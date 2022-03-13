Why do Dell Curry and Eric Collins have such great chemistry? Hornets’ TV voices explain

One is known for his catchphrases and enthusiastic bellowing on the microphone, describing scenes with a method that typically serves as a soundtrack on viral video clips of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

The other is known for being the father of the NBA’s greatest 3-point shooter of all time, has another son who’s also pretty good and, oh by the way, he was also among the most popular players ever to don the Charlotte Hornets’ purple and teal.

Together, Eric Collins and Dell Curry comprise the Bally Sports Southeast television booth and have become almost as synonymous with the team as the players themselves. They’re well-known and have the feel of rock stars in their own right.

They’ve teamed together for seven seasons and are currently immersed in bringing Hornets’ fans their unique perspective during an end-of-season run dripping with playoff implications.

“It’s just exciting because every game means something, no doubt,” Curry said. “But we are seeing the best teams in the East. Not only are these games important for the Hornets, you’ve got other teams coming in and the game is just as important. So, you treat it like a playoff atmosphere down the stretch.

“A lot of teams are tired, a lot of players are tired, a lot of analysts are tired. But it’s exciting and it keeps us motivated. It keeps our energy up. Well, you never have to worry about that with him. But it’s a fun time of year.”

He’ll get no argument from the Hornets’ TV play-by-play man.

“Yeah, I just like watching Miles and LaMelo, those particular guys for the final five weeks of the season,” Collins said. “Seeing the steps that they get a chance to take forward, because to me the season is still all about the young, young core. And I want to see how they perform when everything’s on the table. That’s kind of what I’m looking for right now.”

With their bobblehead night rapidly approaching — the first 5,000 fans in attendance at Saturday night’s game against Dallas will receive the talking souvenir — Curry and Collins sat down with The Observer. Their history together, the easy-flowing chemistry they’ve developed and their favorite catchphrases of each other were among the many topics discussed.

Roderick Boone: How quickly did the chemistry develop between you two?

Eric Collins: Well, when we first started, it wasn’t just the two of us. We were in a three-person booth the first two years, and we were all trying to figure that out. But I knew that he was going to be a home run for me. I guess I should say I knew it was going to be a 3-pointer for me, because he cares. He’s the whole package. I worked with a ton of guys over the years. But in terms of intelligence, in terms of wit, in terms of history, in terms of ease of working with, I had never worked with anyone like him before.

Dell Curry: Same here. He got the job, I went back and looked at a couple of clips like, ‘OK. He’s got some energy. I like that.’ So our bosses must’ve known we’d work out because we didn’t have any practice. First time was a preseason game. ‘Like all right, you guys are off and running.’

RB: Oh really? So not even, ‘Let’s go in the basement and watch an old game …’

EC: No, no, no. Just turn on the cameras and go. We didn’t have a preseason game. The first game we did together would have been the season opener. That was 2015.

DC: That’s right.

RB: What do you remember about that game?

EC: Nothing (laughter). But I knew it was going to work.

DC: We had a tie on. That’s all I remember (laughter).

RB: What’s it like to go from that to what you guys have become now, where people are tuning in because of LaMelo and the excitement of the Hornets?

DC: Means you’ve got a good team. You are only going to tune in if the team is fun to watch. We just happen to be the guys calling the game, and I think they like listening to us. So it’s all about the team. If the team wasn’t good, people wouldn’t watch. They wouldn’t watch because they want to listen to us.

RB: Really? You don’t think they would want to tune in just to listen to this guy (Eric) and his calls?

DC: Well, they’d probably go back and Google some of the calls. Watching the game? I don’t think so.

EC: I think one of the things too … A couple of years ago because of the familiar time, Steph, his eldest was watching games or whatever and wants to see how his pops is doing. And he said something very nice about the two of us unsolicited. He’s got a social media following and I think people heard that. And I think that got in people’s ears and that helped us quite a bit. Because I remember ever since that time when he said, ‘Man, those guys are fun to watch’ it seems like other people, have said, ‘Ah, maybe, they are fun to watch. Let’s listen in.’ So that helped us, I believe.

Dell Curry/Eric Collins bobblehead

RB: Why do you guys work so well off each other?

EC: I know what he likes. The best part of my day is usually two hours before the game. That’s like hanging out and talking ball and asking him stupid questions like, ‘Who’s better? Mark Price and John Stockton?’ Stupid stuff like that.

RB: Like the Gordon Hayward stuff about how he’s the only player in NBA history with that first name?

EC: Yeah I file that away. … I know what he likes and what he doesn’t like. I know what gets him going. So and then once in a while if I really like his answer and I know where he’s going, I’ll set him up that way we’ll talk about it during the game. So a lot of it has been organic over the years. But yeah, I think we’re good friends and I think it comes across on the air.

