Why does my dog sleep so much? How many hours dogs need to sleep in a day.

According to the Mayo Clinic, adult humans need approximately seven or more hours of sleep per night. This differs from other mammals like giraffes and horses, which need approximately two and three hours of sleep each day, respectively, according to the University of Washington.

But what about our furry, domestic friends? If you have a dog, you may have noticed they love to rest and relax just as much as they love to run around and play.

Your pup's typical day-to-day routine could include waking up, going for a walk and then heading back to rest on the couch, their bed or even your lap.

Why does my dog sleep so much?

On average, dogs can sleep between 12 to 14 hours a day, according to Purina. A dog spends about 50% of their day sleeping.

Unlike humans who have busy schedules and occasionally ignore internal body signals, dogs sleep a lot because their bodies are telling them to do so, says PetMD.

Senior dogs, puppies and larger breeds also need more sleep than others. Larger dogs use more energy than smaller ones, while puppies are constantly exerting energy due to their age and curiosity, according to PetMD.

Senior dogs also need more sleep thanks to their age since it helps their bodies recover from daily activities.

Why do dogs sleep so close to you?

When your pet is resting or sleeping, they may snuggle up next to you. This behavior is inherently in their genes and is further cemented when they are puppies, according to hepper.com.

It is common for dogs to sleep against you due to their wolf ancestry. Wolves, like domesticated dogs, are pack animals, and they tend to lay near others for warmth and security, says hepper.com.

Another reason your dog sleeps close to you is protection. Your dog sees you as part of its pack and will be ready to attack any threat, just like its wolf cousins.

Bonding could also be why your dog sleeps nearby. Dogs sleep near their owners to reinforce bonds. This comes as a result of genes as well, since sleeping in packs indicates trust and mutual support among wolves, says hepper.com. Dogs think in the same way.

Anxiety can contribute to your dog sleeping next to you. They could be experiencing separation anxiety, which should be checked out for your dog’s long-term health, says hepper.com

Is it normal for my dog to sleep all day?

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs spend around half of the day asleep, 30% awake but relaxing and about 20% being active.

So, it is normal for your dog to sleep or rest for a majority of the day.

However, excessive sleep can be concerning for any pet owner. If your dog is sleeping too much, this could indicate health issues, such as canine depression, diabetes and hypothyroidism, says the AKC.

