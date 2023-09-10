Why did Terry Bradshaw say Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance would never be an NFL starter?

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw was critical of the Dallas Cowboys trade for QB Trey Lance during Sunday’s was on FOX NFL Kickoff show.

Bradshaw said San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was an excellent developer of quarterbacks and that Lance’s lack of success with Shanahan spoke volumes.

“He [Kyle Shanahan] is an excellent coach at quarterback coaching, and he’s just amazing,” said Bradshaw, “If he gives up on Trey Lance and Dallas takes him that tells me all I need to know. Trey Lance to me is always going to be a backup in this league.”

Curt Menefee and Michael Strahan disagreed, citing Lance’s age and time to improve.

“He’s [Trey Lance] younger than Brock Purdy, people don’t realize that,” said Menefee

“I look at him [Trey Lance] and I think everybody gave up on Geno Smith, look at Geno Smith now, maybe that’s his future,” said Strahan.

Bradshaw remained skeptical of Lance’s chances to become an NFL starter.