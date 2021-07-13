Why Duane Andrews is releasing his latest jazz album in a very 2021 way

Duane Andrews is releasing his latest album, Singles, via email, over a five-day period. (Submitted by David Howells - image credit)

Duane Andrews's music is rooted in the style of 1930s gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, but his newest collection, Singles, is reaching his audience in a very 2021 way.

Singles is being released digitally, through Andrews's email fan list, one or two tracks at a time.

"Many things are happening in a different way than they usually do, to put it lightly," said Andrews.

Grounded at home

Andrews has had a busy musical career, both with his own solo guitar work, and with the Juno Award-winning children's music group the Swinging Belles.

Prior to March 2020, and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrews relied heavily on live music performing and touring, and releasing complete albums of music.

With all previously regular musical activities cancelled due the pandemic, Andrews started recording single tracks of music at his downtown St. John's home, sending new pieces via email to his fans every six weeks or so.

'What's another way to do this?'

After about a year, Andrews realized he had enough new music for an entire album.

"You get all excited, you make your release plans, you have a release date, then not a lot happens after you release your album," said Andrews.

"There's almost a drop-off, a deflation that happens after an album is released."

So I was thinking, 'What's another way we could do this?'"

'Songography'

Andrews decided to release Singles via email, earlier this month, one or two tracks per day.

Each email contains the music audio file, along with written information about each track, photos, videos and even some notated music.

"It's a 'songography' of each track," said Andrews.

Change and opportunities

Andrews said the response to the rollout from his fans so far has been positive.

He will check back with them at the end of the release to see if there is any interest in a physical version of Singles, in CD or vinyl.

Story continues

"It definitely doesn't feel like it's an obvious must-do thing at this point," said Andrews.

Although COVID-19 restrictions are loosening, Andrews is unsure whether he and other musicians will be able to resume their pre-pandemic ways of making a living.

He's using the release of Singles as research for the next phase of his career.

"It's a time of great change," said Andrews.

"Which means a time of great loss, but also a time of great opportunities. "

