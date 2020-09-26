Why Damon Lindelof Should Thank Darwyn Cooke for ‘Watchmen’s’ Success (Guest Blog)

How does one sit down and criticize the perfect show? The 2020 Emmys have been kind to HBO’s “Watchmen” and for good reason: showrunner Damon Lindelof and his team delivered an intricate and diverse superhero story that elevates the medium.

In over thirty interviews and awards speeches, “Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof and writer Cord Jefferson have appropriately praised Ta-Nehisi Coates, Dave Gibbons and Alan Moore for inspiring the show. They have also thanked their producers, their fellow writers, their agents, the studio heads at HBO, and many more.

There’s just one name that they keep skipping over: Darwyn Cooke.

Lindelof and Jefferson have been awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special with “This Extraordinary Being,” a solid mindbender that careens through the haunted past of a character named Hooded Justice. But upon closer inspection, this episode, and the show at large, borrows from the 2012 “Before Watchmen” comics in a substantial way.

That affair between Captain Metropolis and Hooded Justice?

Darwyn Cooke.

The gay outsider member of the superhero group who uncovers an evil underground syndicate, only to be blown off by teammates?

Darwyn Cooke.

The female heroine tripping out while facing down family issues?

