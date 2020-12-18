Why Does Akshay Keep Featuring in Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celeb List?

Tanisha Bagchi
·5 min read

The Forbes highest-paid celebrity list of 2020 is out and Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor to feature on it. Akshay had made it to the same list in 2019 too. While the previous year he had secured the 33rd position with $40.5 million (Rs 2.78 billion) to his name, this year the actor got placed in the 52nd spot. Reportedly, his earnings now are $48.5 million, which is approximately Rs. 356 crores.

You must be wondering, with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan ruling the Hindi film industry for years, how is it that Akshay keeps beating them to this list? Let us look at what makes Akshay Kumar one of the most bankable stars in recent times.

Volume of Films

We all know that Akshay Kumar makes it a point to feature in four films a year. On the other hand, his competitors have only one or two releases.

Let's take a look at Akshay Kumar's projects. In 2019, Akshay starred in four films - Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. While Mission Mangal crossed Rs 200 crores at the box office, the other films also fared decently. Apart from movies, Akshay featured in short videos 'Filhall' and 'Chandigarh Mein'. In 2018, Akshay Kumar again had four releases - Padman, 2.0, Gold and Simmba (cameo).

Amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic, 2020 came with a lot of uncertainties for the entertainment industry. Film shoots were halted and a number of filmmakers decided to release their movies on OTT platforms. Akshay took that leap also, and his film Laxmii premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Within hours of its release the Raghava Lawrence-directorial broke viewership records. Apart from Laxmii, Akshay's production house Cape of Good Films co-produced Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati.

Akshay Kumar in a still from <i>Laxmii</i>.
Akshay Kumar in a still from Laxmii.

Pandemic or not, Akshay has managed to wrap shoots for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom. While Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir have taken it slow there's no resting it out for Akshay. 2021 seems to be a busy year for the PadMan actor. He is currently shooting for Prithviraj and Atrangi Re and he is the only star to have already announced five movies despite the slowdown - Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Housefull 5 and Crack.

Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.
Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.

When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, his last release, Zero, was in 2018 and the film did not fare well at the box office. After taking a sabbatical, the actor is reportedly returning with an action film Pathan, which is said to be directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame.

Some time back Shah Rukh was spotted near a film studio in Mumbai, and rumours started flying that the actor has commenced shooting for Pathan. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the same. Some reports also suggest that SRK has signed films with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee. Confirmation from the actor or the filmmakers are awaited.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from <i>Zero</i>.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero.

Similarly, Aamir Khan did not have any release in 2020. The actor recently wrapped shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is supposed to hit theatres on Christmas next year. The actor reportedly has two more projects in his kitty - Subhash Kapoor-helmed Mogul and Pushkar's Vikram Vedha. The official status of these films are not yet known.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is working on Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, both scheduled to release next year. There's no formal statement on Kick 2 and Sher Khan. The actor, however, has a bunch of films as a producer - Kaagaz, Antim: The Final Truth and Dancing Dad.

As you can see, the actor who is neck deep in work is Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar, the Fave Face of Commercials

An integral part of marketing strategies of brands is endorsements by celebrities. A 2019 report by a media research firm had pointed out that Akshay Kumar was the most visible celebrity endorser with an ad volume share of 6%, averaging 17 hours a day.

Being associated with more than a dozen brands such as Kajaria Tiles, Suthol, Harpic, Dollar, ThumbsUp, Honda Bikes, Tata Ace, Fortune Oil, Policy Bazaar, Layer Shot, Baba Elaichi, PC Jeweller, Lever Ayush, Anmol Biscuit among others the actor makes more than Rs 100 crores from brand endorsements itself, as per a report by exchange4media. Apart from endorsing the brands, Akshay has also been the face of government campaigns and TVCs.

Ranjan Bargotra, President Crayons Advertising, had told the publication that he feels Akshay Kumar's choice of films make him a favourite with brands. Bargotra said his films supporting causes such as women’s health, hygiene etc have helped him carve an image as someone who raises issues that are socially important.

Business Strategy

Speaking to exchange4media in 2019, trade analyst Atul Mohan had said that Akshay Kumar has a unique business strategy. "He makes sure that his producers also make money along with him and that's why everybody wants to be associated with him".

Akshay Kumar has also tasted success as a producer. By taking on projects constantly and choosing to dabble in different areas that are commercially viable, Akshay’s brand value keeps increasing by the day. So, it’s no surprise that Khiladi Kumar is a constant on the Forbes’ highest-paid celeb list year after year.

