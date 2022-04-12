Why did several rays and sharks die in the span of a week at Frost Science Museum?

Scientists are investigating a recent fish kill at the Frost Science Museum in Miami where a number of bait fish, rays and sharks recently died in the span of a week.

It was mid-March when an unknown number of false pilchards — a type of bait fish — started dying inside the museum’s fish tanks, said resident Frost Science veterinarian Kristen M. Dubé. And before anybody realized what was happening, she said, a few devil rays, a scalloped hammerhead and a silky shark also died.

Dubé called it an “absolute tragedy.”

“This has taken a huge toll on our staff,” she said Tuesday.

A volunteer at Frost Science Summer Virtual Camp gives a virtual tour of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.

The museum is home to a 100-foot wide, 500,000-gallon Gulf Stream Aquarium, where different species of fish, devil rays and hammerhead sharks travel through open water.

Dubé’s team is working with experts in water quality, nutrition and animal health from across the country — including from the University of Florida and University of Miami — to figure out what killed some of the aquatic creatures. Scientists have been performing necropsies and lab tests, but so far, the results have been inconclusive, with most of the likely causes ruled out, she said.

“We have not seen any signs of any sort of contagious disease,” she said. “We also haven’t seen any signs of a bacteria or a virus.”

Dubé said researchers continue to test numerous water, tissue and blood samples to find out what killed the animals, a process that can take several weeks. She said that a myriad of potential causes are being considered, from toxins to external factors that could be causing stress to the animals.

“It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack,” she said.

Matthew Rosales of Miami presses his face against the glass to check out the sea life at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.

The rest of the animals appear to be safe and the museum continues to be open to the public, according to Dubé.

“In the meantime, we are watching the animals very closely, making sure they maintain their appetite and watching for any behavior changes,” she said. “If we see anything of concern, we can intervene and treat them if necessary.”