Why your energy bill will soar by £500 despite prices falling

Energy Bills

Energy bills will rise by 20pc from April after Ofgem announced its new price cap. This is despite the energy regulator lowering the cap in response to falling wholesale prices.

Ofgem has this morning announced the cap will fall by £1,000 to £3,280 from April for a typical household.

However, despite this, households are likely to pay 20pc more for their energy.

This is because at the same time, the Government is scaling back its financial support for households under the Energy Price Guarantee.

Because of the guarantee, which puts a cap on the amount customers pay per unit of fuel, the typical household’s average annual energy bill is £2,500.

But the Chancellor has already revealed that government support will be slashed from April, meaning the typical bill will rise to £3,000.

At the same time, the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme will end after March, making the increase in the guarantee even more painful, especially for poorer households.

Middle income families will see the proportion of their budget spent on energy bills soar from 8pc to 13pc from April, according to the investment firm Interactive Investor, however low income households will face spending 26pc of their budget on energy, up from 16pc currently.

The combination of policy changes will drive up the number of households in fuel poverty in the UK from 6.7 million to 8.4 million, according to the charity National Energy Action.

Currently, the Ofgem price cap is £4,279 a year, which is how much the typical household would pay if not for government support.

Cornwall Insight said it expects the price cap to fall further later in the year, dropping to £2,153 in July.