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Why Does Akshay Keep Featuring in Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celeb List?Advantage India as Bowlers Stifle Aus on Day 2, Lead by 62 Runs . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • NBA investigating claim that Jerry West owes man $2.5M for help luring Kawhi Leonard to Clippers

    A man with purported ties to "Uncle Dennis" is suing West and the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • Ontario public health to weigh possibility of NHL restart as lockdown looms

    The NHL is considering having all seven Canadian teams play the upcoming season in the United States, according to multiple media reports. 

  • Sixers' Daryl Morey disputes reports that Ben Simmons is available in James Harden trade talks

    The Sixers are one of James Harden's two preferred trade destinations.

  • Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters a 'coward' for spitting at him

    Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect.

  • Russia barred from next 2 Olympics, World Cup, but 'watered-down' doping ban 'devastating' to critics

    An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.

  • Henrik Lundqvist will sit out NHL season due to heart condition

    The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.

  • NBA Foundation announces $2 million in grants to help Black communities

    Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.

  • Inside Masai Ujiri's contract negotiations

    Host William Lou speaks with Michael Grange of Sportsnet to get an inside look at the negotiations behind Masai Ujiri's next contract.

  • Diana Taurasi calls 2020 one of WNBA's 'proudest years'

    Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • Schalke fires Baum as coach, recalls Huub Stevens

    GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke fired Manuel Baum as coach on Friday and turned once again to the experienced Huub Stevens.The Dutch coach is returning to Schalke for his fourth stint for the last two games of the year.Schalke is last in the Bundesliga standings with four points from 12 games and trying desperately to end its club-record 28-game run without a win in the league. Saturday’s 2-0 loss at home to Freiburg was Baum’s last game in charge.Sporting director Jochen Schneider said the upcoming game against Arminia Bielefeld has “huge significance” for the club.“The disappointing performance against Freiburg showed us that the team needs a new impulse,” Schneider said.Schalke said Stevens and assistant coach Mike Büskens were taking charge for Saturday’s game against Bielefeld and Tuesday’s German Cup match against Ulm.The 67-year-old Stevens previously steered Schalke away from relegation trouble when he was in charge from March-July 2019. He guided Schalke to the 1997 UEFA Cup title in his first stint in charge from 1996-2002.Baum had been in charge for 10 games after taking over from David Wagner in September. Wagner was fired after 18 Bundesliga games without a win and starting the season with an 8-0 rout in Munich and 3-1 loss to Bremen. But Baum couldn’t end the club’s record winless run.Former Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel has been tipped to take over after the brief winter break.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Building off historic 2019, Canadian tennis pros enjoy strong season despite hurdles

    An unprecedented tennis season saw Canada hold strong in a chaotic campaign that forced athletes to become part-time players with a calendar completely jumbled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the many challenges, three Canadian men are in the top 25. Up-and-coming youngsters are making strides. Intriguing veteran comeback stories continue to develop. And that's all without mentioning 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who didn't play a competitive match this year.  With youth on its side, Canada's tennis future looks bright.  "We're in for a watershed of a decade," said Tennis Canada president and CEO Michael Downey. Denis Shapovalov, 21, is the top-ranked Canadian in the men's world rankings at No. 12. The lefty from Richmond Hill, Ont., and 21st-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, 20, are the youngest ATP Tour players in the top 25.  Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., rose to No. 14 this season and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil climbed to No. 61. The veteran players, both saddled with injuries in 2019, are nominees for the ATP comeback player of the year award.   Andreescu, who battled injuries during her breakthrough campaign and again this past season, plans to return for the upcoming Australian swing. She's seventh on the WTA Tour's rankings list.  Leylah Fernandez, two years younger than Andreescu at 18, cracked the top 100 this season at No. 88. Ottawa's Gaby Dabrowski is ranked 10th in doubles. "I think it's the greatest moment in time for Canadian tennis," said Stacey Allaster, the USTA chief executive of pro tennis and a former Rogers Cup tournament director.   Despite the success at the elite level, the national federation was dealt a massive body blow by the pandemic.  The cancellation of the Rogers Cup tournaments in Montreal and Toronto was devastating to the bottom line, with Downey pegging losses at $17 million. Tennis Canada had to lay off 40 per cent of its staff -- close to 50 people -- last June, Downey said. Almost all tennis development investments over the last eight months had to be cut, he added. "If we had done nothing, we would have lost $31 million," he said. "That's a staggering amount of money for a not-for-profit sports federation."  Adding to the season of extremes was the juxtaposition of the sport's popularity -- a great outdoor sport option in a pandemic thanks to built-in distancing -- against the rising pressure many clubs face due to lockdowns.  "We're already short of accessible, covered courts in the country," Downey said in a recent interview. "There's only 750 of them in total. To lose any of these facilities could be really dramatic for the future of tennis in this country." As for 2021, Downey and his team are looking at three scenarios for the Rogers Cup in the summer. Limited attendance, if government and health officials allow; a spectator-free, broadcast-only tournament; and a regular-capacity operation if vaccines are rolled out in time, an admitted longshot. "We want to have a turn-key plan in place so we're ready and we can go up or down depending on what approvals we get from the various levels of government," Downey said. The first big tournament of the 2021 campaign is the Australian Open in Melbourne, now slated for Feb. 8-21. It would be Andreescu's first Grand Slam appearance since her title at Flushing Meadows. "One thing that Bianca will have in her back pocket is the experience of having had an extended break before and being able to come back and find her competitive confidence pretty quickly," said former national team coach Robert Bettauer, now CEO of the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence in Victoria. Andreescu was an early contributor to a Tennis Canada fundraising campaign launched last month to help ensure lower-level domestic events, tennis programs and junior player initiatives are sustainable in the future.  Many top pros, corporate partners and federation board members have also contributed, helping push the overall total past the $850,000 mark with less than two weeks to go. "It is doing so much better than we expected and it's because people don't want to see our sport fall behind," Downey said. "We have a lot of tennis mavens in this country that really believe in the sport." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Asian Champions League: finally a final, Ulsan vs Persepolis

