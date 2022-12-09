Here’s Why Drinking Gives You 'Hangxiety'—and How to Reclaim a Sense of Calm

Shelby Deering
·7 min read

Ever drink because you're anxious, then feel anxious because you drank? That's "hangxiety."

<p>Yulia Reznikov/Getty Images</p>

Yulia Reznikov/Getty Images

Here’s a scenario you may know all too well. You’re out at a bar with friends, the music is pumping, and you’re feeling pretty great. The cocktails also happen to be particularly delicious, and they’re going down easy. You’re carefree, relaxed, and laughing with your pals. Then tomorrow morning comes. Not only are you experiencing a physical hangover, but you seem to have a mental one as well, in the form of heart-racing, palms-sweating, thought-looping anxiety.

You may not know it, but you’re dealing with something that many have come to refer to as “hangxiety.”

While alcohol can certainly act as a social lubricant and festive treat, the truth is, it can equally bring out or worsen mental health conditions. In fact, according to a 2019 study, around 12 percent of people experience anxiety while hungover.

Hangxiety is a popular term used to describe feeling intensely anxious in the setting of nursing a hangover,” says Tracey Marks, M.D., psychiatrist and author of Why Am I So Anxious?. “It’s not an official clinical term or disorder, but it is a thing that many people can experience.”

:5 Reasons Why Drinking Alcohol to Fall Asleep Is Completely Counterproductive

A steep rise in mental health conditions has certainly incited a growing awareness of anxiety and its many triggers and forms—and this includes the anxiety that can often follow a bout of heavy drinking. Dr. Marks also says that the serious challenges of the past three years have increased our anxiety levels, and at the same time, many folks have used alcohol consumption to cope and manage—which in turn has only invited more anxiety.

The silver lining to the rising anxiety, rising alcohol consumption, and rising anxiety due to alcohol consumption, is that there’s also been a recent increase in people considering “complete wellness,” says Taish Malone, Ph.D., licensed professional counselor with Mindpath Health. “I think more people are considering how their behavior in general affects their bodies,” she says.

What’s more, Malone says, this increased self-awareness can also be prompted by the closing of another year, a time when many feel included to re-evaluate their principles, goals, and the state of their physical and mental health. “The onset of the cooler weather, paired with holidays, and the approaching new year often give people more opportunities to reflect on who, where, and how they are,” she says. “Health or way of life are often the themes of their self-reflection.”

If you’re someone who tries to calm their anxiety with a stiff cocktail or glass of buttery Chardonnay, only to wake up feeling extra-anxious, it may be time to address this "hangxiety" once and for all. As Malone points out, “alcohol should never be a way to escape from reality or to numb emotions that are uncomfortable.”

:9 Unhealthy Coping Habits That End Up Hurting More Than Helping

What Causes Your Hangxiety?

First, Malone explains exactly what happens to the brain while drinking, noting that alcohol reaches the brain in only five minutes. Even if you don’t notice, the first impacted areas of the brain include motor and cognitive functioning. Next, that feel-good hormone dopamine gets released, giving you a false sense of relaxation. If you continue to drink heavily, slower reactions, distorted thinking, and impaired walking can follow.

Then comes the next morning. There are several biological factors that come together if you’re experiencing post-drinking anxiety, and Dr. Marks says the most prominent effect on the body is dehydration.

“Dehydration causes metabolic imbalances,” she explains. “These imbalances can trigger panic and anxiety in some people who are more sensitive to these body changes. Alcohol is considered a nervous system depressant that slows brain activity," she continues. “When the alcohol levels drop, you can get a rebound agitating effect.”

:Is 'Hair of the Dog' a Real Hangover Cure? We Asked MDs About This Boozy Remedy

How to Prevent and Ease Hangxiety

Address your anxiety before drinking.

Don't make alcohol a coping tool for anxiety. Enjoy it moderately for its positives, and meanwhile have other effective tools on hand to manage your anxiety.

“If someone has pre-existing anxiety, they should use anxiety-reducing tools and strategies to manage their anxiety before they start drinking,” Dr. Marks says. “For example, the person with generalized anxiety who drinks to wind down should first wind down with exercise, meditation, or watching a comedy show before they drink. This way, they’re partially relaxed before they start drinking, and the alcohol doesn’t have to do the heavy lifting to make them feel better.”

If you're someone who relies on alcohol to feel more comfortable in social situations—in other words, to ease some social anxiety—instead, find better ways to confront and address social fears outside of drinking. Is someone who makes you annoyed, nervous, or self-conscious joining the dinner reservation? Your fallback solution might be ordering five martinis to get through it. But instead, practice a little deep breathing before you go; prep some cordial conversation starters to use; challenge yourself to react with patience; schedule a quick therapy session for guidance. Then enjoy your martini slowly and mindfully.

Drink in moderation.

This should come as no surprise, but to skip the hangover—and accompanying anxiety—the next morning, drink in moderation. This, Malone emphasizes, really is the most responsible way to enjoy alcohol, the event itself, and those around you.

One way to achieve this? Surround yourself with people you can trust to help make sure you don’t exceed a reasonable amount of alcohol, Malone suggests. Hold yourself accountable and be mindful of pacing. “Pacing can help you know how inebriated you are and mitigate alcohol abuse symptoms,” Malone says. She recommends pacing your drinking with 30- to 60-minute intervals in between drinks. If you feel like you need a drink just to have something to do with your hands, grab a water or seltzer!

:Here&#39;s How to Drink Less Alcohol—but Enjoy It Even More

Eat food and drink water.

Speaking of water: “I encourage those who plan to drink or are drinking to make sure they have eaten and continue to drink water. Eating combats the alcohol dominating the intestines. The water helps keep you hydrated, Malone says. Drinking alcohol might make you feel like you're quenching your thirst in the moment, but actually most alcohol is a diuretic (a substance that makes you lose water), and contains a lot of sugar, "so dehydration is a concern.” If water gets boring for you, here are some other delicious (non-alcoholic) drinks that are super-hydrating.

Practice relaxation techniques.

If you tried your best to follow all of the above tips and still wake up feeling incredibly anxious, it’s time to break out the relaxation techniques.

Specifically, Dr. Marks suggests grounding exercises, which can be an effective way to calm yourself and focus on your environment. One simple exercise she shares is choosing a color and naming all the objects in the room with that color, which can help bring you back to the present moment.

You can also stimulate your vagus nerve, the superhighway between the brain and gut that controls several bodily functions. This is also the collection of nerves that comprises your parasympathetic nervous system, which relaxes your body in times of stress. To do this, Dr. Marks recommends “vagal maneuvers” such as splashing cold water on your face or chest or humming with the “ohm” sound, which will each stimulate the nerve.

Dr. Marks is also a proponent of progressive muscle relaxation to soothe anxiety, an approach in which you’ll purposely tense and relax isolated muscles throughout your body. She says it’s a helpful way to loosen muscles you may not have realized are tense. To practice progressive muscle relaxation, YouTube is an excellent source for guided sessions.

:9 Healthy Things That Happen to Your Body When You Stop Drinking for 30 Days (or More)

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.

Latest Stories

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab