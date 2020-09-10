Why did the Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins? Revisiting the Bill O'Brien conflict, deal with Cardinals

The Texans pulled off the most shocking trade of the 2020 NFL offseason when they dealt wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. Although Houston gained running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick after an exchange of fourth-round draft picks, the team — namely coach/general manager Bill O'Brien — was lambasted for the move.

Hopkins, 28, is still in his prime and had been quarterback Deshaun Watson's dominant go-guy. While Watson tries to make it work with Johnson and replacement wideouts Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb, Hopkins will now help promising second-year QB Kyler Murray, standing out from a deep wideout corps in Arizona that includes future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

Hopkins is riding three consecutive first-team All Pro seasons into his new team, averaging 105 catches on 162 targets with 1,372 yards and 10 TDs in that span. He's been key in the Texans winning two straight AFC South titles and four in the past five years, both with and without Watson.

So why did O'Brien and the Texans decide to move an elite player from their young franchise QB, whom they just locked up with a lucrative contract extension? Here's revisiting why it went down and what it means going forward.

Bill O'Brien, the coach, vs. DeAndre Hopkins

According to multiple reports, the personalities of O'Brien and Hopkins didn't mesh. Hopkins has produced no matter whom the quarterback has been or what kind of wide receiver support he's gotten to draw away some coverage attention.

There was plenty of evidence, however, of Hopkins and O'Brien having it out on the sidelines. They had a strained relationship, with O'Brien not valuing Hopkins as one of the team's core players and leaders enough. Based on what Hopkins said after the trade, there was no emotional bond that one would expect to develop between a coach and a veteran who had been together for a half-dozen years.

That led to O'Brien not believing just how much Hopkins was worth to the organization. The lack of camaraderie tends to not help a player such as Hopkins get more respect as an indispensable commodity.

When Hopkins got his big second contract in 2017, it's no surprise that, as a pro's pro, he further raised his game with Watson taking over as the starter. When it came time to think he should have been further rewarded, that's exactly when O'Brien soured and refused to recognize it.

Bill O'Brien, the GM, vs. DeAndre Hopkins

O'Brien didn't add general manager to his title until January 2020. He replaced Brian Gaine, fired after only one season, after the team left the position vacant for much of 2019. Gaine replaced Rick Smith, the GM who both drafted Hopkins in the first round in 2013 and gave him his initial extension.

That series of events started with Smith taking a leave of absence and continued with Gaine and O'Brien not being on the same page, which led to the further empowerment of O'Brien. He had more direct control of Hopkins' future with his team. Less than two months into his new role came the trade for Hopkins.

Instead of figuring out how to make it work financially to keep Hopkins attached to Watson as a Texan for life, with the latter seeing a major increase in salary going forward, O'Brien made a cold and panicky move.

Hopkins' deal with the Texans was set to expire in 2022. The Cardinals didn't have any problems extending Hopkins, who negotiated his own two-year, $54.5 million contract that included $42.750 million guaranteed at signing this week. He is under contract through 2025 now, with a significant bump from his five-year, $81 million Texans deal from three years ago. Hopkins also made sure that there were no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses, creating a mutually unbreakable commitment between him and the Cardinals.

O'Brien's balking worked to the Cardinals' massive advantage because they were able to aggressively pay Hopkins with Murray still on his rookie contract. For 2020, Hopkins carries a base salary of $12.5 million, also his cap hit. Then consider that Johnson costs the Texans $11.156 million against the cap this year.

Had O'Brien and Hopkins had a healthy, well-rounded relationship, you can bet both sides would have made it work to keep Hopkins with Watson as long as possible, even with some future salary-cap issues around which to work. Unfortunately, O'Brien the coach made sure O'Brien the GM would make a personnel trade personal.

The return ended up being questionable and still expensive. O'Brien may have gotten what we wanted in the short term, but he lost what he needed for Watson in the long term and didn't get enough in return. In the end, Hopkins, happy to be with Murray, Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim and the rising Cardinals, is enjoying the much better outcome.