    The longest Asian Champions League tournament in history ends on Saturday — more than 11 months after the first ball was kicked — when Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea meets Iran’s Persepolis in Doha, Qatar in the final.The outbreak of coronavirus caused the tournament to be suspended from March to September. Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, stepped in to stage all the remaining games in a biosecure setting.Ulsan has been in Doha since November, playing eight games in 23 days, including last Sunday’s 2-1 semifinal win over Vissel Kobe of Japan, and winning all eight to set a tournament record.After missing out on the K-League title on the final day of the last two seasons, Ulsan is looking to end 2020 on a high and add to its 2012 Asian title.“Before we came here, morale was low in our squad because we had lost two domestic titles,” Ulsan coach Kim Do-hoon said. ”But after we arrived the players tried to enjoy the moment and we tried to make our own atmosphere as a team. I really appreciate everyone’s effort.”Junior Negrao, the top scorer in the 2020 K-League season, has scored five times in the continental tournament and scored both goals in the come-from-behind win over the big-spending Kobe.“We have the opportunity to make history for the club in Asia,” the Brazilian told the K-League’s official home page. “We just have to enjoy it, we don’t have to put pressure on ourselves."If Ulsan takes the title it will be South Korea’s 12th continental crown, a record in the Champions League and its Asian Club Championship predecessor. Iran, in contrast, has not produced a champion since 1993.Unlike its busy opposition, Persepolis has not played in December, arriving in Doha a week early in order to prepare though the 2018 beaten finalist is missing a number of key players.Striker Issa Alekasir, who has four goals in the tournament, was suspended by the Asian Football Confederation for six months in October after making a “discriminatory gesture” during a goal celebration in the quarterfinal win against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan. Midfielders Ehsan Pahlavan and Vahid Amiri are also out.“Ulsan are a strong team and deserved to be in the final match. They are a disciplined team and play attacking football,” coach Yahya Golmohammadi said. “We will be without three key players in this match but we want to lift the trophy, that’s why we are here.”___More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJohn Duerden, The Associated Press

  • Tenth season may not be end for Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

