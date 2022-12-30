Why Did Glass Onion Mask Up? More Chapters for Best Man? Did Encanto Concert Donkeys Delight? More TV Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, 1923, Days of Our Lives and Gossip Girl!

1 | When trying to lay low in Athens in Season 3’s early episodes, couldn’t/shouldn’t Jack Ryan have changed out of his trademark dark henley, maybe slip on the occasional baseball cap? And on a more serious note, how eerie was Season 3’s Russia/Ukraine storyline?

Glass Onion Hudson

2 |

How jarring/surely avoidable was it that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was set in March 2020, during a “mandatory masks” phase of the pandemic? (Did that early scene with masks at the dock serve any purpose?) If you read about how Kaley Cuoco sought the Kate Hudson role, doesn’t it seem like she would have read a smidgen too young to have professionally soared and crashed like Birdie Jay? Did you happen to notice the (spoiler alert!) deft switching of the drink glasses as it happened, before it was spelled out in flashback? And do you think the Louvre will try to cover up the loss of a masterpiece?

3 | 1923 fans: The most likely scenario is that the woman who was treated badly at the superintendent’s office is Teonna’s grandmother, right?

4 | Days of Our Lives viewers, were you surprised when Bonnie pointed out that REDNAX is merely Xander spelled backwards? Or did you already figure that out? (Be honest!)

5 | How soapy do you think the Fire Country rescue will get next Friday? After Bode is revived, will he and Gabriella kiss? Maybe more??

6 | Did José Andrés and Family in Spain make you hope that maybe Discovery+ might pick up Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Season 3?

7 |

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

Did you think Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl‘s dancing donkeys during “Surface Pressure” were the best… but then the dancing donkeys in tutus showed up and you realized they were the actual best?

8 | The Circle fans, who are you rooting for this season?

9 | Even though it’s called The Best Man: The Final Chapters, doesn’t that ending feel like there’s potential for more story to be told?

10 |

Gossip Girl

Did any eagle-eyed Gossip Girl viewers notice two of the show’s executive producers — Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage — in Zoya’s contacts?

11 | It’s a lazy joke — “I don’t know who any of these dancing ‘stars’ are!” and all — but did NBC’s The Wheel in several instances genuinely set a lower bar for what a “celebrity” is?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!

