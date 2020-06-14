Why is Dominic Cummings still in No 10? Because Vote Leavers never say sorry

Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Dominic Cummings is a lucky man. A couple of weeks ago, Boris Johnson’s chief strategist – and his lockdown-busting trip to north-east England – dominated the news headlines. Now the global outpouring of Black Lives Matter protests and other vital issues in the coronavirus pandemic have captured the news agenda. With the prime minister’s vocal support, Cummings still has a job, and the world seems to have moved on.



But Cummings’s continued presence at the heart of the British government is not just down to luck, of course. Johnson’s special adviser has probably the most valuable asset in Downing Street right now: the unswerving loyalty of the Vote Leave campaign that now holds the key levers of power in British politics.





On paper, Vote Leave disappeared almost four years ago. Having won the Brexit referendum, the campaign packed up its spartan office beside Lambeth Bridge. Cummings left politics to advise an artificial intelligence startup (which subsequently won lots of NHS contracts, but that’s another story).

A Vote Leave government – as embodied by Cummings – cares little for institutions and precedents. Executive power tramples all before it

But Vote Leave hasn’t gone away, you know. After the Brexit vote, the European Research Group – instrumental in torpedoing Theresa May’s ill-fated premiership – often resembled the parliamentary wing of Vote Leave.

When Johnson, Vote Leave’s public face, came to power last July his first significant act was to bring in a large swath of the campaign’s backroom operation into the heart of his new administration: from Cummings as his right-hand man to Lee Cain as Downing Street’s truculent head of communications. All the great offices of state are now held by Brexit true believers, from Priti Patel to Dominic Raab.

Why does any of this matter? Well, for one thing, now that Vote Leave has managed to take control of government – and looks set to take us to the brink of a no-deal Brexit, again – many of its ranks are worried about what would happen if their eminence grise were not around to oversee the project.

As one Vote Leave figure told the Sunday Times when asked about jettisoning Cummings: “We need him. We took three years to get the gang in there. We can’t throw that away now.” The level of faith in Cummings in some sections of government borders on the messianic.

It might seem hard to understand from his public persona, but Cummings is clearly capable of engendering great loyalty. When I was researching my new book on money and power in British politics, I spoke to a number of people in and around Vote Leave. The most striking thing was how more junior staff, in particular, saw Cummings as their defender. “He always had your back,” one told me. “If you supported him.”

In government, Cummings has made such loyalty paramount. Those accused of leaking to the press have been frog-marched out of office.

Under Cummings, Downing Street has become a permanent campaign machine. Often, responding to the pandemic has been treated like the referendum: a media narrative to managed by any means necessary, no matter how brazen or cynical. (Of course, there is an all-too-real difference between £350m on the side of a bus and opening a patently unready track and trace system to deflect political heat.)

It is tempting to see Vote Leave and Cummings as synonymous. Why else would Johnson invest so much political capital in his special adviser if he was not pulling all the strings? He remains in post now largely because the Vote Leave fraternity worries about how it would replace a man who masterminded the Brexit vote and Johnson’s “stonking majority” in the December general election. The belligerent style of politics practised by Vote Leave has even allowed the prime minister to ignore public opinion of Cummings.

But such a narrow framing around Johnson’s senior adviser risks ignoring wider developments in government, where a grander cast of Vote Leave figures has become increasingly influential.

Michael Gove has centralised a significant amount of power at the Cabinet Office. In a sign of the department’s growing muscle, one-time Vote Leave stalwarts Gisela Stuart and Henry de Zoete were quietly brought into the Cabinet Office as non-executive directors last month.

Vote Leave famously declined to sketch out even the faintest outline of post-Brexit Britain, but the contours of its project in government can start to be divined. Control needs to be concentrated in the centre. Whitehall needs to be torn down. The public sector is considered inherently inefficient, and untrustworthy.

Gove’s Cabinet Office is instructive. The department has played a central role in Britain’s Covid-19 response – mostly by outsourcing every conceivable aspect of it . When Deloitte was hired to oversee the procurement of personal protective equipment, the consultancy firm even set up a unit in the Cabinet Office. The results could most generously be described as patchy.

A Vote Leave government – as embodied by Cummings – cares little for institutions and precedents. Executive power tramples all before it.

With this mindset, we’ve seen parliament prorogued in an attempt to deliver political objectives, even if doing so was illegal. Transparency and accountability are considered mere liberal buzzwords – they are not essential to governing. Electoral laws, like lockdown rules, are for other people to follow.

The revelations about Cummings’s lockdown drive to Durham emerged three weeks ago. The question of whether he will leave Downing Street has begun to fade away, but one day Cummings and his cadre will be gone. This ultimately poses a bigger question: what will the British state – and society – look like when the Vote Leave state of mind is no longer in power?

• Peter Geoghegan is investigations editor of openDemocracy and author of Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics