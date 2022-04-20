Why Elon Musk believes 'woke mind virus' and 'wokeness' are threats to modern civilization

Elon Musk blamed a surprise drop in Netflix subscribers on the streaming service’s “wokeness.”

"The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable," the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted in response to an article on plunging Netflix shares.

Netflix shares on Wednesday plunged to their lowest level in years on the net loss of 200,000 subscribers.

This was not the first time Musk has railed against left-wing woke politics as either “wokeness” or “woke mind virus.”

Once a rallying cry for systemic racism and injustice, "wokeness" has been co-opted by the political right to decry "political correctness" and leftist beliefs.

In an interview in December with satirical conservative outlet The Babylon Bee, Musk said “woke mind virus” is “a world without humor” and “arguably one of the greatest threats to modern civilization.”

At the time, he took issue with calls to shut down his friend Dave Chappelle's standup special on Netflix, which was criticized as transphobic.

“Generally, I think we should be aiming for a positive society and it should be okay to be humorous. Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal which is not cool,” Musk said. “At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be cruel, armored in false virtue."

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Musk, who previously tweeted about “woke mind virus” in December, has increased his following on the political right since making an unsolicited bid for Twitter and pledging to restore “free speech” on the platform.

Conservatives have accused Twitter as well as Facebook and Google’s YouTube of anti-conservative bias and censorship.

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza began lobbying Musk to buy Twitter in January. He even floated the idea of Musk taking over Twitter and then censoring liberals to teach them a lesson on “the imperative of free speech.”

When D'Souza again urged Musk to buy a major social media platform to dramatically shift “the political and cultural landscape,” Musk replied: “interesting ideas.”

Soon, Musk was buying up shares of Twitter and being egged on by other conservative figures.

On news that Musk had made a bid for Twitter, conservative commentator Brent Bozell, founder and president of the Media Research Center, tweeted Thursday: “Free at last. Free at last. Conservatives may be free at last!”

Musk is attempting to raise funds for his $43 billion takeover offer. Twitter’s board of directors has taken defensive measures by adopting a poison pill.

