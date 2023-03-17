'Why does Jeremy Hunt hate Britain so much?'

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Street with the despatch box to present his spring budget to parliament - DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

Jeremy Hunt announced his new Spring Budget on Wednesday, which included new support for childcare, an extension of the energy price guarantee and confirmation of a rise in corporation tax.

Meanwhile, the country was once again hit by a wave of strikes from the public sector - including junior doctors and rail workers.

A new poll by YouGov regarding the SNP leadership race and the Oscars 2023 were among the hottest topics of discussion.

Read on to see how Telegraph readers contributed to the conversation in the comments section and through the Letters page.

Spring Budget 2023

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his Spring Budget on Wednesday - announcing measures such as the expansion of free childcare for children aged nine months to four, further support with energy bills and a rise in corporation tax.

Telegraph readers agreed with Jeremy Warner that the Budget was "underwhelming" and also described it as “un-Conservative". Additionally, many argued that the only way to get people back to work is to cut tax and benefits, with some describing Mr Hunt's plan as “too complex”.

Junior doctor strikes

Strikes across the rail and tube networks made life difficult for commuters this week, but it was the strikes from junior doctors which were the most eagerly discussed amongst our readers.

Some readers joined Roy Lilley in condemning the strikes by highlighting the amount of disruption these protests would have caused to already delayed surgeries.

Contrastingly, other readers argued that a pay rise is what is needed to counter medical school bills and that inaction in this area would result in many young doctors finding work elsewhere.

SNP leadership race

A new poll on the Scottish National Party published by YouGov proved unpleasant reading for leadership frontrunner Humza Yousef, as it showed that 44 per cent of Scots think the health secretary would be a bad first minister. Additionally, only 22 per cent of those polled said they believe he would do a good job.

On the other hand, Kate Forbes received the best approval rating with 27 per cent saying that she would make a good first minister.

Telegraph readers were unsurprised by the results of the poll. Many discussed the current state of the SNP and who they believe is most likely to become the party’s next leader.

Oscars 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award, Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award, James Hong, Jonathan Wang, winner of the Best Picture award, Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award, Stephanie Hsu and (L-R bottom row) Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, winners of the Best Director and Best Picture award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' pose in the press room during the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony - CAROLINE BREHMAN/SHUTTERSTOCK

A clear winner emerged from the Oscars 2023 ceremony: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. The sci-fi comedy family drama took home the award for 'Best Picture' and six other awards.

Telegraph readers were glad actors such as Michelle Yeoh and Brandon Fraser had been recognised, but also highlighted how movies they deemed as deserving - such as Top Gun: Maverick - had been snubbed.

