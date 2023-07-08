Why draconian eco rules are accelerating Britain’s house price crash

Net Zero House Prices

Britain’s net zero targets are set and the clock is ticking. The country has made an international commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but the ambition faces a huge threat.

Britain is awash with old, inefficient properties that are a significant contributor to overall carbon emissions. The Government is trying to encourage homeowners into upgrading the energy efficiency of their homes. But the knock-on effects on the property market will be substantial, economists have warned.

With millions of homes expected to be affected, with experts warning it will exacerbate forecast house price falls. Landlords in particular, already squeezed via the removal of tax breaks and eviction red tape, will be hit hard.

Some have already sold up, while others fear being squeezed out of some of the last remaining lucrative parts of the market. Businesses are also facing the pressure, as similar regulations are introduced for commercial properties.

The rules being proposed

Key to the Government’s plan is the use of targets via the Energy Performance Certificate system, under which homes are rated from A to G depending on how energy efficient they are deemed to be.

EPC regulations are expected to affect most corners of the property market.

Landlords will be blocked from letting properties unless they upgrade them to meet net zero energy efficiency targets by 2028, The Telegraph understands. Homes will be required to have an EPC rating of C or above.

The Government has not officially confirmed the dates, but its previously published proposals were for newly let properties to achieve a C rating by 2025 and for existing lets to meet the same standard by 2028.

It is understood that landlords could face fines of up to £30,000 if they breach these rules.

Since 2020, all newly-let properties have been required to have a minimum EPC rating of E, unless they have an exemption.

Landlords can register an exemption if they have spent £3,500 on their properties and still have not reached an E rating.

Under the proposed legislation, the cost of the exemption is expected to rise to £10,000, but the Government has yet to confirm this.

Homeowners with mortgages could be expected to hit the same C rating as early as 2030, with banks playing a key role.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero wants to introduce voluntary targets for mortgage lenders to ensure the properties on their loan books have EPC ratings of C or better by 2030, but could make these targets mandatory.

The Government has indicated that the remaining homes without mortgages could be held to the same standards by 2035.

Lenders have already started to offer green mortgages with lower rates as part of the move to incentivise people to upgrade their homes.

Banks and mortgage brokers expect green mortgages to become an increasingly important part of the market, raising concerns that people who cannot afford to renovate their properties will be stuck with higher rates.

The impact on house prices

Andrew Wishart, who runs the housing service at research consultancy Capital Economics, says approaching deadlines for landlords will contribute to house price falls expected in the coming months.

“The cost of upgrading properties on top of higher mortgage payments means many properties will become lossmaking,” he says.

“That should lead to more second-hand supply on the market which will help facilitate the further drop in house prices expected.”

House prices have already slumped 4pc from the peak last year and are expected to fall by another 8pc, according to forecasts from Capital Economics.

Benjamin Trevis, an economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, another research consultancy, says any properties that fall below the rental threshold could fall in price as they suffer a drop in demand from landlords.

Risk of property prisoners

Matthew Jupp, principal of mortgages policy at banking trade body UK Finance, warned requirements for mortgage lenders to meet certain targets in their black book could “cause issues in the marketplace”.

“This could lead to property prisoners being created if the environment isn’t created which will enable people who are able to improve their properties to do so, whether that’s funding it themselves or funding it through government means,” he warns.

Jupp says property prices could be negatively affected if the targets were made mandatory without extra support in place.

“Our concern is that you’d either have people who own a property that is of less value because it doesn’t reach the energy efficiency standards required by the Government, or that people are in a position where they’re unable to afford the measures to bring it up to the standards required, which would mean that they’re in a property they’re having difficulty selling,” he says.

He urged the Government to ensure that the transition to net zero is done fairly and “does not leave anyone behind”.

Five cheap ways to boost a Victorian property’s EPC rating

If banks were not able to lend on properties with EPCs below C, Wishart says they would likely be sold at discounts because their purchase would be restricted to cash buyers – similar to what happened to flats with cladding issues in the wake of the Grenfell fire.