RB: (Turning to Dell) When you hear stuff like the Gordon thing …

EC: It keeps it fresh man. It’s organic. We don’t rehearse. It’s like we are having a conversation while the game is going on. I love that part. The other night the game was a blowout. We can still talk and keep the game interesting and fun. His trivia is the best ever, the best ever. He makes me think. You never know where he’s going with that. But, yeah, it’s a fun time.

RB: Sometimes he stumps you with the trivia, right?

DC: That’s what he wants to do. He’s not throwing soft balls in there. And we don’t take anything personal. If you can’t laugh at yourself you are in the wrong business.

EC: That’s huge for what we are trying to do. We are having as much fun as we can and we don’t take anything personal. I think we both are trying to have fun. We are both looking for some joy for a couple of hours because we both like watching ball and we both like watching greatness. And we are looking for it every night.

DC: We’ve got the best job in the world, man. We love what we do. We’ve got a good team. We don’t call it work. It’s just watching the game and talking about it.

RB: What’s it like, Eric, for him watching one of his sons play? The other night he got the chance to see Seth with Brooklyn. Is he sensitive to it?

EC: The first couple of years I was always nervous because I didn’t know. To me they’re always Curry. I’ve not called Steph, Steph. I don’t call Seth, Seth. It’s always Curry being Curry. I keep it professional. I think he does a great job of it. I can’t imagine doing six games a year with your blood playing on the floor, and trying to be objective about it but also knowing that I really want him to make the shot, you know? He does a great job of it.

RB: I saw you watching Seth warm up while sitting courtside hours before the Brooklyn game while talking on the phone. What’s it like as a dad doing that and then having to call the action? How do you make sure there’s no bias?

DC: Well, I was actually talking to Steph while I was watching his brother warm up. He knew we were playing and he was on his way to his game, so he called me and I’m like, ‘I’m watching your brother warm up, man.’ So that was pretty cool. But I mix it up. Sometimes I call them Curry, sometimes I call them by their first name. I try to keep it light like that.

I found myself (Tuesday) night like, ‘Get in there Seth.’ The game was out of reach. So, ‘Come on man, make some shots.’ But yeah the first couple of years it was tough because I watched their games and I had to broaden my horizon. I’m like, ‘Hey, I’ve got to watch the game.’ I keep my eye on them but also watch the game. But it’s the best of both worlds as a dad, as a fan, as an analyst. Calling one of your son’s games is the best.

EC: Plus to me, too, our broadcasting style is not us vs. them. I want the Hornets to win, but I want the Hornets to win against a team that’s doing something exceptional. That makes it even sweeter. So I’m not rooting for Steph to miss a shot or I’m not rooting for Seth to miss a shot. I’m rooting for them to make every shot they take. A couple of years ago Seth was in Philadelphia. He had some crazy games. Like 11-for-12 or something like that shooting the basketball, and to me that was fun to watch.

I’m sure the Hornets lost that game, but I want the Hornets to win when another team is doing great. I want to celebrate both teams, but at the end of the day I want the Hornets to win. I’m always rooting for something that I’m going to remember tomorrow, a week from now, three years from now. I’m just looking for that joy-filled performance.

RB: Dell, what’s your favorite catchphrase of his?

DC: Oh, he’s got the ‘Hum Diddly Dee.’ But ‘good golly’ is the one that gets me.

EC: Good golly!

DC: (laughing) It gets me every time. I don’t know, man. I’m old school, a bit country. But I hear him say that all the time. That one gets me more than other ones.

EC: I’m telling you, it makes my day, though, when he comes in with something new. A couple of years ago he pulled a ‘Stronger than a brand-new rope’ or ‘Hanging on like a cat on a screen door.’ He’ll come up with them every once in a while because it makes my day. He’s playing the game, you know? It’s performance art and he’s just as good, man. It’s awesome.

RB: So what are your impressions of your bobblehead? Looks rather expensive because it talks.

EC: My late mom, she’s probably a little chapped right now because my freckles are kind of a thing, you know? And there’s no freckles on that bobblehead. I was told that trying to get freckles on a bobblehead, it never turns out right. So that was kind of the precursor. Everybody was like, ‘Hey, there’s no freckles and there’s a reason for that.’ But it’s pretty cool. It’s a great honor. I’ve been in this business a long time and no one has ever considered making a bobblehead for me. So, I’m thrilled about it and I’m glad to share a little bit of the spotlight with him.

DC: No doubt. We got one the other day. I’ve got it in my kitchen, and walked by it and hit the button every day just to hear it. It’s great. I’ve had a few bobbleheads and this is the best one, being with the guy you hang out with a lot. And you’re right. It’s expensive. It’s pretty heavy. Yeah, they put some coin into it.