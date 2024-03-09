Why Demi Lovato Is Unfazed by Social Media Trolls and Even Has ‘Compassion for the Online Haters’ (Exclusive)

"My relationship with social media has evolved from looking to the internet for validation to not looking at internet comments at all," the singer tells PEOPLE

Mike Coppola/Getty Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato doesn't let the negative side of social media get to her.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE tied to her partnership with Xeomin, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 31, opens up about how her relationship with social media has "evolved" to the point where she's no longer ruffled by critical comments she reads about herself online.

"My relationship with social media has evolved over the years from looking to the internet for validation to not looking at internet comments at all. If I happen to see something negative, it doesn't affect me the way that it used to," she says.

"And I don't know if that's just with age or how many years I've been in the public eye, I just don't let it sit with me the way that it used to. It doesn't hold power over me the way that it used to," Lovato continues. "And that's really refreshing, and it's like I don't mind what other people have to say about me."

Rich Fury/Getty Demi Lovato

Their new approach to social media, Lovato says, feels "really freeing." While they continue to post and engage with their fans, they like to "keep it positive" and avoid doing "a deep dive in the comment section."

Lovato says they even come to have "compassion" for her online critics because they recognize the deeper root causes of the negativity.

"I have an understanding that the people that are commenting mean things lack awareness or they lack self-love and respect because anybody that's navigating from a higher sense of good, they're not going to comment anything like that on someone's page," she explains.

"And if they really love themselves, they're not focusing on other people," the two-time Grammy nominee adds. "So I have compassion for the haters online, too."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Demi Lovato

Elsewhere in her conversation with PEOPLE, Lovato spoke about their decision to get injectables in their early 30s.

"I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best," explains the "Cool for the Summer" singer, who incorporates Xeomin — an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines — into their beauty routine every three months. "It gives me the results I want while still looking like myself."

They add that they have no qualms about lifting the lid on their beauty routine, believing it "takes the taboo away" from procedures like Xeomin.

"I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it," Lovato tells PEOPLE of getting injectables. "It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin."



