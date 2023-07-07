Why does my rose have yellow leaves?

'Yellowing leaves are often a sign of stress – and roses can become stressed for many reasons,' says Brown - kemirada

Most roses have had a magnificent year in terms of flowering, due to the wet and cold winter. But yellowing leaves are often a sign of stress – and roses can become stressed for many reasons. The most common factors causing the foliage to yellow can be to do with moisture ­levels in the soil, a nutritional imbalance, or even an underlying disease.

Many parts of the country are experiencing dry periods, and one of the main reasons for yellowing foliage is lack of water. Dig down 3-4in with a trowel and you should be able to see the moisture content: if it’s dry, I’d suggest watering every other day with a bucket of water until the rose has recovered, then once a week for the rest of the summer.

Many modern roses have been bred with a degree of disease resistance, but black spot is still a common problem. This fungal disease causes the leaves to turn yellow and large black spots appear. This reduces the rose’s potential to photosynthesise and the leaves ­eventually fall off. You need to water regularly to hydrate the soil, then lock in the moisture with a good layer of well-rotted manure, which will act not only as a tonic to the rose, but will also suppress the disease by covering the spores on the soil surface. Removing any affected leaves and putting them in the bin is a belt-and-braces way to help combat it.

Yellowing leaves can sometimes be caused by too much watering - Alamy Stock Photo

Confusingly, it is also possible that yellowing leaves can be caused by too much water and fertiliser. Waterlogged soil prevents oxygen circulating around the roots and affects the plant’s ability to breathe, causing the leaves to yellow, and the rose may eventually die.

If your rose is in a pot, check to see if the ­drainage hole is blocked. If it is, repot as soon as possible. I often advocate ­feeding plants, but high concentrations of fertiliser can also cause yellowing or damaged leaves, as they often contain salt, which can build up and hinder the roots taking up water.

A very dilute seaweed feed in a watering can will seldom cause a problem, as you’re hydrating the plant at the same time, but some granular fertilisers that are not watered in can be cause for concern. Generally, feeding roses has a positive impact, but be aware of the dehydrating potential of fertilisers in hot and dry weather.

If your rose is overwatered, lightly forking the soil surface will help to dry it. Overfertilising can be overcome by watering with a bucket of water once a week to dilute fertiliser concentrations.

