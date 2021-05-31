Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

Justin Rowlatt - Chief environment correspondent
·8 min read
A Volkswagen ID.3 electric car stands on an elevator platform inside one of the twin towers used as storage at the Autostadt promotional facility next to the Volkswagen factory
Electric car sales are heading up

I know, you probably haven't even driven one yet, let alone seriously contemplated buying one, so the prediction may sound a bit bold, but bear with me.

We are in the middle of the biggest revolution in motoring since Henry Ford's first production line started turning back in 1913.

And it is likely to happen much more quickly than you imagine.

Many industry observers believe we have already passed the tipping point where sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will very rapidly overwhelm petrol and diesel cars.

It is certainly what the world's big car makers think.

Jaguar plans to sell only electric cars from 2025, Volvo from 2030 and last week the British sportscar company Lotus said it would follow suit, selling only electric models from 2028.

Jaguar I-Pace (I-PACE) battery-electric crossover SUV on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2020 in Brussels
Jaguar plans to sell only electric cars from 2025

And it isn't just premium brands.

General Motors says it will make only electric vehicles by 2035, Ford says all vehicles sold in Europe will be electric by 2030 and VW says 70% of its sales will be electric by 2030.

This isn't a fad, this isn't greenwashing.

Yes, the fact many governments around the world are setting targets to ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles gives impetus to the process.

But what makes the end of the internal combustion engine inevitable is a technological revolution. And technological revolutions tend to happen very quickly.

This revolution will be electric

Look at the internet.

By my reckoning, the EV market is about where the internet was around the late 1990s or early 2000s.

Back then, there was a big buzz about this new thing with computers talking to each other.

Jeff Bezos had set up Amazon, and Google was beginning to take over from the likes of Altavista, Ask Jeeves and Yahoo. Some of the companies involved had racked up eye-popping valuations.

For those who hadn't yet logged on it all seemed exciting and interesting but irrelevant - how useful could communicating by computer be? After all, we've got phones!

But the internet, like all successful new technologies, did not follow a linear path to world domination. It didn't gradually evolve, giving us all time to plan ahead.

Its growth was explosive and disruptive, crushing existing businesses and changing the way we do almost everything. And it followed a familiar pattern, known to technologists as an S-curve.

Riding the internet S-curve

It's actually an elongated S.

The idea is that innovations start slowly, of interest only to the very nerdiest of nerds. EVs are on the shallow sloping bottom end of the S here.

For the internet, the graph begins at 22:30 on 29 October 1969. That's when a computer at the University of California in LA made contact with another in Stanford University a few hundred miles away.

The researchers typed an L, then an O, then a G. The system crashed before they could complete the word "login".

Like I said, nerds only.

The S-curve
The S-curve

A decade later there were still only a few hundred computers on the network but the pace of change was accelerating.

In the 1990s the more tech-savvy started buying personal computers.

As the market grew, prices fell rapidly and performance improved in leaps and bounds - encouraging more and more people to log on to the internet.

The S is beginning to sweep upwards here, growth is becoming exponential. By 1995 there were some 16 million people online. By 2001, there were 513 million people.

Now there are more than three billion. What happens next is our S begins to slope back towards the horizontal.

The rate of growth slows as virtually everybody who wants to be is now online.

Jeremy Clarkson's disdain

We saw the same pattern of a slow start, exponential growth and then a slowdown to a mature market with smartphones, photography, even antibiotics.

The internal combustion engine at the turn of the last century followed the same trajectory.

So did steam engines and printing presses. And electric vehicles will do the same.

In fact they have a more venerable lineage than the internet.

The first crude electric car was developed by the Scottish inventor Robert Anderson in the 1830s.

But it is only in the last few years that the technology has been available at the kind of prices that make it competitive.

The former Top Gear presenter and used car dealer Quentin Willson should know. He's been driving electric vehicles for well over a decade.

General Motors&#39; environmentally friendly electric car, the EV1, January 1998
The EV1 in 1998 was GM's first attempt at an electric car and failed

He test-drove General Motors' now infamous EV1 20 years ago. It cost a billion dollars to develop but was considered a dud by GM, which crushed all but a handful of the 1,000 or so vehicles it produced.

The EV1's range was dreadful - about 50 miles for a normal driver - but Mr Willson was won over. "I remember thinking this is the future," he told me.

He says he will never forget the disdain that radiated from fellow Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson when he showed him his first electric car, a Citroen C-Zero, a decade later.

"It was just completely: 'You have done the most unspeakable thing and you have disgraced us all. Leave!'," he says. Though he now concedes that you couldn't have the heater on in the car because it decimated the range.

