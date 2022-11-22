Why does my carpet smell and how can I keep wood floors clean? Tips from housework influencer Gemma Bray

Kat Romero
·6 min read

Many of us know the dismay of unexpected guests popping over, only for them to be greeted by the whiff of wet dog ponging from the carpets. Or when you whip out the vacuum cleaner for a quick run round to discover it’s completely lost its suction. And how many of us have knocked a glass of wine on to a light rug and had to live with the faded stain – a painful reminder of our failed attempts to scrub it out.

Keeping on top of our homes can feel like a constant battle. Even more so when you factor in the chaos of children and pets. But cleaning influencer Gemma Bray, creator of The Organised Mum Method, insists there are simple solutions to our everyday cleaning conundrums. And the best part? Most of her favourite cleaning supplies can be found sitting in our kitchen cupboards.

What’s the best way to clean hardwood floors?
Old hardwood floors may be the interior decor dream but they can also be the trickiest thing to keep clean. And the most important thing to avoid is scratching them.

“You have to be delicate and gentle with hardwood floors,” says Bray. “You don’t want to risk a scratch because you’ll have to re-varnish and that is just more hassle. Use a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner with a soft brush attachment. Shark’s new vacuum cleaners actually have this really handy DuoClean floorhead, so you can switch from vacuuming carpets to hardwood flooring without needing to change the head.

“Try not to use anything too abrasive, such as steel wool, when cleaning up dirt. You don’t want to remove the varnish. If you’re nervous about using certain chemicals, just wash your floors with warm water and a drop of good old washing-up liquid.”

How can I get rid of unpleasant odours in my rugs and carpets?
We may strive to keep our homes fresh, yet day-to-day wear and tear, and children and pets running around, can leave carpets smelling a little worse for wear. But you don’t have to call in a professional cleaner to get rid of bad smells, says Bray. In fact, one of her cleaning saviours may already be in your cupboard.

“My favourite way to freshen up carpets is by using baking soda. It’s an old cleaning hack but it’s still one of the best. Baking soda is a natural odour-absorber. Sprinkle it on dry and then leave for 30 minutes before you vacuum up. If the carpet has a long pile, you might want to work it in a bit with your fingers. Leave to sit for a while and then vacuum.”

What’s the best way to remove the smell of pet urine from my carpets?
Dogs may be a man’s best friend but sadly pets don’t always make for a pristine home. When accidents do occur, Bray says your best bet is white vinegar.

“Get a spray bottle and mix one-part vinegar with two-parts warm water. Spray on and then leave it to dry. The acid in the vinegar will neutralise the wee, offsetting its odour. Plus, it’s pet-safe and very affordable.”

Why do my carpets still smell bad after cleaning?
“Cleaning solutions with lots of soap or ones that drench carpets can be counter-productive,” says Bray. “They just leave a thick residue sitting on top of the carpet that can actually trap more dirt. If you’re looking to do a carpet clean yourself, try natural solutions that won’t leave as much residue, such as the vinegar and water solution. Just make sure you don’t soak it.”

How do I get rid of serious carpet stains?
It could be a spilt glass of wine or mug of coffee but it’s enough to send us into a panic. In fact, says Bray, the most important thing is to act fast but keep calm.

“When you spill something, you can often freak out and start scrubbing at a stain to get rid of it. That’s the worst thing to do. The best thing is to act fast and start blotting the stain. Never rub it. Try to use something white on the stain too, such as a white dishcloth, white towel or white paper towel. That will eliminate the risk of dye transferring from a coloured piece of cloth or fabric.

“Lift away as much of the stain as possible, getting down into the fibres. Work from the outside of the stain in. Don’t scrub in large circles, as that will widen the stain. Once you’ve blotted up as much as you can, try a natural stain remover – something gentle such as soda water – and blot it again, repeating the process a few times.”

Why does my vacuum cleaner smell?
Ever been vacuuming your carpets when you’ve noticed an unpleasant odour emanating from the depths of the machine, but you can’t quite work out what’s causing it? Bray says the culprit is often the vac’s filter.

“If your vacuum cleaner is sucking up pet hair, food or general dirt, it’s going to sit in the filter and start to smell. The best way to avoid problems is to clean the filter regularly, following the recommendations in the user manual. A lot of modern vacuum cleaners make this super-easy. Shark’s Stratos range has Anti-Odour technology that guards against dust-cup smells from hair, dust and dander. The puck is inserted in the floorhead and can be rotated to select an odour intensity setting.”

Why has my vacuum cleaner lost its suction?
If you notice that your vacuum cleaner isn’t picking up grime like it used to, the filter may again be the source of the problem, says Bray.

“Get the manual for your vacuum and follow the instructions for cleaning the filter. Remember that some filters need to be left to dry for 24 hours, so give yourself plenty of time before you need to clean again.”

How do I effectively vacuum up pet hair?
Hair can be a challenge for some vacuum cleaners to pick up, so Bray advises using a sprinkle of baking soda which helps loosen the hair from the carpet or rug. And if hair gets wrapped around the vac’s brushes, you really need to grit your teeth and tease it out otherwise your vac won’t work as it should. If that’s a job you hate, help is at hand. The Shark Stratos has Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology that uses a comb to keep the bristles tangle free – so you don’t need to.

