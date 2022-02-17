Why Dylan O'Brien Isn't Returning For the "Teen Wolf" Movie

TEEN WOLF, Dylan O'Brien, 'Creatures of the Night', (Season 5, ep. 501, aired June 29, 2015). photo: MTV / Courtesy: Everett Collection

When the news that a "Teen Wolf" revival slated to stream on Paramount+ in 2022 was announced, fans of the classic MTV series were ecstatic. On Feb. 15, 2022, the returning cast of the movie revival was announced, and fans will be happy to know that many of the drama's original characters will return! Notably missing on the list of returning cast members, however, is Dylan O'Brien, who played fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski.

Why Isn't Dylan O'Brien in "Teen Wolf: The Movie"?

O'Brien is probably the most noticeable among the missing names on the "Teen Wolf: The Movie" cast list. He was a regular on "Teen Wolf" for its first six seasons and had guest appearances in the final seventh season. Throughout the series run from 2011 to 2017, Stiles became a fan-favorite character, and O'Brien became a standout actor among the cast. O'Brien has always expressed appreciation for his breakout project, and just the fact that he appeared in the last episodes of the seventh season at all was a testament to this.

During the TV show's run, O'Brien rose to fame outside of the "Teen Wolf" series, starring the popular "Maze Runner" trilogy. He had to step away from filming "Teen Wolf"'s final season to make time to film the third installment of "The Maze Runner" after a severe on-set injury delayed production. "I wasn't originally able to be a part of the last 10 [episodes] at all, nor was I contracted to be," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017, explaining that it was a "fully voluntary" decision to come back and give Stiles a farewell.

When asked if he'd be open to participating in any future "Teen Wolf" spin-offs or sequels, O'Brien answered honestly, saying, "I haven't heard anything about this, but I can guarantee you I probably won't be in it." So, it's no surprise, really, that O'Brien won't be a part of the "Teen Wolf" movie revival. Still, the decision makes even more sense when you consider his busy filming schedule!

"The Maze Runner" trilogy launched O'Brien's movie career, and since then, he's starred in numerous films, including the 2018 action sci-fi film "Bumblebee" with Hailee Steinfeld. Most recently in 2021, he was seen in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well: The Short Film" music video and appeared alongside Mark Wahlberg in the action sci-fi film "Infinite." Even after a blockbuster 2021, O'Brien isn't slowing down. He has two movies in postproduction that are slated to premiere in 2022! This includes the drama mystery "The Outfit" with Zoey Deutch and "Maximum Truth" with "The Mindy Project"'s Ike Barinholtz.

So even though we won't see O'Brien in the "Teen Wolf" movie revival, he'll still be on our screens!

Which "Teen Wolf" Cast Members Are Returning For "Teen Wolf: The Movie"?

So, who will be in "Teen Wolf: The Movie," you ask? Deadline confirmed that many of the original cast members - including Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), and Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock) - will return for the revival. Cue a howl, Wolfies!

What Other "Teen Wolf" Cast Members Are Not Returning For "Teen Wolf: The Movie"?

TEEN WOLF, Tyler Posey (center), Arden Cho (right), 'Required Reading', (Season 5, ep. 506, aired July 27, 2015). photo: MTV / Courtesy: Everett Collection

If you're a die-hard "Teen Wolf" fan, you may have noticed that Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin also aren't on the list of returning cast members. Hoechlin (Derek Hale) transitioned from a series regular to guest star after season four, while Cho (Kira Yukimura) was written out of the show at the end of season five. Hoechlin likely is not returning for the reboot because he's busy with his CW show, "Superman & Lois." According to TVLine, Cho understandably chose not to return for the reboot when she was only offered half the salary of her fellow main women costars.



According to Deadline, Paramount+ is set to announce additional cast members soon, and Hoechlin is highly suspected to be among the next wave of confirmed returning cast members.