More Technology of Business

How things have changed. Mr Willson says he has no range anxiety with his latest electric car, a Tesla Model 3.

He says it will do almost 300 miles on a single charge and accelerates from 0-60 in 3.1 seconds.

"It is supremely comfortable, it's airy, it's bright. It's just a complete joy. And I would unequivocally say to you now that I would never ever go back."

We've seen massive improvements in the motors that drive electric vehicles, the computers that control them, charging systems and car design.

But the sea-change in performance Mr Willson has experienced is largely possible because of the improvements in the non-beating heart of the vehicles, the battery.

Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 is the world's best-selling electric car

The most striking change is in prices.

Just a decade ago, it cost $1,000 per kilowatt hour of battery power, says Madeline Tyson, of the US-based clean energy research group, RMI. Now it is nudging $100 (£71).

That is reckoned to be the point at which they become cheaper to buy than equivalent internal combustion vehicles.

But, says Ms Tyson, when you factor in the cost of fuel and servicing - EVs need much less of that - many EVs are already cheaper than the petrol or diesel alternative.

At the same time energy density - how much power you can pack into each battery - continues to rise.

They are lasting longer too.

Last year the world's first battery capable of powering a car for a million miles was unveiled by the Chinese battery maker, CATL.

Companies that run big fleets of cars like Uber and Lyft are leading the switchover, because the savings are greatest for cars with high mileage.

But, says Ms Tyson, as prices continue to tumble, retail customers will follow soon.

How fast will it happen?

The answer is very fast.

Like the internet in the 90s, the electric car market is already growing exponentially.

Global sales of electric cars raced forward in 2020, rising by 43% to a total of 3.2m, despite overall car sales slumping by a fifth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Global sales of electric cars
Global sales of electric cars

That is just 5% of total car sales, but it shows we're already entering the steep part of the S.

By 2025 20% of all new cars sold globally will be electric, according to the latest forecast by the investment bank UBS.

That will leap to 40% by 2030, and by 2040 virtually every new car sold globally will be electric, says UBS.

The reason is thanks to another curve - what manufacturers call the "learning curve".

The more we make something, the better we get at making it and the cheaper it gets to make. That's why PCs, kitchen appliances and - yes - petrol and diesel cars, became so affordable.

Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co. Ltd, which makes lithium batteries for electric cars and other uses, in Nanjing in China&#39;s eastern Jiangsu province
Bigger and bigger factories are driving down the price of batteries for electric cars

The same thing is what has been driving down the price of batteries, and hence electric cars.

We're on the verge of a tipping point, says Ramez Naam, the co-chair for energy and environment at the Singularity University in California.

He believes as soon as electric vehicles become cost-competitive with fossil fuel vehicles, the game will be up.

That's certainly what Tesla's self-styled techno-king, Elon Musk, believes.

Last month he was telling investors that the Model 3 has become the best-selling premium sedan in the world, and predicting that the newer, cheaper Model Y would become the best-selling car of any kind.

"We've seen a real shift in customer perception of electric vehicles, and our demand is the best we've ever seen," Mr Musk told the meeting.

There is work to be done before electric vehicles drive their petrol and diesel rivals off the road.

Most importantly, everyone needs to be able charge their cars easily and cheaply whether or not they have a driveway at their home.

That will take work and investment, but will happen, just as a vast network of petrol stations rapidly sprang up to fuel cars a century ago.

And, if you are still sceptical, I suggest you try an electric car out for yourself.

Most of the big car manufacturers now have a range of models on offer. So take one for a test drive and see if, like Quentin Willson, you find you want to be part of motoring's future.

Latest Stories

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after media blackout controversy

    The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.

  • Ranking the Maple Leafs' most heartbreaking series-clinching losses

    The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.

  • Serena Williams on Naomi Osaka's controversial French Open exit: 'I know what it's like'

    Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.

  • Mets activate Kevin Pillar just 2 weeks after he was hit in face by a 94 mph fastball

    Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes eyes NFL's first 20-0 season as 2021 goal

    Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Winners and losers of the postseason so far

    The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.

  • Report: Jake Paul to face former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

    Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • Kevin Garnett blasts Kyrie Irving, Glen Davis appears to threaten him over Celtics logo stomp: 'You can't do that'

    Kevin Durant has thoughts.

  • Anthony Davis listed as questionable for Game 5 with groin strain, reportedly unlikely to play

    Not great for the Lakers.

  • NBA agent Rich Paul says white American athletes don't want a Black agent

    LeBron's agent had plenty to say in a New Yorker interview.

