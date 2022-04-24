Why do my dogs smell like orange slices? The latest research on how COVID messes with smell

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Loss of smell and taste was a distinguishing feature of early COVID-19.

The majority of people infected in 2020 and 2021 lost their smell, regardless of how sick the coronavirus made them.

That began to change with the delta variant that moved into the United States last summer and took over by the fall. Between 15-50% of people infected with delta lost their smell, compared with 50% to 80% of those with earlier variants, said Danielle Reed, a smell researcher and associate director of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia.

And by the time omicron began sweeping though after Thanksgiving, doctors could distinguish which variant someone had by whether they lost their smell, said Cristina Menni, a molecular epidemiologist at Kings College London.

"Loss of smell is no longer frequent in those infected," she said.

Only about 17% of people infected with omicron lost their sense of smell, according to a study Menni helped lead.

It's not clear why, Menni said, other than that omicron appears to replicate better in the throat, while earlier variants replicated more in the nose and lungs. The two omicron sub-variants, BA.1 and BA.2, appear very similar in terms of symptoms and duration of symptoms, she said.

Elizabeth Byland, her husband, Todd Murray, and their dogs Daisy, a shitzupoo, and CeCe, a lhasa apso. Byland lost her sense of smell last summer after a mild bout of COVID-19. Now, as her sense of smell slowly returns, many smells are not quite right. Her dogs, for example, particularly CeCe, smell to her like orange slices.
Elizabeth Byland, her husband, Todd Murray, and their dogs Daisy, a shitzupoo, and CeCe, a lhasa apso. Byland lost her sense of smell last summer after a mild bout of COVID-19. Now, as her sense of smell slowly returns, many smells are not quite right. Her dogs, for example, particularly CeCe, smell to her like orange slices.

Personal experience

For Elizabeth Byland, 35, the story isn't over.

An improv professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Byland lost her sense of smell when she was infected in July 2020, and it's still not fully back to normal.

Her dogs now have the scent of orange slices. Carrots taste like soap, her favorite body wash smells "putrid" and her beloved pizza is inedible. Her husband and nearly everything else has a background scent like a subway system.

"The sad part is it's become my normal," Byland said. "I don't think about it as much as I used to."

Her husband, Todd Murray, got COVID-19 a full 15 months later, during the delta wave, and he still suffers from weird smells too. She said he compares it to "a big, heavy blanket where everything has this distorted chemical smell," like the scent of an aerosol spray.

Byland used to go to him to understand certain smells and tastes, but now the roles have reversed. "There's just this whole other level of empathy," she said.

Dr. Daniel Coelho, a professor of otolaryngology at VCU, has been studying people with smell and taste loss like Byland's since early in the pandemic.

His work, including a forthcoming paper, confirms that earlier variants caused more smell and taste loss than omicron.

Among those who lost their smell and taste earlier in the pandemic, his research shows it returned within a month for 70-80% of people, including Coelho himself. But those whose senses didn't bounce back quickly are likely to continue to suffer. "Those numbers hold pretty steady," he said.

Loss of smell often causes a loss of taste as well, because the two are so related. And it can be debilitating, Coelho said, causing people to lose interest in food, risking their safety because they can't smell gas or fire and often leading to depression.

Very quickly about half the people who lose their sense of smell become clinically depressed, Coelho's research into COVID-19 patients shows. "Smell is a very primitive and very powerful sense," he said.

Elizabeth Byland and her husband Todd Murray. Byland caught COVID-19 last summer and still hasn&#39;t fully regained her sense of smell or taste.
Elizabeth Byland and her husband Todd Murray. Byland caught COVID-19 last summer and still hasn't fully regained her sense of smell or taste.

The biology of smell loss

It makes sense, Coelho said, that many people like Byland and her husband complain of chemical scents. If the olfactory nerve is damaged, only the trigeminal nerve remains — and it's responsible for detecting noxious or irritating smells.

That's what appears to have happened with COVID-19, especially the earlier variants, which damaged supporting cells in the olfactory system but left the trigeminal nerve alone, he said.

