Why 'Date Bark' Should Be Your Next Post-Workout Recovery Snack

Scrolling through TikTok over the last few days, one recurring theme has been presenting itself on my phone screen: date bark.

I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been searching for healthy snack ideas for post-gym refuelling, but recipe video after recipe video has been about this new, easy-to-make snack that looks almost too delicious to be good for you.

Sweet, caramel-y, and made from whole foods, it looks amazing. And with 11.1 million searches for it on TikTok, it’s totally taking over. Here’s how to make it…

Get a baking tray and lightly grease the pan first, or add a layer of baking paper so it’s easier to remove once it’s done. Scrunch up some rice cakes until they’re all crumbled and mix in a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter and honey, then add some chopped peanuts on top. Pour the rice cake and peanut butter mix onto the pan and spread so there’s a thin layer. Next, half some dates (remove the stone) and layer on top so the layer beneath is totally covered. Melt some dark chocolate and pour over the top so the layers are completely covered. Top with a sprinkle of good-quality salt to help rebalance your sodium levels after a tough workout.

Why is date bark the perfect post-workout snack?

According to experts, eating a meal that combines carbs and protein after a workout (especially within two hours) is the best way to refuel and help your body focus on repairing muscle.

The peanut butter in the recipe, especially if it’s 100% peanut butter and doesn’t include added sugars or salt, is a great way of getting some protein — around 8g in two tablespoons — which is also plant-based and natural. You could combine a piece of date bark with a protein shake to hit maximum #gains.

Dates are also a nutritious food, packed with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation — important after damaging muscles during a workout — and support heart health, too.

Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, helps support brain and heart health, and comes with a lot of nutrients, as well as 11 grams of fibre.

Story continues

People on TikTok are going crazy for the super-nutritious bars, with some commenting, “Oh f yessss another easy healthy treat!” and “I think this just changed my life!”.

Just be warned: it’s outrageously tasty.

Related...