  • Ryan Reaves has hearing after Game 1 melee versus Avalanche

    The Golden Knights forward was given a match penalty, ejected, and will likely face a suspension after he went berserk near the Avalanche net in Game 1.

  • Investigators say Ozuna threatened to kill his wife before domestic violence arrest

    There are new alleged details from Ozuna's arrest, and they are not pretty.

  • Rival on transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard competing in Tokyo Olympics: 'Like a bad joke'

    "This particular situation is unfair to the sport and to the athletes." Hubbard would be the first openly transgender Olympian.

  • Vegas' Reaves suspended 2 games by NHL for hit vs. Avalanche

    DENVER (AP) — Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL on Monday for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado's Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights' 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced earlier in the day on social media it was holding a hearing with Reaves, who drew a match penalty for attempting to injure an opponent — Graves — at 8:04 of the third period in a skirmish-filled game. In a video posted on the league's site explaining the decision, the NHL said both the officials and Reaves acknowledged “a chunk of Graves' hair was pulled out by Reaves” during the scrum. The league also noted Reaves' actions — the roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct — were “retaliation” for an earlier hit by Graves on Mattias Janmark. “Reaves and the Golden Knights acknowledged that, angered by the earlier hit, he takes this opportunity to send a message to Graves as payback,” the league said in the video. “And while some of the actions taken by Reaves could be sufficiently penalized by the on-ice officials, the totality of Reaves' actions combined with the game situation and the retribution involved in the play necessitates supplemental discipline.” The NHL's Department of Player Safety cited the fact it was roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct and considered Reaves' history — he was fined twice and suspended twice previously. Before the discipline was announced, Vegas coach Pete DeBoer stuck up for Reaves, who avoided punishment for a hit from behind in a Game 7 win over Minnesota on Friday that sent Ryan Suter's face into the goal post. “For me, Ryan is one of the cleanest tough guys I’ve seen in the league in my 12, 13 years," DeBoer said of Reaves as his team tries to regroup for Game 2 on Wednesday. “He’s consistently a clean, physical player.” The Avalanche weren't thrilled with the play on Graves, who was thrown to the ice as his helmet rolled away. Graves stayed down as trainers tended to him with skirmishes going on all around. “Graves is down in a vulnerable position and he just stays on top of him and obviously hits him,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "So I didn’t like the play. But (DeBoer) knows his player. I guess I don’t think that (Reaves) is out there trying to injure people on purpose. He’s just got a ruggedness to his game. “In that situation in the game, I just didn’t like it that much.” Same went for Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who quipped after Sunday’s rout: “Reaves is on a mission to hurt somebody in the third and that’s what he goes out and does.” DeBoer offered a defense. “I do know a couple of things: His gloves never came off, nobody was hurt on the play,” DeBoer said. “Whether they’re going to look at what’s between the lines there, and think that there’s something there that maybe I don’t see, that’s their department, not mine.” The Golden Knights were none-too-pleased with a chest-high hit Graves delivered on Janmark near the boards in the second period. Janmark didn’t return and DeBoer had no update Monday. “That’s tough to watch,” DeBoer said after the game. “A defenseless player, one of your teammates getting hit like that, it’s hard not to carry that emotion through the rest of the game.” The lopsided nature of Game 1 was a surprise given the two teams were so evenly matched throughout the regular season. They tied for the most points in the league, but the Avalanche earned the Presidents’ Trophy — along with home-ice advantage in the postseason — by virtue of a tiebreaker (more regulation wins). Fatigue may have played a factor. The Golden Knights had one day off following a grueling first-round series with Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Avalanche had nearly a week off after a four-game sweep of St. Louis. Colorado showed off its early speed in jumping out to a 5-0 lead on goaltender Robin Lehner, who was the surprise starter. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected back in goal Wednesday. Fleury played in all seven games against the Wild and posted a 1.71 goals-against average. After re-watching the footage, DeBoer noted: “It wasn’t all bad, as ridiculous as that sounds, when you look at the box score. "We’re deep enough into the season that we know what our good game looks like,” DeBoer added. “We know what we have to get to and it’s a matter of getting back to it.” NOTES: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the eight-game suspension of Colorado forward Nazem Kadri for his illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 on May 19. Kadri has served three games. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press