    RENTON, Wash. — Once he became established in the NFL, K.J. Wright regularly said his goal was to make it 10 seasons in the league and then evaluate his next steps.The way Wright is playing this season for the Seattle Seahawks, his 10th in the league, there may be more seasons to come.“That’s a tough question. But, yeah I got my goal,” Wright said. “I’m playing, really good. So when this happens, I’m gonna sit back and see what’s next for me. But as of now, I’m looking really good. So I’m pretty happy that year 10 is going in the right direction.”Nearing the end of that 10th season, Wright is playing some of the best football of his career, leading to the question of whether he might have a future with Seattle beyond this season.Wright’s numbers won’t jump out with 68 total tackles and two sacks. But due to injuries, Wright is playing a different role than previous years. And he’s thriving as part of a defence that has reversed the issues from earlier in the season and playing markedly better going into Sunday’s game at Washington.Last week, Seattle limited the winless Jets to just three points and 185 total yards of offence.“I just love the way that we have our Saturday night meetings where we all just talk about our assignments and what’s expected of your position when the play is called,” Wright said. “It’s looking really good and we just need to continue it. It’s going to be important down this last stretch into the playoffs and we just need to keep this chemistry going.”Wright signed a two-year contract before the start of the 2019 season, but before this season started there was concern Wright could be a potential cut due to his high salary and Seattle’s decision to draft Jordyn Brooks, his potential replacement, in the first round last April.And in a way, they did draft Wright’s replacement. Brooks has been Seattle’s primary option at weak-side linebacker since the midpoint of the season. But the move with Brooks was due to Wright moving to strong-side linebacker and playing on the line of scrimmage after Bruce Irvin was lost for the season to a knee injury and Seattle realized Wright was its best option in the spot.It’s a position Wright has begrudgingly played in the past, willing to do it for the team, but not his preferred option. This time around, Wright seems to be enjoying his role, especially with moving back to his more traditional weak-side spot in passing situations.“I’ve been making a few plays all season, so it’s been going good,” Wright said. “I’m definitely showing my versatility.”That versatility may be the reason Wright stays around for one more contract, if he wants. Wright will turn 32 before the start of next season. Right now, he’s the longest tenured current Seattle player and one of a small handful still around from its Super Bowl championship team in 2013.Seattle defensive co-ordinator Ken Norton Jr. said: “I can’t imagine this team without him. He’s that good of a player.”Seattle coach Pete Carroll was equally effusive in his praise.“The position allows for his freedom to make plays in the run game, the passing game, and rushing the passer at times, and it’s just it suits him really well,” Carroll said. “I know he’s looking pretty good right now. I don’t know why we’d be talking about anything other than him playing football for as long he wants to.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press

  • Raiders lose QB Carr, fall in overtime to Chargers, Herbert

    LAS VEGAS — Justin Herbert’s brilliant rookie season is now a record-setting campaign. Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “It was pretty crazy,” said Herbert, who set an NFL rookie record with his seventh 300-yard game and has 27 passing scores on the year, tying Baker Mayfield (2018) for the most by a rookie in NFL history. “I kind of waited to see the replay and guys didn’t really know what had happened. So I got up and started shaking hands and kind of saw the game was over. The Chargers (5-9) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their AFC West counterparts, and snapped a three-game skid against the Raiders. Las Vegas (7-7) lost quarterback Derek Carr to a left groin injury in the first quarter. It has lost four of five, all but killing its playoff chances. Moments after Daniel Carlson’s 23-yard field goal on the Raiders’ first possession put Las Vegas ahead 27-24, Herbert found wideout Jalen Guyton streaking by cornerback Keisean Nixon for a 53-yard reception to set up the winning score. Los Angeles improved to 1-2 in overtime games, while all four of its games against division foes have come down to the final play. Herbert, who targeted nine receivers and completed at least one pass with seven, was 22 for 32 with 314 yards and two touchdowns. “I’ve seen a lot of growth over the past couple weeks,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “He’s doing it with young receivers on the field and spreading the ball around.” With five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown, Los Angeles’ Hunter Henry now has a career-high 60 receptions on the year, third-highest among tight ends this season. The Chargers got revenge from the first meeting on Nov. 8, when Herbert’s apparent TD pass to Donald Parham was overturned by replay to end the game. For the Raiders, the storyline quickly changed from must-win to stay alive in the playoff hunt, to how to win with backup Marcus Mariota seeing his first action as a Raider, while setting up a showdown of former University of Oregon quarterbacks. “It was a pretty crazy experience,” Herbert said. “I grew up watching Marcus. He was my favourite player. To see him on the field and play against him was really cool. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.” Just four days after firing defensive co-ordinator Paul Guenther, plus missing four starters on defence, and having their offensive co-ordinator Greg Olson sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, the Raiders lost Carr when he came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter. Carr immediately went to the locker room and did not return. Mariota was poised in his return from the first snap. In his first drive, he was 3 for 3 for 70 yards and a perfectly placed over-the-top pass to Darren Waller. Mariota also scrambled for 11 yards for a first down. “When it comes down to it, I think it’s part of your job to be prepared,” Mariota said. "Just try to give these guys a chance to win and unfortunately we came up a little short.” The sixth-year pro finished 17 of 28 for 226 yards with one TD and one interception. He also rushed for 88 yards on nine carries, including a touchdown. “It just shows the kind of player and football character he has,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of Mariota. “You lose Derek, and we change gears offensively. Marcus came in and did a great job. I’m really proud of him. That just puts an exclamation point on why we signed him. Just wish we could have won the game for him.” Los Angeles placekicker Michael Badgley missed two field goals near the end of the game — one from 47 yards and one from 51 — while the Raiders blew their chance when Mariota made his first bad decision of the game with an ill-advised pass that went off the hands of Zay Jones and into the hands Chris Harris Jr., who returned it 51 yards to give Badgley his second opportunity. Las Vegas lined up for a 65-yard, game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, but a bad snap was bobbled by AJ Cole, preventing Carlson from making an attempt. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Mariota's magic can't keep Raiders playoff hopes alive

