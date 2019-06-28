Why elite MMA fighters like Diego Sanchez often return to small-time training

Diego Sanchez (29-11) announced this week while speaking to media members in Los Angeles that he’s left his longtime team – the Jackson Wink MMA Academy – ahead of his July 6 fight (10 p.m. ET, PPV) in Las Vegas against Michael Chiesa (15-4). Sanchez’s departure from the team follows recent defections from other high-profile fighters once in the stable, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Cub Swanson.

Despite not knowing the fighters’ particular experiences at the gym and their situations with coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn, it’s worth pointing out that their decisions and trajectory aren’t out of the ordinary. Especially when considering Sanchez and Cerrone’s similar-sounding public statements about why they decided to leave.

In fact, if we take Sanchez and Cerrone at their words, they are following a path that has become common among elite MMA fighters. Cerrone called the gym a “puppy mill,” and alleged that top fighters like himself no longer received enough careful attention during training. Sanchez, who now trains under coach Josh Fabia at the School of Self Awareness, sounded similarly disillusioned with claims of being effectively ignored by Jackson Wink coaches in recent years.

“For this time in my career, there was no focus on Diego. There was no real love on Diego Sanchez,” he claimed.

“Maybe because we’ve got two belt fights [coming up], Jon [Jones] and Holly [Holm], but you know what? I don’t give a [expletive]. I’m Diego Sanchez. I am special. I’m a Hall of Famer.”

Sanchez and Cerrone sound like they weren’t getting what they needed at Jackson Wink MMA, and it isn’t uncommon for fighters in their positions to feel that way. Young, promising fighters begin their MMA journeys in relatively small, intimate environments.

There, they learn basic skills, get some good experience, and eventually many of them decide they need to move beyond the walls of their original gym in order to make it to the next level. From there, they often seek out places with the most “bodies,” that is in-house training and sparring partners, hopefully at a higher level than them, and in their weight range.

That is the “iron sharpens iron” stage of an MMA fighter’s career. They may have loved their first instructor’s technical instruction, but can decide to either supplement it or replace it with training at a place with more of a focus on size. In those instances, they want a “big room,” with lots of people instead of perhaps the more limited sparring partner options they had at their first gym.

There are relatively larger rooms within individual regions, then there are mega gyms like Jackson Wink, American Top Team, the American Kickboxing Academy, and others, that attract top pros from all over the world. Fighters often find that they do indeed see positive returns when they move to or add in training from a larger gym with more sparring partner options to be found, in-house.

Still, large gyms and teams still have challenges as well. The availability of certain training partners can fluctuate depending on everyone’s individual fight schedules, for example.

As a hungry young warrior turns into a grizzled and successful elite pro — with more discerning tastes in training methodology, and with enough cash to pay for specialized training — they often go full-circle, in a sense, back to the small-environment setting of their youth.

In those instances, they adopt an old-school boxing training approach. That model can be simple and bare-bones, but is heavy on personalized attention and planning. It includes daily work with one or two coaches who know a fighter well and tailor the program to their goals and needs. The rooms are often decidedly small, once again, but sparring partners are hand-picked to prepare for the task ahead by the coaches.

Fighters who reach this point in their career sometimes realize that no team or room is truly ever large enough to ensure 10 UFC-level training partners in your weight class and so going out of house for sparring partners is pretty common. More than anything, elite fighters who choose to go back to small-time training, realize that there’s a real luxury and efficacy one gets from a coach focused exclusively or at least primarily on their progress and careers instead of managing a large room of many different bodies and egos.

What once seemed quaint and out-grown — a simple setting with a trusted coach who knows you well and cares enough to customize curriculum — can become appreciated by a veteran who has spent years as a number.

Once a high-level fighter has accumulated skills and forged themself in the fires of a big, scary room full of killers and learned to fight, a back-to-basics approach to technique and single-minded approach from a coach on them is often sought out. Perhaps it has its advantages in terms of learning, but it definitely feeds the ego and helps fighters feel special and cared for, again, that their own goals are the most important thing to their coach.

Whatever other possible merits or drawbacks Sanchez has seeking out intimate training from what he says is a single coach, he is clearly seeking a lost feeling of being cared for as special and unique.

“For the past three years, Diego Sanchez [has] really been doing the Bruce Lee type of style training: going in early, getting my thousands of reps in and training myself,” he continued.

“Obviously everyone knows my grappling credentials — getting some grappling classes in and grappling rolls in. I’d go get my rounds in with the young bucks and do my thing in the gym. But come fight time, you’d get a couple mitt sessions with Winkeljohn, never really learning anything, just kind of tuning up what I already had. With Greg Jackson, it was maybe one or two privates a camp, but never really any true love — the type of love that a trainer should have for his fighter.”

Fighting is a scary thing with real consequences. Seeking out individualized attention from coaches as one’s career comes full-circle can sometimes be about refining or expanding skillsets.

It certainly is also about finding and feeling love, however. Heading into battle, feeling love from those preparing you for it can sometimes be the most important thing a fighter needs.

