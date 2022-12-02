‘Why did it take three years to diagnose my secondary breast cancer?’

At the age of 55, Patricia developed an unusual form of breast cancer known as lobular cancer

In 2007, artist Patricia Swannell was at her London home, preparing for a party, when she reached for a face mask in her bathroom. She happened to glance down and saw a protuberance – ‘Like the yolk of an egg’ – on the side of her right breast. “It felt soft, not like a hard lump,” she says. But Patricia knew at once that something was wrong. “I spotted it on the Saturday night and saw my NHS GP on Monday. She immediately called the rapid diagnostic unit at The London Clinic. “There was a cancellation that afternoon and by 4pm I was standing on the pavement with a diagnosis that it was definitely breast cancer. I hadn’t even told my husband that I’d found something.”

At the age of 55, Patricia had developed an unusual form of breast cancer known as lobular cancer. This begins in the milk-producing glands (lobules) of the breast, and usually doesn’t show on mammograms. The tumour was 4cm – ‘which in the context of my profile,’ she says, casting a self-deprecating gaze down her slender frame ‘you’d think would be obvious. But honestly, it wasn’t.” Her diagnosis was, says Patricia, “A shock. I was health conscious. I exercised. I didn’t drink or smoke and I kept my weight low. I was doing all those good things like breast examination. I’d even had a mammogram and a nurse had checked my breast no more than three months before, and there was no family history.”

Patricia went home and broke the news to her businessman husband Robert, a former chairman of Marks and Spencer, and their two adult children, William and Alicia. She swiftly embarked on chemotherapy. She also had a mastectomy. “My treatment was fabulous at the Royal Marsden. I couldn’t fault it,” she says.

The good news about lobular cancer is that it is slow growing. The bad news is that it can metastasise – or spread to other organs – more aggressively than some other types. Cancer that has spread is currently incurable and is the form of breast cancer that kills. Metastatic or secondary breast cancer affects somewhere between 20 and 30 per cent of women who are diagnosed with the disease often after many years in hibernation. Around 31 women a day die of it in the UK. As a former city economist and self-confessed "numbers nerd", Patricia was keen to research her risk. “With a cancer like mine, where the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes, I gathered I had maybe a 40 per cent likelihood of a recurrence.” However, Patricia recalls, “My doctors replied that it was nothing like that because I was so healthy. I felt optimistic that everything was hunky-dory.”

Story continues

Patricia was given long-term hormone treatment to reduce the risk of recurrence and after five years had passed, felt herself to be cured. “I thought I was one of the lucky ones.” She retired from banking, retrained as an artist for fun and, to her surprise, became commercially successful. Her life felt charmed. However, four years ago, Patricia started to experience pain in her hips and joints. She was told they were side-effects of the hormone suppressing medications she was taking. She also developed a stabbing pain under her ribs. Patricia saw her GP, who referred her to a private cardiologist who diagnosed a pericardial effusion – a relatively common condition in which fluid builds up around the heart. Patricia now suspects these symptoms were early signs that her cancer had metastasised to her bones and liver.

Pinged around the system

Over the next two years, suffering increasingly from fatigue, Patricia was “pinged around the system” seeing private specialists in cardiology, rheumatology and lung disease. Cancer wasn’t discussed at this stage. She was eventually diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder lupus. But when her joint and back problems worsened, she visited an osteopath in August 2021. He couldn’t find a reason for her pain and pushed Patricia to immediately book a private MRI scan suspecting a return of her cancer. Devastatingly, this revealed that not only was her cancer back, but Patricia had tumours in her bones, her liver and peritoneum. Had she been diagnosed earlier, Patricia’s cancer could not have been cured, but it could have been treated and her life potentially prolonged. But now her condition is so advanced, even chemotherapy can do little to reverse the disease’s ravages.

