'Why distance yourself from the truth?': Oath Keepers' words used against them in government's closing remarks

Prosecutors in the Oath Keepers trial used the right-wing militia's words during their closing remarks − zeroing in on government's most potent charge: seditious conspiracy.

"The evidence has shown that what these defendants agreed to do was, by any means necessary, to stop the transfer of presidential power," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy said Friday. "That is a conspiracy."

In its 2.5-hour closing argument, the government maintained its assertion that the five Oath Keepers on trial were leaders of the militia group's alleged plot to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Stewart Rhodes, the group's leader, was the "orchestrator of this conspiracy and the architect of the plan," the prosecution argued, emphasizing evidence shown throughout the trial that Rhodes coordinated Oath Keepers in several states to converge on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In one such case, the government highlighted a Jan. 6 phone call between Rhodes, defendant Kelly Meggs and another indicted Oath Keeper who testified earlier in the trial, Michael Greene. Minutes after the call took place, Meggs and other Oath Keepers entered the Capitol.

Rhodes testified that he could not hear the call amid the cacophony at the Capitol.

"Does it make any sense they’d go in, breach the Capitol, without first checking with the commander?” Rakoczy asked the jury.

The government pointed to messages filled with violent rhetoric leading up to and after the Capitol riot as evidence that the Oath Keepers words weren't just hyperbole.

And in several instances, prosecutors used statements defendants made on the stand as further evidence against them. Three of the five Oath Keepers on trial testified in their own defense.

Recalling defendant Thomas Caldwell's testimony that he was "quoting screenplays" in text messages about securing a boat to ferry weapons across the Potomac need, Rakoczy described the claim and others as "patently absurd.” She also pointed to defendant Jessica Watkins' testimony that a Biden presidency was an "existential threat" as evidence of a planned attack.

Story continues

“Why say such ridiculous things if not to distance yourself from the truth? And why distance yourself from the truth, unless it is just too damning,” Rakoczy said.

The Oath Keepers on trial face the most serious charges brought so far in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, chief among them a seditious conspiracy charge.

Seditious conspiracy is plotting against the U.S. government through the use or threat of force in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power or the functioning of the government, according to Jon Lewis, a research fellow at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. It alone holds a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The other charges brought against the militia members range from destruction of government property to obstructing an official proceeding.

"Our democracy is fragile," Rakoczy closed her argument. "It cannot exist without respect for the rule of law. And it will not survive if people who are dissatisfied with the results of the election can use force and violence to change the outcome. That is what these defendants did.”

Rhodes counsel will begin their closing remarks in the afternoon, before the other four defendants' attorneys give their closing arguments.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday.

Trial's verdict consequential

For the Justice Department, the stakes are high. The government hasn't tried a seditious conspiracy case in a decade and hasn't won a guilty verdict since the 1995 prosecution of Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks.

Failure to convict members of the Oath Keepers could undermine the Justice Department's narrative that the events of Jan. 6 endangered American democracy. It might also embolden the militia movement, Alex Friedfeld, an investigative researcher with the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, previously told USA TODAY.

"It will be seen as a major win for them, that the government failed in this effort to hold them accountable, and it's possible that this will become a rallying cry going forward," Friedfeld said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prosecution gives closing remarks in Oath Keepers conspiracy trial