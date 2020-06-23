Why Digital Gaming Is Expected to Increase This Summer

Digital sales of new video games are expected to gain steam this summer as the industry drops several blockbuster releases, and consumer spending could set a new monthly record for what is otherwise a typically slow sales season. June’s digital console games sales are expected to surpass May sales, thanks to new releases this month that include Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part II,” Riot Games’ new first-person shooter title “Valorant,” and a third season of “Fortnite.” July, typically the slowest month of the year for the industry, also will see the release of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first-person action-adventure game “Ghost of Tsushima.” SuperData analyst Carter Rogers said that this summer is very unusual for game publishers, who typically avoid putting out new products during vacation months. A global pandemic is keeping families home well into the after-school season, which means that consumers of all ages still have more time to play games. “Given how the past few months have seen heavy spending on gaming, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see a new June record for game revenue,” Rogers said, noting that consumer spending will be impacted by both game releases and how existing games update their...