‘I spent thousands but could not get a C’

Landlords have already been selling up ahead of looming EPC regulations.

Samantha Smith, 64, was a landlord for 16 years but got rid of her rental property – a 1960s-era three-bedroom house – earlier this year.

Smith, who spoke using a pseudonym, spent thousands of pounds upgrading her property but still could not get it from a D to a C rating.

“I put insulation in the loft, I put in a brand new boiler – but because it was an oil boiler and not gas it didn’t increase the grading at all,” she says.

The home is in an area that is not supplied with gas, so a gas boiler was not an option.

Smith, from Elston in Nottinghamshire, was prepared to spend another £10,000 on new windows but she paid an EPC assessor to do a report first, which showed that spending the funds would still not get her up to a C. Everyone else in the area was at an E or F rating.

To reach a C, she was told she would have to dig up the flooring and put thermal insulation underneath, which would cost £10,000.

“The tenants didn’t want it,” she says. “It would save them about £90 a year in terms of their energy bills.”

Fast-approaching EPC rules were one of the key factors that pushed her to exit the rental market.

House sales EPC band

She sold her property at around 25pc below the market rate for the area to a company that offered her cash and a quick sale. “My husband said to me, ‘just get rid of it’. I was under so much stress, I wasn’t sleeping – it was really bad.”

She got out just before the Government halved the capital gains tax allowance in April, fearing tighter EPC rules as well as the abolition of no-fault evictions expected in the coming months. “I had allowed myself to get into a state about it all,” she says.

The firm told her her tenant could stay on site but two weeks after completion she found out they were selling the property on to an investor and had doubled the rent.

Her tenants now have to move out because the new rent is unaffordable.

Armstrong says his company manages some rental properties which will never reach an EPC rating of a C, including two for social housing charities that support women who have fled domestic violence.

“You’re asking yourself, ‘What are we doing to do with this property?’” he says.

“Are you going to not allow us to use it and deprive people of what is a perfectly good home, but just happens to be in an old Victoria seaside block that will not hit modern construction standards?”

Costly upgrades needed

Many homeowners have to spend thousands of pounds to reach incoming minimum standards.

The average cost spent to upgrade a dwelling previously rated EPC band D or below to at least a band C is £9,260, according to analysis by Knight Frank estate agents.

Though this varies, properties with an EPC rating in band D, for example, have typically spent £5,500 on the necessary improvements to move to band C, with this figure doubling to over £10,000 on average for properties in bands F and G.

The cost of the upgrade for an F-rated property was estimated at £10,873. For a home with a G rating, the cost was about £13,161.

Homeowners who upgraded properties from a D to a C rating paid an estimated £5,500.

Flawed EPC assessment methods

However, some homeowners inevitably end up paying more than average.

There are no clear guidelines for what upgrades are needed for properties to be able to reach a C rating, and many fear the system is not a fair way of assessing whether the home is environmentally friendly.

Ministers are considering how to reform the system, and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has previously told MPs there were “weaknesses with the EPC method which actually drive some perverse outcomes”.

The system was originally set up in 2007 to comply with an EU directive and as a way to help people understand their energy costs.

A banking industry source told The Telegraph: “What we don’t want to do is build in measures that are meant to be improving something that actually causes issues further down the line. So there’s a lot to get right on that side.”

Armstrong says there is a lack of standardisation in how EPC assessors determine the energy efficiency of homes.

“We could send out two different EPC surveyors to a property and we can come back with a different rating – that is an issue,” he says.

Armstrong says when advising landlords “we’re always going to try to use the EPC contractor who is prone to being more generous”. But this only underscores the flaws inherent in the system, he says.

Bigger discounts on lower EPCs

There are already signs that properties with lower EPC ratings are faring worse in the current property market.

Properties with EPC below C are less likely to achieve a lower proportion of the asking price, according to data from analyst TwentyCi.

Homes with a C rating are selling for £3,197 more than the asking price on average, or 1.1pc, while those with an E rating are getting discounted by £4,587, or 1.2pc.

