Why did O2 Academy Brixton close and when will it reopen?

Brixton Academy is a popular venue that can hold more than 2,000 people (Alamy Stock Photo)

The O2 Brixton Academy is still awaiting its reopening — one year after a fatal crowd crush at the south London music venue.

Two people died during a stampede at a gig for Afrobeats star Asake on December 15, 2022.

Brixton Academy is a popular venue that can hold more than 2,000 people and is much missed in the city.

The Standard approached the venue's management and Lambeth Council for comment on December 14, 2023.However, there remains no update on when the music may be back — despite councillors agreeing in September 2022 to restore its licence.

Here is how we got to this point.

Who owns the O2 Academy Brixton?

Police on patrol in Stockwell Park Walk near Brixton’s O2 Academy after the December 2022 incident (John Dunne)

Academy Music Group (AMG) owns and runs the venue, which has won the NME Best Venue award 12 times since 1994 and hosted more than 50 live albums.

Brixton Academy opened in 1929 as a cinema, before being converted into a discotheque in 1972. It became a concert hall in 1983.

AMG also owns the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and other O2 Academy venues in Islington, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Liverpool, Leicester, Sheffield and others.

What happened during the fatal crowd crush?

Screengrab from video taken with permission from the Twitter account @rofiatcc of the crowd outside Brixton O2 Academy following the December 2022 crush (PA)

People attending Asake's concert, some of whom were thought to be ticketless, tried to force their way into the sold-out gig.

Gaby Hutchinson, a 23-year-old security guard, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, a mother of two from Newham, were killed amid the chaotic crowd surge.

A third woman was badly hurt in the incident and needed to be in hospital for an extended period.

What happened next?

AMG temporarily lost its licence to run the venue and it has been shut ever since.

In April 2023, the Metropolitan Police said they wanted the licence revoked for Brixton and that they did not have confidence in the owners to run it safely.

However, in September councillors voted to restore its licence.

Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee has voted to allow the venue to continue operating — as long as it meets “77 extensive and robust new conditions”.

Brixton Academy said it was “immensely grateful” to Lambeth Council and would reopen at first with test events.

AMG said changes to its operating policies had been developed by “leading professionals” to prevent a repeat of last year’s events.

The company had done “all in its power to analyse what went wrong”, the barrister representing AMG, Mr Philip Kolvin, added.

It is not clear how many of the 77 conditions have been fulfilled.

As of December 14, there are no gigs listed to take place at the venue.