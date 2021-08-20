Why David Spade Doesn't Think He'd Be a Good Bachelor, Jokes About Getting Mistaken for Dave Chappelle

David Spade officially made his debut as one of Bachelor in Paradise's guest hosts during Monday's premiere — but would he ever be willing to hand out the roses?

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) this week, the 57-year-old actor and comedian explained why he doesn't think he'd be a good fit for the role of Bachelor.

"Me myself?" Spade said on Thursday when asked about how several have pitched him about being the Bachelor star. "They know it's too risky of an operation," he said after a laugh.

"I wouldn't take it that seriously on the show 'cause I would just make fun of everybody," he joked. "And it's so serious that show."

As for being the host of The Bachelor, he's not sure he'd be the right fit for that either. "I don't know if I would be good as The Bachelor even host because they're so serious. But the show works the way it is. Paradise is more goofy and they don't mind me having fun with it," added Spade.

On Monday's premiere, Spade welcomed the group of Bachelor Nation singles who are hoping for another shot at love on Paradise's season 7.

Going into his hosting stint, "I didn't think it through that much," Spade told PEOPLE (the TV Show!). "They knew what they were getting," he said, adding that he went "in there and try to just play off whatever's happening in the moment and make some jokes without being too rough."

During the episode, fans also watched as Tammy Ly from Peter Weber's Bachelor season confused Spade for Dave Chappelle — a mix-up that isn't infrequent.

"You know, I'm at The Grove [in Los Angeles], it happened two days ago. But I wonder when someone whispered to her that I'm not Dave Chappelle," said Spade.

And while BiP is just getting underway, he shared a hopeful romantic prediction. "I like Abigail and Noah. Wow, ballsy!" said Spade.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC, and will begin airing on Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) as well starting next week.