Why has Dominic Cummings quit Downing Street - two days after MPs told the Evening Standard his time was up

Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street after a power struggle that has rocked Boris Johnson’s administration.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser exited Number 10 carrying a large box on Friday evening following a bitter dispute which also sparked the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain.

The Vote Leave allies will work out their notice periods from home with Sir Edward Lister standing in as interim chief of staff pending a wide-ranging shake-up of Mr Johnson’s team.

But why did Mr Johnson’s right-hand-man leave so suddenly? And what does this mean for Number 10? Here’s what we know so far.

Why did Cummings quit so abruptly?

On Thursday the Standard reported that senior Tories were urging Mr Johnson to axe Mr Cummings in the wake of Mr Cain’s resignation announcement.

One said: “If they have got ride of one of the Kray, they have got to get rid of Cummings as well.”

Later that day, Mr Cummings confirmed he would leaving his post by the end of the year, but claimed that he was merely following a timeline set out in a blog post in January.

However, by Friday morning there was a growing clamour for the senior adviser’s immediate exit.

The Standard’s front page revealed that senior MPs were pushing for a hard reset to what they described as a “toxic boy’s club” culture in Number 10.

Later The Sun reported that there had been a “shouty” confrontation between Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings over the ousting of Mr Cain and that a “livid” Prime Minister wanted both out “sooner rather than later”.

The BBC reported Mr Cummings’ departure had been brought forward given the “upset in the team” and that Mr Jonson wanted to “clear the air and move on”.

Despite the controversy surrounding the two departures, Mr Cummings has said his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog”, in which he said he hoped to be “largely redundant” by 2021.

But the Daily Telegraph said tensions within No 10 were running high, with Mr Cummings accused of briefing against the Prime Minister.

The newspaper reported Mr Cummings was said to have told colleagues Mr Johnson was “indecisive” and that he and Mr Cain relied on Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove for clarity.

It was also suggested the PM was angered by claims a faction headed by Mr Cummings and Mr Cain had been “briefing against him” and his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

According to the Daily Mail, tensions were raised further when the Prime Minister was shown “hostile texts” briefing against Miss Symonds, which had been forwarded to her.

