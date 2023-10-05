Why did Fati join Brighton?

Guillem Balague

Ansu was never going to be short of offers to take him away from where he had been for just about half of his young life, where he dreamt of succeeding and where, in a perfect world, he would love to return.

Barcelona is his home, his lifelong team and having to leave there in order to move his career forward hurt him deeply. He needed to find someone that really believed in him and would give him the positive support he requires to regain his best level.

Tottenham were favourites to sign him and a deal was close to being done after Ansu had a long chat with manager Ange Postecoglou. Ultimately though, it was the persuasive skills of Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi that brought him to the south coast of England.

The two men hit it off right from the start and what pleased Ansu was that De Zerbi took time to explain to him that he considered him to be very much part of his plans.

De Zerbi's commitment to the belief that while form may be temporary, class and talent are permanent, impressed Ansu and he was given confidence that if he stayed fit and focused then he will be given the time to help him return to being the type of player the world knows him to be.

Brighton's style of play, the allure of the Premier League and the chance of showcasing his skills in European competition also influenced his decision and his confidence will have been boosted by the fact that he has already got off the mark with a goal, albeit one that came as a consolation effort in a 6-1 routing at Aston Villa.

And most interestingly perhaps, his loan move to Brighton comes without any purchase option at the end of it, which might mean his days at Barcelona may still be far from over.