Today, as I interview Patricia via Zoom from her home, she is sharp-witted, elegant and formidably well-prepared. But her health is fragile. During the summer and early autumn she was in the Royal Marsden for 10 weeks with complications in her intestine, which required surgery. She is under Hospice At Home care from the charity Trinity Hospice and is fed via a tube in her nose because her cancer has spread to her stomach. “I was told I might have only two or three weeks to live two months ago,” she says, matter-of-factly. Patricia says that visiting the online forums of the charity Breast Cancer Now helped “put things in perspective” and that she has come to terms with dying.

“When you speak to a young woman in her 30s, with a four-year-old child, who doesn’t know what she’s going to do, it’s very, very hard to feel sorry for yourself,” she says.

Patricia is working with Breast Cancer Now to educate patients and doctors to recognise the symptoms of secondary breast cancer

And now, instead of dwelling on her own predicament, Patricia is pouring her remaining energies into working with Breast Cancer Now to educate patients and doctors to recognise the symptoms of secondary breast cancer. She says that joined up systems between specialists and GPs are essential. “I spoke to someone senior in the NHS who told me that medical practitioners don’t always have your full medical history available, as though this was inevitable,” she says. “But in the US, you are expected to carry your medical history with you. It arms women with information. I can’t see an argument for not giving that as an option for all women.” Doctors need to know more, she says, because women like her who present with red-flag symptoms after breast cancer are too often dismissed or misdiagnosed.

Patricia would also like breast cancer patients to be fully informed about secondary cancer by their medical team. “I’m privileged,” she says. “And I’m not stupid. But I was ignorant. I asked my oncologist when the secondary cancer was diagnosed, ‘Why are women not warned?’ His response was women don’t want to know. I’d like to know where they get the statistics to justify that statement. Are they asking women if they’d like to know something that could prolong their life? Are they asking them if they’d like to know something that could give them treatment that would otherwise be unavailable? I think women are perfectly capable of monitoring their symptoms, particularly when they have good, clear and accurate descriptions of what the potential signs are.

The NHS website is not clear and it’s not comprehensive. That’s indefensible and we want to change that. People are always taken aback by the statement that you don’t die of primary breast cancer: you die of secondary breast cancer. That fact is not made clear. Other countries generally give patients a much more comprehensive and understandable list of symptoms to watch for, and they do an awful lot better than we do in terms of deaths per 100,000 women.She points out – incredulously - that the NHS doesn’t currently collect accurate data on how common secondary breast cancer is, something else she is keen to change.

Funding and research

Patricia, her family and Breast Cancer Now have also launched a fundraiser which she hopes will pay for more training schemes for GPs and better information for patients, plus research into the early diagnosis of secondary breast cancer, ultimately with the aim of finding a cure. The appeal began in October 2022 and raised £90,000 within a week. It now stands at over £300,000. “We had one gift of £31,000 – a thousand pounds for each of the 31 women who die every day,” she says. Patricia credits much of this success to her husband’s business connections and experience with raising money.

“I thought I wouldn’t be a very sympathetic sort of patient because I’m privileged,” she says, “But I was taken aback by how people have responded to my story.”

At this point, Patricia’s husband walks over to her and puts his arm around her, clearly still head over heels with his wife after 40 years of marriage. “I don’t think she’s told you how much cleverer than I am she is,” he says. “She has four first class degrees and I’ve got zero. Throughout my career, she’s been with me every step of the way. Every difficult career decision I’ve made, she’s been part of it. This diagnosis came literally the day I stepped down from my last sizeable chairmanship. And I’m glad about that because I’ve now got the time to devote to something that’s a good deal more important than many of the other things I’ve done.”

Patricia looks tired, but rather than disappearing for a lie down, she has a meeting with the NHS directly after our interview. She tells me later that this had been very encouraging. She is a woman on a mission with no time to waste. “I don’t want what I’m going through to be a meaningless experience,” she says. “The reality is that I’m a lost cause. I know I am. But I can join my squeaky little voice to those who can amplify it. I can be a rabble-rouser for the women who come after me.”