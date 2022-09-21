Why does the Fed raise interest rates? And how do those hikes slow inflation?

Americans are still contending with higher food, gas and rent costs.

While annual inflation slowed in August, it remained high at 8.3%, which was near a 40-year record.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point to bump the federal funds target range to 3% to 3.25% in an effort to rein in inflation. That was the third consecutive time the Fed raised rates by that amount. The first time was in June, which was at that time, the largest increase at a single meeting since 1994.

But why are hikes used to combat inflation, and how do they work?

When will the Fed announce the next rate hike?

The Fed is expected to announce more rate increases this year. . The FOMC is the body within the Fed that decides monetary policy, including interest rates. More committee meetings are scheduled for November and December, and the Fed's economic projections released Wednesday showed the median fed funds rate at 4.4% by year end and up to 4.6% next year.

How does a Fed hike work? How does it affect prime rate, 10-year Treasury bond?

As the country’s central bank, the Federal Reserve is in charge of monetary policy. Its dual mandate is to promote “maximum employment and stable prices in the U.S. economy.” Stable prices mean keeping inflation in check, with a long-term mean annual target of 2%.

In 2020, CPI inflation was 1.4%. In 2021, it was 7%.

One of the Fed's main tools to impact inflation is the federal funds rate, which is the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans.

Although the Fed doesn't directly control all interest rates, when it raises the federal funds rate, most other interest rates eventually follow suit, including adjustable-rate mortgages, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans. Some of these are tied to the prime rate, which is based on the federal funds rate, according to Bankrate.com.

A rising federal fund rate also affects the 10-year Treasury bond, which impacts mortgages.

Borrowing money then becomes more expensive for consumers, who in turn spend less. Demand begins to wane and inflation, in theory, starts to relent.

Meanwhile, some Americans, particularly seniors, see their coffers buoyed by higher bank savings rates.

How many times has the Fed raised interest rates in 2022?

The Fed has raised interest rates five times this year. The pandemic’s shutdown of the economy had kept rates near zero before the Fed increased rates by a 0.25 percentage point in March, the first hike in more than three years.

An additional increase of 0.50 percentage point came in May, followed by a historic 0.75 percentage point bump in June, another 0.75 jump in July, and the latest three-quarters of a point one on Wednesday, putting the rate at its current range of 3% to 3.25%.

How much will the Fed raise rates?

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the upper end of the range would reach 4% by the end of the year. But those estimates are likely to ratchet higher now after the Fed's median economic projections show the fed funds rate reaching 4.4% by year end and 4.6% next year.

Are interest rate hikes good for stocks?

Interest rate hikes create volatility in the stock market. The value of future earnings tends to dip when higher interest rates are expected, according to U.S. Bank, making investors less eager to bid up stock prices.

Higher interest rates are meant to slow the economy, which can stunt revenues for companies, potentially damaging their growth and stock prices, according to Forbes.

