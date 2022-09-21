Why did TikTok launch a ‘dislike’ button?

Emerald Pellot
·2 min read

TikTok is testing a private “dislike” button.

Cormac Keenan, the head of trust and safety at TikTok, wrote a press release for the company Newsroom to announce the new safety update. Users may start to notice a new “dislike” button feature popping up in posts.

Why did TikTok add a “dislike” button?

TikTok announced the new feature as a way to mitigate abuse and foster a safer community.

“This community feedback will add to the range of factors we already use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement. To avoid creating ill-feeling between community members or demoralize creators, only the person who registered a dislike on a comment will be able to see that they have done so,” the press release said.

The dislike function is to help creators flag comments that are “irrelevant or inappropriate.”

How does the “dislike” button work on TikTok?

It’s important to note that the function is for comments, not for content. That means the “dislike” button is intended to moderate user feedback that essentially violates TikTok’s Community Guidelines, like spam or bullying. The “dislike” button is not to express approval or disapproval of user content.

If someone dislikes a comment, only the person who made the comment will be able to see it. TikTok will also send reminders to creators to utilize the “comment filtering and bulk block and delete options” if their videos receive a lot of negative comments.

But for right now, TikTok is just testing these features. Not everyone will get the “dislike” button, and it may not become a permanent staple.

“We will update on the outcome of these tests and whether the feature will roll out in full in the coming weeks,” TikTok stated.

