Why Dermatologists Say You Should Be Using Rosewater In Your Skin Care Routine

This soothing, hydrating hero belongs in your rotation.

Anna Efetova/Getty Images

The beauty world loves its natural ingredients. You’ve got coconut oil with its moisturizing properties, aloe vera’s soothing and healing abilities, and honey that can brighten and clarify. Rose water is another natural skincare ingredient that packs a bunch of benefits, and its gentleness and hydrating abilities makes it worthy of everyone’s beauty routine.

Keep reading to learn more about the skincare benefits of rosewater and how to incorporate it into your routine. We’re also shouting a handful of our favorite rosewater goodies.

Rosewater As a Skin Care Ingredient

Rose water is created via steam distillation of rose petals. This means that when the petals are heated with water, the resulting steam is cooled to create a hydrosol.

“Rose hydrosol as a cosmetic ingredient is called rose distillate, which is the water-soluble fraction collected during production,” explains Alex Hernandez, Licensed Esthetician & Lead Educator, Face Reality Skincare.

From here, it’s worked into various skincare formulations ranging from creams and lotions to mists and toners. For purists, you can even purchase straight up rosewater and use it as-is or work it into your own DIY beauty concoctions.

Benefits of Using Rosewater

You’ll find rosewater in many cosmetic products because of its many benefits. Here are some of the top reasons why you should incorporate this natural ingredient into your beauty routine.

Hydrating: Rose water is a serious hydrator for the skin whether you’re using it as a simple mist, toner, or cream.

Anti-Inflammatory: The anti-inflammatory properties in rosewater help reduce redness or irritated skin, and can help aid in treating acne, dermatitis, and eczema,” says Tami Blake, licensed esthetician and founder of Free + True.

Anti-Aging: Hernandez says rosewater is also commonly associated with anti-aging because of its antioxidant and plumping power.

Balanced Skin: This ingredient acts as a natural toner, effectively balancing the skin's pH, supplying moisture, and soothing irritation.

Story continues

Which Skin Types Should Use Rosewater?

Rose water is supremely gentle, making it suitable for all skin types. Marie Baker, FNP-C, President and Medical Director of DermaCrush Medical Aesthetics, says it’s particularly beneficial to those with sensitive skin, dry skin, or anyone dealing with irritation or redness.

“Its gentle nature and soothing properties make rosewater a trusted companion for sensitive skin, effectively reducing redness and irritation,” Baker says. “Individuals grappling with dry skin can also benefit from rosewater's hydrating prowess, as it relieves much-needed moisture and prevents excessive dryness.”

Baker adds that those blessed with balanced or “normal” skin can also leverage this natural ingredient, and that people with combination skin can also benefit from using it.

“The beauty of rosewater lies in its adaptability for combination skin, as it can be applied to dry or sensitive areas, offering soothing hydration without making oily regions excessively greasy,” Baker says.

How to Use Rosewater in Your Beauty Routine

How you use rosewater in your beauty routine depends on its formulation.

“In liquid or mist form, you can use rosewater i your skincare routine as a natural toner to balance your skin's pH, a refreshing facial mist for hydration, or as a makeup setting spray for a dewy finish,” Baker says.

You could even add some pure rosewater to your bath for a nice treat. In other forms, like cream, lotion, or even cleansers, you can apply as you would any other product.

5 Rosewater Products We Love

Loving the idea of adding rosewater to your skincare regimen? Start with one of these products.

Pure Rosewater: Alteya Organics Bulgarian Organic Centifolia Rosewater ($29.30, Alteya Organics)

Rosewater Facial Mist: Fresh Rose Hydration Pore-Minimizing Mist ($25, Sephora)

Rosewater Toner: Caudalie Vinoclean Moisturizing Toner with Rosewater ($30, Sephora)

Rosewater Serum: Heritage Store Rosewater Facial Serum ($22.49, Amazon)

Rosewater Face Cream: Lovett Sundries Rosewater Face Cream ($30, Lovett Sundries)



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.