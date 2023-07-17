Why does Nicole Kidman have to defend slaying in a Miu Miu miniskirt for chrissakes?

Have you met Nicole Kidman?

Not in person, but just in general? Are you aware of her presence? She is, first and foremost, a great actress, one of the best we have, but it must be said, when mentioning her name, that the girl can dress, Cher.

Kidman is also one of the finest, and most reliable, fashion icons we have working today. And yet, here she is, in Australia's own Stellar magazine (via PEOPLE), having to defend an instantly classic slayage: her 2022 Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover, in which she wore a Miu Miu miniskirt and bralette, serving toned abs in her mid-50s and more leg than a Popeye's going out of business.

Oscars 2023 red carpet Nicole Kidman

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

"I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them 'teenage choices' because I just don't ever think of consequences," Kidman said of her iconic style. Meanwhile, as someone who never disappoints on the red carpet, she's clearly doing something right.

"Part of my brain just doesn't think like that. I just go, 'Oh, I'm going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform.' Or, 'Oh my God, yeah, I'd love to do that,'" she continued. "I try to [stay] in that place because I think otherwise you get scared or worried."

Kidman was originally slated to wear a different outfit altogether for the VF cover, but when she saw the Miu Miu ensemble, fresh off that spring's runways, she asked stylist Katie Grand if it was an option.

"Katie was like 'You're willing to wear that?!' And I said, 'Wear it?! I'm begging you to wear it!'" Kidman told old friend and collaborator Baz Luhrmann in June's Vogue Australia. She also admitted to feeling "ridiculous" after leaving the shoot but shrugged it off and kept going.

That's the kind of attitude that Kidman is trying to preserve, so when she's told in her Stellar interview that her Miu Miu mini sparked online criticism, she demurs.

"Don't tell me, I don't really want to know — it will stop me doing what I want to do. There are times when you hear things and you go, 'Oh my gosh, that's really hurtful,'" Kidman explained. "Because you can't be under a rock. But at the same time, I really try to stay free in the choices because otherwise, before you know it, you're just closed off and you can't step anywhere."

She continued, "I want for myself just to keep going, 'Oh, well, I'm trying something or I wanted to do it. It was fun. That was my choice. And yeah, I own it. I'm accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it.'"

But back to the original story — what was the problem with the Miu Miu mini? To quote seminal queer documentary and all-around fashion bible Paris Is Burning, as one should whenever possible, "She brings it to you at every ball, why y'all gagging so?"

via GIPHY

If you didn't want Nicole Kidman to gag you on a magazine cover, you don't put Nicole Kidman on a magazine cover. Period.