D-rated properties are being sold for £1,373, or 0.4pc, below the asking price, while for F and G ratings the prices achieved were discounted by £3,717 (1pc) and £3,592 (1.1pc).

The highest rated properties come at a premium, with A-rated homes selling for £5,226 above asking (1.4pc).

Emma Fildes, of buying agents Brick Weaver, says buyers are increasingly concerned about EPC ratings and are using renovation works needed to upgrade the properties as part of their negotiations with sellers.

She increasingly prioritises finding homes with EPC ratings of C and above for her clients who worry about their investment losing value if it is not up to that standard.

Fildes says buyers do not want the extra expenses and energy costs of properties with lower ratings but also want to make sure they can rent out the home if needed.

“It just eliminates that gray area around having to make it a C for potential sales and mortgages,” she says.

Landlords are also negotiating bigger discounts on properties with lower EPC ratings, and in some cases avoiding those below a C altogether.

Max Armstrong, of buy-to-let specialist North East Property Investment, says investors are now asking for properties that are EPC compliant because they do not want to have “any issues”.

“Our contractors will price it in when we’re looking at any property that we’re going to buy,” he says. “That’s coming off the offer.”

Landlords face unviable businesses

Forthcoming EPC regulations are also threatening to squeeze landlords out of the last remaining sector of the market that is still profitable.

Landlords have increasingly flocked to properties in the North East, which offer higher rental yields because the cost of buying and getting a mortgage is cheap but rents are high.

Many homes, particularly in London and the South East, are no longer viable for landlords without high deposits. But the homes with the highest yields are also the ones that are expected to incur the biggest renovation costs.

Homes with EPC ratings of D and E offer the highest yields in England and Wales, at 6.7pc and 7pc respectively, according to Hamptons estate agents.

The lowest yields are for homes with the highest ratings. A-rated properties have yields of 5.5pc, while B and C-rated properties offer investors 6.6pc and 6.7pc respectively.

David Fell, of Hamptons, says a lot of terraces across Northern England that offer yields of 8pc or more are rated D or E, with “fairly limited ability to improve them”.

“The requirement to spend £10,000 to achieve a C here will make things particularly difficult because £10,000 is often 10-15pc of their value,” he says. “Ultimately this will make things pretty tricky for new landlords given the importance of yield at higher interest rates.”

Many of the lowest rated homes are two-up, two-down terraces in Northern England that sell for less than £100,000. Although they offer high yields, they are typically some of the least energy efficient.

Fell says: “They’re often single skin – with no opportunity to add cavity wall insulation. The cost of energy improvements here is also a much larger chunk of the purchase price than it would be down south.”

Armstrong warns that some landlords would simply be unable to afford the upgrades needed.

“If money stays expensive over the next couple of years and you’re on a variable mortgage rate say at 7.5pc and then you’ve got to spend another five grand to improve the property, it’s an impossible financial situation for a landlord,” he says. “You think to yourself, ‘I just need to get out of this.’ And that has to at some stage create some sort of crisis for the amount of people that are in private rented accommodation.”

Impact extends to commercial properties

Other property investors are also expected to take a financial hit that will drag down prices in the commercial sector.

New laws that came into force on April 1 ban landlords from renting offices with an energy efficiency rating of E or below.

The minimum E rating that came into force on Saturday has left around 8pc of all commercial stock obsolete, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate.

The Government intends to ratchet up the new Minimum Energy Efficient Standards (MEES) for commercial properties over time as part of efforts to hit national net zero targets.

It plans to introduce a minimum rating of C by 2027 and a B in 2030.

Trevis says: “The introduction of tighter environmental regulation adds another layer of difficulty for the commercial property market. Obsolete properties will require substantial upgrades and conversion, further contributing to price declines.”

Commercial real estate prices already fell by 11.1pc last year, while office spaces had a 12.4pc slump, according to analyst MSCI.

Oxford Economics expects another 8pc drop this year for all commercial properties, and 11.1pc for office blocks.

Mark Unsworth, an economist at Oxford Economics, says the office sector is already being battered by the impact of hybrid working as companies and higher interest rates, with energy performance regulations adding further pressures.