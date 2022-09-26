Why England and France face tricky Euro 2024 qualifying group after Nations League flop

All the attention may be on the World Cup as this year’s Nations League draws to a close but England’s relegation will have repurcussions when the focus turns to Euro 2024.

Qualification for the tournament in Germany will be held on October 9 with the seedings based on each team’s Nations League performance.

The top ten performing teams across League A, aside from the hosts who have automatically qualified, will be given the top seeding as the ten qualification groups are picked.

That leaves relegated England, along with Wales and Austria, doomed for Pot 2 in the draw and France will join them after defeat to Denmark on Sunday confirmed their spot outside the top ten.

Tuesday’s matches will complete the seedings with Czech Republic and Switzerland competing for the last place in Pot 1 as they face off in Gallen. The Czechs must win to avoid relegation.

Croatia, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Denmark and Poland are all guaranteed a seeding for the Euros draw.

Other teams in Pot 2 include Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel with Scotland, Albania and Iceland to discover their fate with the culmination of their Nations League campaigns this week.

The top two teams of each group will qualify for Euro 2024 with three play-off places to be determined by the top-ranked Nations League teams who failed to qualify.