Why does Dallas Cowboys’ defender Micah Parsons resemble a wide receiver?

Why do the Dallas Cowboys treat defensive star Micah Parsons like a standout wide receiver?

NFL analyst Ian Rapoport explained on the NFL Network’s ‘NFL GameDay Morning Show’ on Sunday that the Dallas Cowboys coaches do special things to get Parsons ready for games.

“He is a unique talent.,” Rapoport said. “The Dallas Cowboys have a unique way of dealing with him in games and in practice. Mike McCarthy, the head coach, disclosed a couple of days ago, that they actually triple-team him in practice just to make him feel more at home.”

Rapoport said he spent time with the Cowboys coaches who gave him special insight.

“There are a couple of things here, (defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn told me a couple of days ago,” Rapoport said. “If Parsons is being doubled- or triple-teamed, someone else needs to emerge and make the play. That is a given.

“The other part of this is the analogy that I was given. They treat him like a top wide receiver, essentially moving him around, trying to make sure opponents do not know where he is and that they can’t get that double team for him. He is so good they want to make him the focal point and make sure opponents have no idea where he is. This is why they haven’t moved him fulltime to the edge. They want to keep that element of disguise.”