in San Sebastian and even during a heavy Champions Cup loss to Leinster.

Two minutes into the second period, the 26-year-old pounced over Jonathan Danty for a trademark breakdown turnover inside his own 22. Toulouse cleared through Romain Ntamack and cameras panned in on Willis, who geed up his colleagues with what appeared to be a shout of “Allez”.

Around 12 minutes later, Willis pilfered the ball from another from a breakdown after chasing Dupont’s box-kick. This time, either he or Juan Cruz Mallía were penalised for illegally using hands in a ruck. On the whole, though, Willis was calm and controlled. In a bizarre moment following the first Toulouse try, he backpedalled into position for the restart holding a new pair of boots.

Realising that Antoine Hastoy’s kick was travelling towards him, he dispensed with his footwear and caught the ball in his socks. Throughout the game, there were powerful carries and cute offloads; reminders of his progress since joining Toulouse and how Willis adapts to different game plans. He has the skills for a kick-pressure template and for flowing phase-play.

Rugbyrama described the influence of Willis as “véritable poison dan les rucks rochelais”, which requires no translation. The notoriously particular player ratings in L’Equipe bestowed him with a nine out of 10. Only two other men, Pita Ahki and François Cros of Toulouse, achieved as high as an eight.

For all that coaches are imploring referees to allow a quick ball at the World Cup, defensive aggression at the breakdown is sure to be a pivotal facet. Willis is accurate yet decisive here. He could conceivably be combined with Curry or Pearson with one of the latter duo stationed at blindside flanker. Even if it will provide a reminder of an Eddie Jones experiment, do not be surprised to see Curry re-trialled at the base of the scrum between Lawes and Willis.

Story continues

In the medium term, Willis will cause a few headaches for the Rugby Football Union. First, how many England internationals will have seen his success and want to leave the Premiership to immerse themselves in a French club scene that is booming? Second, the case of Willis is an acid test of eligibility protocols for the 2024 Six Nations and beyond. Mood music suggests that, having committed to a three-year extension with Toulouse, Willis will not be available to England after the World Cup despite Wasps’ plight initially categorising him as an exceptional circumstance.

Jack Willis of Toulouse Toulouse v La Rochelle, French Top 14 Finale - Shutterstock /David Winter

One argument to retain the status quo is how taxing it can be for players bouncing back and forth from England camp to clubs during tournaments. Willis was not picked to face Scotland at the start of the Six Nations because his build-up had been compromised. Borthwick might regret that call. On fallow weekends, notably prior to France embarrassing England at Twickenham, Willis was needed by Toulouse. Who can blame them?

Borthwick has hinted that he will be part of high-level negotiations and is determined to fight for access to his best players. Willis absolutely counts as one of those, as the upcoming months should underline.

The denouement of Toulouse’s triumph also provided a lesson. Willis was not on the pitch, having come off in the 66th minute with La Rochelle 23-22 ahead. His replacement, Selevasio Tolofua, filled in at number eight and bolted away from the creaking scrum that launched the attack from which Ntamack glided 65 metres to immortality.

A squad gives a team scope to alter things during a game. England will have that luxury, but must first establish their best line-up. Willis has become impossible to ignore.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.