  • Tucker, Astros down former bench coach Cora, Red Sox 11-2

    HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker had a season-best three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros beat former bench coach Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Monday. This was the first time Cora, now managing the Red Sox, had faced the Astros since being suspended in 2020 for his role in Houston's sign-stealing scheme while with the team in 2017. Cora helped Houston win the World Series in 2017, then guided Boston to the 2018 title. He was fired by the Red Sox after his suspension, then rehired last November. “I got suspended,” Cora said, reflecting on the scandal before the game. "That’s something that will always be on my resume and I think at the end, we all made a mistake. We all messed up, and we all are paying the price.” Jose Urquidy (4-2) did his part in ending Boston's three-game winning streak. He yielded three hits and one run, striking out nine in six innings in his return from the injured list. Urquidy, who had been out since May 12 with shoulder inflammation, won his career-best fourth straight decision. The recent struggles for Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4) continued when he allowed a season-high six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings to extend his losing streak to a career-long four games. He struck out four and walked two pitching just four innings his last time out. Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Alex Bregman drove in two runs for Houston. The Astros got things going by hitting three consecutive singles with no outs in the second before taking a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones. Myles Straw then grounded into a double play that scored another run. Martín Maldonado singled to start Houston’s third before Altuve homered into the seats in left field to extend the lead to 4-0. That homer was the 140th of Altuve’s career, moving him past Bob Watson and into sole possession of eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Altuve singled with one out in the fifth and Rodriguez walked Bregman with two outs. Colten Brewer relieved and walked Carlos Correa to load the bases, and Tucker grounded a two-run single to center to make it 6-0. Bregman's two-run single highlighted a five-run sixth. Alex Verdugo hit an RBI double in the Boston sixth. Hunter Renfroe homered in the eighth. TRAINER’S ROOM Astros: DH Yordan Alvarez missed his fifth straight game with a sore right wrist ... 1B Yuli Gurriel was out for a third consecutive game with inflammation in his left middle finger. ... LHP Blake Taylor (sprained right ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list before Monday’s game. ... RHP Andre Scrubb and RHP Ralph Garza Jr. were optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room on the roster for Taylor and Urquidy. UP NEXT Boston’s Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.83 ERA) opposes Luis Garcia (3-3, 2.93) when the series continues on Tuesday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson signs new deal with the Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday.Bethel-Thompson had a CFL-high 26 touchdown passes in 13 starts with Toronto in 2019. The six-foot-four, 220-pound American spent 2020 in The Spring League, an American-based circuit.Bethel-Thompson joined the Argos in 2017, helping the club win a Grey Cup title that season."I am very excited at the prospect of the CFL being back this year and I cannot wait to continue to pursue my passion in one of the greatest cities in the world," Bethel-Thompson said in a statement. "I look forward to playing my role as quarterback by making each and every teammate around me better."The CFL didn't play in 2020 and is tentatively scheduled to kick off a 14-game 2021 season Aug. 5."McLeod brings veteran and locker room leadership to our ball club, as well as the ability to play quarterback at a high level," rookie head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. "He makes us a better football team and I am excited for him to rejoin the team this year."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Giants hit 3 more homers to back Cueto, beat Angels 6-1

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back Johnny Cueto, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Monday. Cueto (4-1) tipped his cap and smiled walking off the mound to a standing ovation from the crowd of 13,144 after an impressive 1-2-3 seventh to finish his stellar day. He allowed five hits and one run, struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Wade had earlier hit a splash hit foul ball into the water in McCovey Cove beyond the right-field arcade, but made the next one count for his first homer with the Giants and third of his career since hitting two for the Twins in 2019. Mauricio Dubon hit a two-out homer in the sixth to chase Angels starter Dylan Bundy (0-6). The Giants, who took three of four on the road from the rival Dodgers to complete a 5-1 road trip, have multiple home runs in six straight games. The Angels shifted across the bay — where they were already staying — to face the Giants in a two-game interleague series after splitting four games with Oakland. Justin Upton greeted Cueto with a single on the first pitch of the game. He quickly recovered with Upton forced out at second on a grounder by Kean Wong, who then got picked off at first. Bundy began the day with a majors-low 1.58 runs of support and again didn't get much help. Pitching in the Giants' waterfront ballpark for the first time since August 2016 with Baltimore, he was done after 5 2/3 innings. OHTANI SITS Two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani had most of the day off before drawing a two-out walk in the ninth as a pinch-hitter. “Without question one of the more talented players in baseball, one of the more dynamic players in baseball, and obviously does something that nobody else can do in being able to play and perform at the highest level both ways,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Also a guy that can bring quite a bit of positive energy and attention to a club. He's been fun to watch from the perspective of a manager but also just taking a step back and watching him as a fan, incredible, incredible talent.” CRUSHING IT The Giants have 78 home runs this season and their six straight games with multiple homers marks the first time for the club doing so since July 24-29 2001, according to STATS. TRAINER'S ROOM Angels: A day after his start in Oakland, LHP José Quintana went on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, though he will undergo further tests. Lefty José Quijada was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his roster spot. “That's what we're thinking it is but we want to make sure. He was feeling it that last inning out there and of course the velocity was coming down,” manager Joe Maddon said. "When he says he's hurt, he's hurt.” ... C Max Stassi concluded his four-game rehab assignment while recovering from a concussion and “he's ready to go,” Maddon said. Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman underwent an MRI exam a day after leaving his start at Dodger Stadium with left hip tightness after pitching six shutout innings. C Curt Casali has been dealing with a troublesome wrist that affects him swinging the bat. “Both are doing fine,” Kapler said... LHP Scott Kazmir was placed on the restricted list “to attend to a personal matter at home,” according to Kapler and LHP Conner Menez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. MINOR TRADE The Giants acquired RHP Sam Delaplane from the Seattle Mariners for cash and optioned him to Sacramento. UP NEXT LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 5.24 ERA) pitches for the Angels on Tuesday night looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year while pitching for the first time in San Francisco. He gave up seven earned runs over 4 1/3 innings in his lone previous outing against the Giants on April 20, 2018. LHP Alex Wood (5-2, 2.44) pitches for the Giants, having lost his last two starts. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press