    Marcus Mariota provided a bit of magic in a pinch to try to keep the Las Vegas Raiders playoffs hopes alive.But he couldn’t punch it in on the first possession of overtime and could only watch as a leaky defence gave up another score, sending the Raiders to their fourth loss in five games, 30-27 against the Los Angeles Chargers.After taking a 6-3 record and legitimate playoff aspirations into a showdown last month with Kansas City, the Raiders (7-7) have once again fallen apart in what has become an all-too-familiar pattern. They blew a late lead to the Chiefs and were dealt lopsided losses to Atlanta and Indianapolis around a last-second win over the winless Jets and now appear headed to miss the playoffs for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons.“It sucks,” tight end Darren Waller said. “You want to win these stretches to be able to play your best football. The results haven’t been what we want them to be. You have to live with it.”The Raiders went through the same kind of late-season slump a year ago when they lost five of the final six games following a 6-4 start and are still searching for success in the third season since coach Jon Gruden returned.Mariota looked like he might provide the spark to salvage the season when he made his debut for the Raiders after starter Derek Carr injured his groin while scrambling on a third-down play near the goal line on the second drive of the game.Mariota delivered in a big way despite getting almost no practice time all season with his team, showing why Gruden gave him $7.5 million this season to be a back up quarterback.He led a TD drive on his first possession, capped by a 35-yard strike to Waller. He then engineered two more TD drives in the second half, finishing off a 19-play one with a leap into the end zone for a 2-yard score that tied the game midway through the fourth quarter.“It just shows the kind of player and the kind of football character he has,” Gruden said. “You lose Derek and then we change gears offensively. Marcus came in and did a great job. I’m really proud of him. That just puts an exclamation point on why we signed him. Just wish we could have won the game for him.”They had their chances in overtime when they won the toss and drove down to have a first-and-goal from the 4. Josh Jacobs ran twice, losing 1 yard total on the plays, to set up a third down from the 5. Mariota couldn’t connect with covered fullback Alec Ingold in the flat and Gruden opted for a field goal instead of his fifth fourth-down try of the game.“If it was a little bit closer, I would have considered going for it,” Gruden said. “I know I went for it a few times earlier in the game. But to take the lead with 3 minutes left, I thought was the play to make at that time.”That proved costly when the Raiders defence couldn’t stop the Chargers in the first game since firing co-ordinator Paul Guenther and replacing him with Rod Marinelli. The fourth penalty of the game on cornerback Trayvon Mullen and a 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton set up Justin Herbert’s 1-yard sneak that won it for the Chargers.That spoiled the big debut for Mariota. He threw for 226 yards and a TD and ran for 88 yards and a TD. He is the first player since at least 1948 to come off the bench and throw for at least 200 yards and a score and run for at least 50 and a score.It was the kind of performance that made him the No. 2 overall pick in Tennessee but one he didn’t show enough with the Titans, leading him to lose his starting job last season to Ryan Tannehill and eventually land with the Raiders.“It’s been a long journey,” he said. “I’ve been through kind of everything from injuries to surgeries to mental kind of lapses and the confidence thing. I just truly appreciate the Raiders and the entire organization for kind of helping me through that. I was trying to kind of find my way again and they gave me an opportunity to kind of take some time. They’re patient with me. I just appreciate the fact that they were willing to do that.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Still the beginning for some, NBA preseason nears its end

