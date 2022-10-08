Why did Kirk Herbstreit say TCU Horned Frogs would beat Kansas Jayhawks?

College football broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit had strong praise for the TCU Horned Frogs on the ESPN GameDay broadcast on Saturday.

Heading into the Top 25 matchup between TCU and host Kansas, Herbstreit said: “They (Kansas) haven’t seen anything like they are going to see today,”

Herbstrieit went on to praise the top TCU offensive performers, saying he doesn’t know if Kansas can handle the challenge.

“What I love about these guys is there balance, and they have a veteran quarterback in Max Duggan and that’s the word today when you are watching them is speed. Duggan can pull it and make good reads. It’s an air-raid offense.”

He continued: “You mix in tempo to go along with (coach) Sonny Dykes’ system. This is the day we find out if Kansas is for real. Today is the day we find out if Kansas is for real, going up against this offense. “

