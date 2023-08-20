Why Dallas Cowboys are fearing the worst on injured Texas rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown

The worst thing that happened to the Cowboys on Saturday in their preseason game against the Seahawks was an injury to rookie third-round draft pick DeMarvion Overshown.

The former Texas linebacker has been a training camp sensation and has already secured roles as a special teams maven, the No. 1 linebacker and a turn a safety in place of Jayron Kearse when he plays linebacker in the big nickel defense.

Now the Cowboys are crossing their fingers on Overshown’s health and availability after suffered a knee injury on the second drive of the game against the Seahawks.

Overshown was doing Overshown things with three tackles on the first two drives to lead the team. But on the final tackle when he showed his speed to get sideline, limiting running back Zach Charbonnet to a 1-yard game after a reception.

Overshown didn’t immediately get up. After being looked by the trainers he walked off the field under his own power. But he was then carted to the locker room for further tests.