    A preseason that's just beginning for some players is already ending for others.James Harden suited up in Houston for only the second time, with newcomer Christian Wood getting his first — and only — action in a strong debut. The Rockets' 128-106 victory over San Antonio on Thursday was the finale of their four-game exhibition slate, so the rest of their preparation for the regular season will have to come in practices.That's not ideal for a rookie coach such as Stephen Silas, but it isn't much easier even for a veteran like the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, whose team was playing its last of three games.“I would think any coach would say he’s said he was more ready in the past,” Popovich said.The Rockets looked more ready Thursday, with Wood finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds in his first action since leaving Detroit for Houston. Harden had 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a pretty between-the-legs pass to his new big man, and Eric Gordon scored 23 points.It was Wood's first game action since March but he's not worried about needing more time to get ready.“I’m ready right now,” he said.Before, there was more time between the opening of training camps and the start of the regular season, more opportunities to schedule games. This time, with everything shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, four tune-up games is all anyone could get, and some opted for only half that.Popovich said that's prevented coaches from putting in all the schemes they want, and Silas was more concerned with keeping his players healthy than strategy, anyway. He rested newcomers DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.Wall's old team, the Washington Wizards, got Bradley Beal on the floor for the first time but are still waiting to see Russell Westbrook, who was swapped for Wall.Preseason play ends Saturday after barely a week of action. Coaches will then have just a couple days from there to finalize rosters before real games begin.“Fortunately everybody’s in the same boat, so there’s nobody ahead of anybody else,” Popovich said.Thursday's games:ROCKETS 128, SPURS 106At Houston, Bruno Caboclo chipped in 12 points off the bench as Houston finished 3-1. The Rockets led by as much as 34 points.DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs, who finished 0-3. Rookie Devin Vassell had 18 points off the bench, Dejounte Murray added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 16 points.LaMarcus Aldridge shot 3 for 12, missing all five 3-point attempts, and had six points for the Spurs.WARRIORS 113, KINGS 109At Sacramento, Stephen Curry scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter.Curry was 6 for 13 from 3-point range and added six assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points for the Warriors (2-1).Harrison Barnes scored 19 points for the Kings (2-2). Hassan Whiteside had 12 points and nine rebounds, but De'Aaron Fox endured a 3-for-17 shooting night en route to his eight points and 13 assists. He missed all seven 3-point attempts.PISTONS 97, WIZARDS 86At Washington, Josh Jackson scored 17 points off the bench for Detroit.Jerami Grant scored 15 points and Delon Wright added 13 as the Pistons (2-1) led by as much as 26 points.Beal scored 10 points in 16 minutes. Troy Brown Jr. led Washington (0-2) with 14 points.JAZZ 125, CLIPPERS 105At Salt Lake City, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson each made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Jazz.Donovan Mitchell had 15 points and eight assists, while Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley each added 12 points for Utah (3-0).Paul George scored 16 points and Kawhi Leonard had 13 for the Clippers (0-3).GRIZZLIES 128, HAWKS 106At Atlanta, Ja Morant had 18 points and 13 assists for the Grizzlies (3-0). Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 13 rebounds.Kyle Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds as Memphis made 19 3-pointers.De'Andre Hunter scored 22 points for the Hawks (1-2). Trae Young shot 4 for 15 and finished with 15 points and six assists, and Clint Capela had 13 points and nine rebounds.HORNETS 123, MAGIC 115At Orlando, Terry Rozier scored 20 points and rookie LaMelo Ball came off the bench to add 18 more.Devonte' Graham also had 18 for the Hornets (1-2), while Miles Bridges finished with 17. Charlotte made 18 3-pointers, with Ball and Graham knocking down four apiece.Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.TIMBERWOLVES 129, MAVERICKS 127, OTAt Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points and long afterward the Timberwolves held on to win when 7-foot-4 centre Boban Marjanovic missed a potential winning 3-pointer.Malik Beasley had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves (1-2), who also got 18 points from Jarrett Culver. No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards came off the bench for 17 points.Luka Doncic had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Mavericks, though he missed all six 3-point attempts and went 6 for 18 overall. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points in the first preseason loss for Dallas (2-1).The Associated Press

  • Chargers’ Pep Hamilton and Colts’ Marcus Brady are representing for Black QB coaches everywhere

    The NFL’s failure to successfully cultivate and hire Black men for offensive coordinator positions is well known. As for QB coaches, the NFL also falls woefully short.

  • Chargers vs. Raiders highlights Week 15

    Watch the highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com