Another new study suggests that inflammation causes this damage inside the nose.

The study examined brain tissue from 23 people who died from COVID-19 and 14 who died from other causes between April 2020 and September 2021.

Cheng-Ying Ho of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said she and her team found damage to the olfactory bulb – the seat of smell – that was not directly caused by the virus, so it was likely caused by inflammation.

The virus that causes COVID-19 infected the cells of the blood vessels, damaging blood supply to the nerve cells involved in smell, she said.

This damage might repair with time, but if it's too severe, it can be permanent.

In people with continued smell loss, it's as if the nose doesn't realize the body has won the battle against COVID-19 and keeps on fighting, said Reed, the smell researcher from Monell.

In addition to inflammation "crawling from the nose to the brain," atrophy from lack of use may also contribute to smell loss, Reed said. "It's a double-whammy for people."

Loss of smell from viruses is quite routine, she said, but the scale of smell loss from early COVID-19 is unprecedented. "The shocker here is how common it is."

If the olfactory system still thinks it needs to fight off the coronavirus, it doesn't have the energy to begin necessary repairs.

It's even hard to know whether a sense of smell has returned to "normal," Reed said, because there are no objective tests of smell ability.

About 85% of people who lost their sense of smell say they're somewhere close to normal, she said, but because so many people were infected with COVID-19, "there's a tsunami of people who are really struggling."

With widespread smell loss across the population due to COVID-19, there is hope there will be more research conducted about restoring this loss.
With widespread smell loss across the population due to COVID-19, there is hope there will be more research conducted about restoring this loss.

Reed compared omicron and delta variants to "conventional warfare," while earlier variants effectively dropped nuclear bombs in the nose.

Older women are most likely to report parosmia, or a distorted sense of smell, though that might be a reporting bias, Reed said. Perhaps men are more stoic in the face of smell loss, she said, or women, who generally have a better sense of smell, "might have more to grieve" when it's lost.

Unfortunately, there's not much known to be effective to repair a lost sense of smell. Consistently and mindfully sniffing spices might help, Reed said, and can't hurt, though it can be frustrating.

Identifying inflammation as the cause of COVID-related damage might suggest a treatment approach, Ho said. But steroids, which combat inflammation, have not been shown to repair smell, Reed noted.

Ho next wants to explore whether vaccination interfered with or prevented this type of damage.

What's not clear is how worried people should be about smell loss. Bad enough on its own, smell loss can also be an early sign of larger brain problems, leading to dementia, Parkinson's or other neurodegenerative disorders.

But, Reed said, "it's a little early to say whether people who got smell loss with COVID have that same underlying susceptibility to these neurodegenerative disorders."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Research into COVID loss of taste and smell sheds new light on problem

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Swimmer Claire Carver-Dias, sprinter Sam Effah to lead Canada at Commonwealth Games

    Sprinter Sam Effah is joining swimmer Claire Carver-Dias as co-chef de missions for Canada at this summer's Commonwealth Games. Effah replaces Paralympic and Commonwealth champion swimmer Benoit Huot, who recently announced he was stepping back from the role as he and his wife expect their second child. The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28-Aug. 8 in Birmingham, England. Effah, of Calgary, is a two-time Canadian champion in the 100 metres who competed at the Commonwealth Games in

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Rolling after a slow start, CF Montreal faces East-leading Philadelphia

    After a rocky start to the season that saw it bow out of the CONCACAF Champions League and start its Major League Soccer campaign with three consecutive losses, CF Montréal appears to have righted the ship. Now on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, the club is faced with its biggest challenge yet — a rematch on the road with the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union. "I like playing against teams that in form. It’s a great way to see where we’re at as a club," said Montreal

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.

  • Commentator fired for making racist comment during B.C. junior hockey game

    WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing. A commentator has been fired after making a racist comment while calling a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Langley Rivermen in the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL). Bruce MacDonald, who was the colour commentator for Port Alberni radio station 93.3 The Peak's broadcast of the game, made a disparaging comment against 17-year-old Rivermen forward Owen Kim, who is of Asian descent. The 5'7" player from North Vancouver