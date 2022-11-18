Why did Democrats lose Florida — and what can they do about it? It’s complicated | Opinion

The No. 1 question readers are asking, post-midterm election, is: Why did Democrats lose Florida — especially, Miami-Dade, in such an unprecedented way — and what can we do about it?

That’s a loaded inquiry seeking a simplistic answer where there isn’t one. To use the euphemism of dysfunctional relationships: It’s complicated.

There is an overriding reason — and it’s fundamental and, perhaps, insurmountable.

Republicans resoundingly won Florida on Nov. 8 — and this week, by a slim majority, also the U.S. House of Representatives, in part, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unconstitutional gerrymandering of congressional districts.

DeSantis diluted Black voting power by redrawing maps with a white paint brush. Other voter-suppression tactics, such as making it harder to vote and arresting, close to the election, people who were given voter identification cards, affected dismal voter turnout.

READ MORE: DeSantis’ congressional map helped Republicans to U.S. House majority, but how much?

At the local and state level, the Florida GOP has risen to total one-party dominance also by planting sham candidates on ballots to run against incumbent Democrats (last season), and by outright lying about issues (every season of the last decade) — particularly, the demonizing Democrats as socialists and communists.

This legislative season, they added to the mix new laws that cater to racism, bigotry, and homophobia.

They chip, chip, chip away at rights and seats.

Run better candidates

What could Democrats have done?

Most obvious: Heftier candidates, not recycled combos.

Republican candidates are groomed, not to win one seat out of the blue, but to develop political careers starting at the homeowner association level, then the city council, county commission, etc.

They don’t pluck a teacher out of the classroom at the last minute to run against experienced political rock stars.

In general, Democrats in Florida lack quality candidates who can articulate a coherent, attractive vision on issues voters most care about, whether it’s education, civil rights, or immigration. And I mean, really communicate in a straightforward, credible manner, not fumbling around for a politically correct answer and delivering party platitudes, as so often happens.

Story continues

An example of a good communicator: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He answers whatever controversial questions are thrown his way. He’s the king of credible mic drops that go viral. He slaughters Republican views with on-point, easy-to-understand information. He doesn’t sound hysterical, only intelligent.

Another example: Republicans act like they own the economy — and they do, until California Congresswoman Katie Porter explains, using easy-to-read financial charts, the way the economy works and whose at fault for global inflation. Not Joe Biden.

Florida Dems need to churn out Buttigiegs and Porters, pronto.

Many Floridas to court

The state isn’t monolithic. It’s composed of diverse Floridas, and people must be met where they are, not where the Democratic Party wants them to be. Getting there takes time, trust-building, service and community involvement all year-round.

One cookie-cutter political sales pitch doesn’t work for all. Go original, do the homework and stop looking to Washington and party operatives for policy points.

Republicans knew this on the way to domination.

Remember when party boss Joe Gruters went to Texas (way before DeSantis!) and launched a blatantly racist, anti-immigrant bus tour of the state during the Trump years — but he was stopped in his tracks by his own party?

Republicans took the room temperature and realized they had nothing to gain and elections to lose.

Same reason why Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez disappeared from the South Florida campaign trail for weeks after she stuck her foot in her mouth on Cuban radio supporting the idea of DeSantis flying Cuban migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Republicans know how to course-correct; Democrats, how to persist, even to their detriment.

That’s why in 2022 Republicans could successfully court — putting fear-mongering at the same level with “parental rights” — both Cuban Americans and Latin Americans in South Florida and Caucasians in North Florida without either group knowing — or even liking each other.

READ MORE: Yeya’s grandson is going to Congress in a historic win for Florida and weary Democrats | Opinion

Awareness & engagement

Republicans have their winning formula locked down: recruit, court, engage year-round.

I’ve been approached by run-of-the-mill Republican recruiters at the park while walking, waiting at auto service for my car; and God knows, they write to me, call me, message me, tweet at me.

Republican Party operatives are hyper-vigilant and pushy; Democrats, not so much.

If state Democrats outside of Miami-Dade and other Hispanic strongholds had taken my advice proffered over 11 years, they would have never, for instance, chosen to run congressman Charlie Crist, who once famously said on the Bill Maher show that he couldn’t wait to drink a Mai Tai in Havana. He couldn’t even get Cuba’s signature drink right. I’m sure, by now, he knows it’s a mojito, but . . .

On the other hand, some of my most passionate readers are Republicans — and their hatred of my opinions keeps them coming back.

Heck, they care so much about what I have to say that they launched a multi-layered campaign to discredit and silence me that went from the streets of Miami on Cuban radio to President Trump’s eldest son on Twitter.

Florida Republicans fight hard — and nasty. Democrats, sometimes not at all.

While Florida Democrats now are licking their battle wounds and the hand-wringing media quote academics and pundits saying the same things, the GOP remains firmly focused on where it’s been: recruiting voters, campaigning off-cycle, getting ahead of developments and spinning breaking news in a way that favors them, even when it doesn’t.

An opportunity for Dems

But here’s a silver lining, Democrats.

Republicans won Florida and the U.S. House, but still, they remain an unhappy, cantankerous lot like DeSantis.

Graceful winners, they’re not — perhaps because deep down — way, way down — they know the truth: Republicans have a sharply focused vision, an ugly one.

There’s room for another, saner vision, and that’s what Democrats need to deliver.