  • Eaton's HR in 8th sends Chisox past Indians 8-6 in DH opener

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Chicago White Sox their fourth straight win, 8-6 over the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a holiday doubleheader Monday. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in 1970. Eaton, who returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring, followed Abreu's fly with his fifth homer, a shot to right-center off James Karinchak (2-2). “I just want to be able to do anything I can to help the team win,” Eaton said. The AL Central-leading White Sox have won seven of eight and opened their lead to 4 1/2 games over the second-place Indians. Chicago starter Carlos Rodón recovered after allowing back-to-back homers in the first inning and hung around for six. He pitched a no-hitter — one of six in the majors this season — against the Indians on April 14. Codi Heuer (4-1) pitched the seventh and Aaron Bummer gave up one run in the eighth before getting his first save. The Indians played their second consecutive seven-inning doubleheader after splitting two with Toronto on Sunday. McKenzie set a club record for consecutive strikeouts and César Hernández homered twice but also had two errors for the Indians. After giving up four runs in the second, McKenzie was almost unhittable. The right-hander, recently sent down to the minors to work on his control, struck out Abreu to end the third and then fanned the side in the fourth and fifth to tie the team's previous consecutive strikeout record held by Corey Kluber (2014). McKenzie broke it by striking out Jake Lamb to open the sixth before giving up a single to Yoán Moncada and being pulled. The 23-year-old was given a roaring ovation as he walked to the Indians' dugout after his strong outing. “All but the one inning, I thought he was really good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He missed some bats. He threw a good curveball. He attacked with a fastball and got it by their barrel for the most part.” Bryan Shaw's two wild pitches and Hernández's second error helped the White Sox take a 5-4 lead in the sixth. But the Indians tied it when Bradley Zimmer beat out a two-out infield single and Josh Naylor scored. Cleveland got the go-ahead run to third but Rodón struck out Hernández on his 85th and final pitch, a fastball clocked at 99 mph. Any thoughts of Rodón throwing another gem against the Indians were over quickly as Hernández connected on his first pitch — the shot to left was initially ruled a double and overturned — and Amed Rosario followed with a homer into the left-field bleachers. It was the first time Cleveland had opened the game with consecutive homers since Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley did it in 2018. Zack Collins hit a two-run double in the second off McKenzie and a third run scored on the play when Hernández dropped the relay throw. The White Sox scored their fourth run with two outs when Tim Anderson stayed alive in a rundown between first and second long enough for Collins to sprint home from third before the final out was recorded. TITO BACK Francona was back with the club after attending his youngest daughter's wedding in Rhode Island, where the weekend weather was not ideal. “Rained the entire time,” he said. “Fact, when I tried to land, they tried to land three times and they finally diverted and went to a different airport.” SEVENTH HEAVEN Francona had never managed a seven-inning doubleheader, so he was mostly indifferent when asked if he would like to see them continue. Baseball switched from the nine-inning doubleheader format to seven innings last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s amazing what a big difference two innings is,” he said. TRAINER'S ROOM White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech went on the 10-day injured list before the opener with a strained left hamstring. RHP Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the club’s 27th man for the doubleheader. Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts and 13 games. UP NEXT Cleveland's Cal Quantrill (0-1) is starting Game 2 against Lambert (0-0), who will make his first major league start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Knicks' Immanuel Quickley says a fan at Madison Square Garden threw a beer at him

    "I guess that’s part of having fans in the game.”